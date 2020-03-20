Shelter-In-Place and the Sacrament

Just over a week ago, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve announced that the church was (temporarily) suspending meetings throughout the world as a response to the novel coronavirus. In the announcement, we’re asked to continue to care and watch out for each other. The letter also tells bishops and stake presidents to figure out how to allow members to take the sacrament at least once a month.
I didn’t fully understand it at the time, but the idea of taking the sacrament at least monthly, while nice in theory, could be a significant problem in reality. A couple days ago, a well-meaning member of my mother-in-law’s ward came to visit her. The visitor was, apparently, unaware of the risks of coronavirus, but my mother-in-law is in a high-risk demographic (older than 65 with some underlying health issues).
My mother-in-law lives by herself; she doesn’t have a priesthood holder in her household. Under current church policy, then, the bishop can’t authorize her to bless her own sacrament. For her to take the sacrament, somebody would have to bless it and bring it to her. (I’ve heard stories from and about other zealous—and caring—members working to ensure that single women, including older women, get sacrament, so my mother-in-law’s experience appears not to be unique.) But the person who brings it to her could be a carrier; after all, it appears pretty clear that asymptomatic individuals are a not-insignificant source of community spread. Imagine if an asymptomatic member of a ward brought the sacrament to a number of older women in a ward, infecting a number of those? That would be tragic. (And if any lived in an assisted-living facility? That would be terrible.)
But, in many locations, that would also be impossible. This afternoon, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order[fn1] for state residents, the third statewide order (after California and New York). While it allows for certain movement, I sincerely doubt that delivering the sacrament would qualify for those movements. In those cities and states with shelter-in-place orders, delivering the sacrament is not only a terrible idea, it isn’t possible.
So what do we do about the sacrament? One idea is just not to worry about it. After all, early in church history, members took the sacrament irregularly. It wasn’t a weekly (or even necessarily a monthly) occurrence.
If it is critical that members have access at least monthly to the sacrament, Jared has clearly explained that there’s no reason we couldn’t remotely bless the sacrament. (And what about the fact that some homes won’t have a teacher+ to prepare the sacrament? Well, preparing the sacrament doesn’t require priesthood, so that’s not a problem.)
It’s worth noting that the coronavirus underscores the disadvantages that face women in the church. Sure, we’ve shifted our rhetoric to assert that women have (or have access to) priesthood (in some undefined form). But priesthood without ordination, it turns out, is basically meaningless. We’re a social people, and we’re more than willing to go out of our way to help, whether it is giving a blessing or delivering sacrament. And most of the time, that can more or less make up for women’s lack of ordination.
But with social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, those makeshift corrections don’t work. If women can’t use their priesthood to bless the sacrament, and priesthood holders can’t bring blessed priesthood to their homes,[fn2] the priesthood that we claim women have, which we claim obviates the need for women to be ordained, is functionally useless. In a time when we need to stay away from other people, women don’t have access to the tangible benefits of priesthood unless they have male priesthood holders in their household.
For now, we really need to deemphasize the need for regularly taking the sacrament. After this pandemic has passed, though, we need to think seriously about the role that priesthood plays in our church, and how women and girls fit into that paradigm.
[fn1] Yes, I know New York Gov. Cuomo objects to using “shelter-in-place.” I also don’t particularly care.
[fn2] And I can’t emphasize enough: DON’T BRING THE SACRAMENT TO WOMEN WHO ARE IN HIGH-RISK DEMOGRAPHICS!!!!!1!
I would promote FN2 to the headline!
Within current Church practice I don’t see any reason not to follow Jared Cook’s suggestion. I am aware of more creative or out-of-the-box approaches being taken, but in those cases I doubt authorization has been asked or given.
I agree that this experience should and likely will cause a re-evaluation of practices. (Probably repeating myself) I’m guessing there will be a small backlash against the idea of once a month, and the culture will instead move in the direction of finding ways for everybody who desires to participate.
See also: priesthood blessings of either healing or comfort during a time of sickness and stress
Ordain women, obviously. This is a very acute example of the problem (where lives are literally at stake), but so many other problems would be alleviated by extending priesthood ordination to women and otherwise loosening the reins a bit on authority and worship. Good heavens, we are adults here, and the Church is treating us like children.
To be honest I’ve found the direction here from the Church on how to worship in my own home to be a bit off-putting. We got a message today from our Bishop that we are not to be having “sacrament meeting” in our homes – i.e., don’t do a meeting with a song, prayer, talks, and the sacrament. First of all – what? Why? I am genuinely curious for the rationale and open to hearing it. But second of all – no thanks to the Church telling me how to worship in my own home.
I will also say this: if I didn’t have an ordained priesthood holder in my home, and I felt it was important to take the sacrament weekly, I would 100% be comfortable blessing it myself and fully believe God would be cool with that too.
Our stake has received guidance that no visits should be made to administer the sacrament (or for any other reason), until further notice. From what I hear from relatives in Utah, there are far fewer guidelines and directives in place.
Elisa, I also got an email saying not to have a sacrament meeting in my home. My bishop explained: “Holding a sacrament meeting requires a presiding authority.” By that rationale, only the three households in the ward with a member of the bishopric as the husband/father can have a sacrament meeting.
I don’t see any reason you couldn’t have a prayer, song and a lesson and just call it Sunday School.
Elisa: as someone without an ordained Priesthood holder in my home, I am prepared to bless it for myself in the coming weeks/months.
My 70+ year old FIL with several underlying conditions was asked to go to several neighboring houses in Utah to administer sacrament. Luckily, those houses said no need. bishops aren’t doctors, they shouldn’t be making these decisions. my FIL is not inclined to say no, even though it puts both his as my diabetic MIL’s health at risk. It’s infuriating.
My husband was out of town and unreachable this last weekend. His family set up a sacrament meeting on Google Hangouts and did it virtually. My daughters prepared the sacrament and my nephew blessed it over the tv. My daughters and I took the sacrament after my nephew blessed it. I’m 100% comfortable with that. We are doing the best we can. My husband is essential personnel at a hospital and will likely be gone a lot the next few months, and I thought our system for tv sacrament blessing worked great.
Our stake has eliminated the gender issue by making things even worse: Nobody is authorized to bless the sacrament in their own home, only as a ministering brother in another home. Which creates pressure on people trying to follow social distancing directives to visit their ministering families, since they have to report whether they provided the sacrament.
So we’re just going without sacrament for a while in our home, as is much of the stake, I’m guessing.
Strange how the directions change depending on your ward. My husband was given permission immediately to bless the sacrament in our home. Whether or not it is part of a “sacrament” meeting wasn’t even mentioned. We held SS by zoom meeting.
The differences in direction from bishops is fascinating. My bishop not only didn’t forbid a sacrament meeting, but encouraged us to have a full blown sacrament meeting with family business, prayers, hymns, talks, and the sacrament.
Yes. This is something I’ve been bothered about for years, after living in a country where there was no church presence and knowing women who almost never have access to the sacrament, after 15 years of church membership. Men can bless the sacrament for themselves and women cannot. Either the sacrament matters, or it doesn’t. If it really is an important ordinance for all of us to participate in every week, it can’t only be available to men, and to women who happen to live with a man or boy who can bless it for them. Or then it simply feels like a way to pressure me into showing up for church.
I’d love to see the sacrament done virtually (and I know some mission presidents have tried to do it). I’m appalled that so many bishops and stake presidents have instructed people to not do the sacrament at home at all. Homechurching is normal in places that are isolated from the church, and we’ve easily gotten permission from the area presidency to bless the sacrament. One email, no personal contact, and my husband is authorized. The sacrament isn’t respected by restricting it, but by making it available to those who need and want it.