A First Vision: A Conference Prep.

Last year President Russell M. Nelson promised that this April church conference would be like nothing in the past. Circumstances have probably changed those plans. President Nelson advised church members to study Joseph Smith’s story in the Pearl of Great Price regarding his “first vision.” I’m not pointing to any particular observations or literature here, just thinking out loud a bit, if you will. I do think it’s worthwhile to point to JosephSmithPapers.org where various accounts and reports of this first vision have been collected.



To begin, I think it’s vital to notice that this episode narrates an experience of a young teenager. The propositions entailed in Joseph Smith’s several reports of the vision sit within varying contexts or frameworks or things taken for granted when those reports were uttered, dictated, written. These frameworks are often tacit assumptions and likely, in many cases, unacknowledged by the narrator, dictator, writer because they have never been fully realized and thus never consciously stated. There is always a naivete present in any report, research, claim. There is, what philosophers have called, “the background” or “the picture.” Something whose shape is difficult or well-nigh impossible to perceive, unquestioned, unnoticed, just obvious though not fully formed, written or now justified.

I think one can see Joseph Smith’s vision in this way, most simply in terms of the reports he wrote (12 years after in 1832) or were written by others in 1835 or 1838 or 1842, etc. His own background, in the technical sense above had, I think, changed perhaps mightily. And the usual things seem pertinent here. For example, his 1832 writing reports mainly his concern for his own soul, not some global work to save mankind. It is quite brief and merely mentions that he saw the LORD and his sins were forgiven. Here I think he is at least in part reporting the real ground of his reason for the tipping point prayer in secret woods. But it is likely not a complete epistemological acknowledgement. The 14 year old was steeped in the Protestant backwoods story and perhaps we see just a bit of this in his reported words to his mother, “Presbyterianism is not true” (she was apparently taken with the socially higher denomination). His prayer may have gone, “should I join up with the Methodists? the Presbyterians? the baptists?” Where is my soul to find salvation? Every time he rolls out the story, there are a different set of assumptions, experiences, prejudices, background in play. What are those, exactly? We can never truly know them, but by working backwards, perhaps we can establish some of them. Here, the skeptic and believer sit on more or less equal ground and everyone should, at least in this exercise regard the others as honest dealers. Of course, this requires some pretty deep looks at ourselves to begin with, not just Joseph Smith, or say, Orson Pratt.

That’s all. Just a thought rolling around in my head prior to this conference, which does indeed promise to be different.