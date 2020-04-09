Flowers and Face Masks

by

This guest post is from BCC blogger emerita Christina Taber-Kewene. Christina is an admissions coach, writer, recovering lawyer and wrangler of four locked-down kids just outside NYC.





When I arrive home from my evening walk with my older son, six new cloth face masks are tied to my porch railing. My FIT-graduate friend has sewn them for our whole family and left them for us. I don’t sew, but another friend has pulled out her sewing machine and started production, so earlier in the day I put out my giant Ziploc bag of thread for her to pick up from my porch. I don’t know why I have approximately 78 spools of thread in a rainbow of colors, but now they can be put to good use. That same afternoon my younger son and our next door neighbor chase a bike thief all through the neighborhood and then run down a police officer in an attempt to rescue our neighbor’s bike. And earlier that morning another neighbor leaves me a bag of fresh dry erase markers so I can continue to teach my students online using my whiteboard. Through all these interactions we keep our distance, bleach exchanged items, and express gratitude profusely.

All day long teachers supervise thoughtfully prepared lessons, helping my children stay on track academically. I see doctors and nurses don their scrubs like armor for a war even though in fact they have only inadequate protective equipment. They show up anyway and serve. Garbage trucks barrel through town, grocery store clerks stock shelves, and our mail carrier drops off letters, while the rest of us have the privilege of sheltering in place. All these systems support my family of six as we adjust to a new lifestyle and pace.

The needs of my family are small, but the needs in our communities are enormous right now. Many of my friends have lost all their income, small businesses are shuttering or struggling to stay afloat with remote delivery and creative online offerings, and Instacart shoppers are risking their health shopping for food for more privileged households. Wealth buys health here: a review of the data for the towns in my county shows that infection rates are several times greater in poorer towns than in my own, and increased economic duress surely goes hand in hand with that divide. The infection rate in our region has reached into the tens of thousands, surpassed in the US only by that of New York City, just across the river. Friends are sick, and each day brings news of another death, sometimes of someone in my own town.

Every day of this lockdown can feel like the one before: I raise my children, teach remotely, and prepare, serve and clean up enough food to feed a small army several times a day. When I need a respite, I go walking. All around me the earth is bursting forth in blossoms of color almost too obscene to be real. The cherry blossoms weep from the trees in pinks and whites, the magnolia trees flower open, dropping ripe petals that spread in blankets across green lawns, and yellow daffodils and forsythia peek through hedges and garden beds in flames of color as bright as the sun.

The flowering of service in our community echoes the beauty the earth is showering forth. This is what I witness: community-based volunteer organizations that are sending food to support hospital workers, supplying food pantries for food insecure families, and sewing masks for those on the front lines. I can’t open my social media accounts without being inundated with posts asking questions about where to send masks, food, and money. Everyone is alert, awake, and ready to serve. Leadership is not found at the head of our nation but rather from our small-town mayors who disseminate accurate information, our hard-working janitors and nurses and delivery people, and from this groundswell of caring. In the darkness of a pandemic, in the shadow of death and disease, I see the greatness of the human spirit, seeking love, seeking service, seeking connection, and seeking one another.