Though I Walk Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death

by

I’ve been practicing law in the City of Chicago since I graduated from law school in 1985 (almost 35 years now). Today I experienced the City in a completely new way.

I had been hunkered down in my house with my wife since Friday night. That night I got word from my office building in Chicago that a tenant on our floor had tested positive for Coronavirus. The building closed our floor for the weekend and did a deep clean of the floor. My firm decided to close the office for Monday and Tuesday just to be safe. But as things developed, they decided to close our office until at least the end of next week. While that was fine in general, I had a pile of executed documents for a bond issue sitting in my office, and the only way I could scan them and circulate them to the working group was to go into the office. So this morning I ventured into the City.

My first clue that things would be different was my commuter train ride. When I walked into the train station, there was the \ticket agent, the coffee guy and maybe three other people. On the platform, I counted only 12 people boarding across the entire length of the train. I sat in a car with only one other person on the main level. I have never seen anything like this on a rush hour train in all my decades of commuting.

In the City when I emerged from the train station it was like some kind of a hellscape. Very, very few people and cars. Walking to my office I didn’t come within 30 yards of another human being. I was able to just walk across the street on a red light. Completely unprecedented.

My office building was open but eerily quiet. I think I saw a total of two people in the lobby. The only other person I saw on my floor was my assistant. The fitness center, tenant lounge, conference center, shop for snacks and restaurant were all closed. Luckily the building recently installed one of those Farmer’s Fridge things so people wouldn’t starve.

We accomplished our essential work and went home. My train arrived at my stop six minutes early, because it normally takes longer to let everyone off.

Honestly, all I could think of is that it felt like I was on Mars. The only more surreal experience I’ve had in the City was the morning of 9/11. It’s going yo be a brave new world for awhile.