When Should We Reopen Church?

Among my ongoing quarantine hobbies is one I’m sure many of you share: obsessively reading articles and listening to podcasts about the pandemic, the public response to stay-at-home orders around the U.S., and debates over what the new normal will look like—and when it will come. I’ve seen lots of well-meaning comments on social media imploring people to observe social distancing strictly for the few weeks it’s being asked of us so we can get back to regular life in time for summer. I wholeheartedly agree that we should all be doing our part by staying home and flattening the curve, but this sense of the timeline is woefully optimistic. Most experts seem to agree that there is no way this will only be a few weeks, and even strict adherence to stay-at-home orders won’t magically hasten the return to anything most Americans would deem normal.
As part of my pandemic research this week, I was listening to an interview with former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. He is one of several experts who have recently issued models for how America can transition back into public life while still keeping the coronavirus outbreaks at bay. Most propose doing this gradually in phases (we’re in phase one, strict social distancing), and the general consensus is that we’re looking at a minimum of 12–18 months before having a vaccine (our best bet of eliminating or nearly-eliminating the disease). That means we need a plan scaled for 1–2 years, not several weeks or months.
One thing that struck me during the interview was a question about what the elderly and immunocompromised should do as businesses start to reopen and people begin to congregate again (albeit in a more limited or cautious fashion than pre-pandemic). The answer was basically to the tune of: in the interest of their health and safety, at-risk individuals should continue to self-isolate as best as they can until we have a vaccine or a much more robust testing regime. This, of course, has costs of its own. The loneliness and other mental health tolls of isolation should not be ignored, and their intensity will only be magnified for those advised to stay home as the rest of the country slowly ventures back out. Mental health outcomes are important, pandemic or not, but there are ways to address those very real concerns while still working to mitigate very real physical health risks. We need to keep in mind the big picture of keeping people alive and well and able to fully celebrate when we collectively come out on the other side of this. Balancing this complex matrix of needs in a diverse society is one of the challenges we must face together with compassion and creativity.
This will require sacrifice. Not only will seniors and those with preexisting health conditions have difficult choices to make in the coming months, but so will their loved ones. If I could be an asymptomatic carrier anytime between now and getting the vaccine (again, remember, at least a year out), this could affect my decision-making well into the fall and the holiday season. Can I really feel good about visiting my family in another state during Thanksgiving or Christmas knowing that some of them are older, have respiratory issues, or simply live in a lower-risk transmission area than I do? When can we safely get together again?
As I began to take in the difficult truth that life will be deeply altered for the remainder of 2020, my mind was drawn to church. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on March 12 that all in-person church activities worldwide would be suspended until further notice. I think this was absolutely the right call, and I’m glad the Church made it swiftly and decisively so that there wouldn’t be a question as to whether you “should” still be holding church services in the absence of official shelter-in-place orders. This forestalled any local leaders from playing the spiritual hero and persisting in holding meetings against the advice of public health officials. And given some American members’ reluctance to trust or submit to government-issued mandates, it’s important that the Church itself made this decision (and in advance of state shutdowns), giving people on the fence about the severity of the public health crisis tacit permission to take it seriously, at least when it comes to our worship gatherings.
But when should we reopen church?
I don’t know what kinds of conversations are happening at LDS Church HQ, but I can only imagine there is or has been at least some version of the “let’s-observe-this-strictly-for-now-so-we-can-get-back-to-normal-life-ASAP” sentiment I described earlier floating around. My suspicion is in part fueled by the wording of the April 10 fast purpose, “that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.” This doesn’t indicate on what timeline any of these things will happen, but the mention of the economy and “normalized” life suggests to me a desire for sooner-rather-than-later—one we all share, though it appears to be increasingly unrealistic and inconsistent with present recommendations for saving as many lives as possible.
Here’s where I’m going with all this: I’m worried that the Church will resume worship services sometime this spring/summer as the U.S. comes out of strict social distancing, and many devout members will not feel comfortable electing to stay home for months at a time, even as their health would be put in jeopardy by attending church.
My mom is in this category. She’s in her 60s and a cancer survivor, and so far she has taken quarantine extremely seriously. (Thanks, Mom!) But she also has deep faith in the gospel and confidence in the Church as an institution, so I can understand why she might want to go back to church as soon as meetings recommence, even if she continues to stay home, get groceries delivered, and largely avoid public spaces as a precaution for the full duration of the pandemic. Over the weekend, I spoke with a friend who has similar concerns about her own mother, also in her 60s and with diabetes. My friend is almost certain her mom will resume church attendance at the first opportunity, no matter the health risk, and this is a point of serious concern for my friend. (This, I’ll point out, is yet another way the pandemic has altered our patterns and ways of being and relating in the world. For all the years our parents spent hand-wringing about us, we’re now the ones losing sleep over them.)
I have to wonder, given the persisting stigma in the Mormon community around being “inactive,” is it even ethical to reopen church until we have a vaccine, thereby forcing people to choose between health/safety and their commitment to maintaining high church activity? Is there any chance the First Presidency would issue strong guidelines officially excusing the elderly and immunocompromised from attendance for as long as needed? Will we have robust virtual ministering in place to help people who have to—or choose to—stay home so they feel the vital support of their community during the difficult times ahead? Or will people like my friend’s mother strongly feel that they can or should flock back to church as soon as possible, possibly undoing all the work we’ve done thus far during strict social distancing?
I am worried about this. I’m having a hard time picturing the Church canceling in-person meetings for a full year or more, but that’s what it might take for a sizable part of the membership to be safe (and spared from making difficult personal decisions about their church attendance up and against their health). I know I’m not the only one concerned that church meetinghouses will be the most likely transmission zone for my parent/older loved one who is otherwise observing all physical distancing recommendations. We should be talking about this and making a realistic plan for our foray into the new normal. Because it will be new—not something we perfectly recognize from before. And, for religious communities, part of that newness will likely require a much more capacious vision of how we worship, minister, and spend our Sundays to protect the most vulnerable among us.
Comments
Thank you for making these important points. Relatedly, the fact that many of us have callings puts pressure on many to attend church when mildly ill even under normal circumstances so that classes can run. Our “staffing model” may need to be rethought in the event that wards do reopen so that no one feels pressured to attend—or to account for a scenario when many of the people needed to run the ward decide that they will not attend until there is a vaccine.
Thanks for the thoughts.
I was surprised to see this: “all in-person church activities worldwide would be suspended” when the announcement was as to public gatherings and the recent instructions on ordinances and ordinations require omission or in-person activities.
A detail: In contemplating resumption of church services, I’ve wondered about a realistic plan for disinfecting all those keys and controls on organ consoles between use by different organists, quite a number of whom are in higher risk categories. I wonder if I’ll be willing to play at all.
Sacrament meeting has such a high potential to be a disastrous “super spreader” event that I agree, I don’t see how meetings can resume in the next year safely. I would be surprised given the realities we are facing if the church resumed meetings this summer.
One big clue I’ve gotten about the institutional church’s response is that they’ve cancelled FSY and all church properties have cancelled youth camps. Church is not opening this summer.
My best bet is that we’ll begin meetings again when school starts again, because that is when we’re generally agreeing to large group gatherings as a community. Here in California there is already discussion about altering school this fall with staggered start times and smaller class sizes. I believe that public policy approach will effect church policy. I could easily see sacrament meeting only, split by alphabetical order to keep numbers smaller and staggered throughout the day. In general, the institutional church has kept pace with California public policy, which has been mostly early and decisive.
I have been wondering as well. I worry about my parents in their late 70s with diabetes and asthma, who travelled and rolled their eyes at me discouraging it until their Republican governor took it seriously. (Note I’m in medical research my my husband an MD, but they trusted others more). I insisted they fully quarantine for 14 days after their return but they went crazy. Church is the social activity, a lifeline, a solace. They will not stay away without direction.
I have been discussing potential fall scenarios with my kids’ small private school. They have flexibility I am not sure church has. For one the top down approach that has dominated has made innovation scary culturally, even if it is a non-ordinance related activity.
Even with sacrament meeting alone, how do you safely administer sacrament? Removing masks, or fiddling to tuck under bread or water? No deacon distribution? Can 14 yr olds be trusted to follow infection control procedures or must adults? Do we get rid of communal passing? The recent 1st presidency guidance loosened some practice but doubled down on in person blessing and priesthood administration.
And I wonder about who returns. My husband is a physician who is at high risk of exposure, but rarely feels sick? Should he not return to fill his calling? I have to admit our family is getting used to being home. I feel like I enjoy the time to dig into doctrine like the atonement rather than rehashing old talks (although I have found some gems and depth I wasn’t expecting there). A friend that serves in his stake leadership confided that he gets why so many people like Sunday now that running a church has shifted from logistics to something else. So will there be those that feel they haven’t lost, but gained and not return as often? Do we run the risk of attrition that makes the church more orthodox?
Maybe the church can offer more structure virtually for those that want it. I am happy otherwise but it would help my parents.
They should know better, but our stake is still actively planning on youth conference in early June. In fact, this past week they asked for permission and medical forms.
My parents, in their 70s & 80s, are also among the devout who can’t wait for churches and temples to open again. My mother has said several times, “The righteous need not fear!.” I also tell her the righteous need not be spreaders, either, but she laughs that off. This idea people like my mother have, that either God will protect them, or they will die with honor, because they put the church first, is very scary to me.
It will also require an overhaul of temple endowment mechanics. Long overdue, in my opinion.
Early in March, before gatherings at church was suspended, the leaders of our ward talked about how to my wife and other high-risk members to be safe. When we were asked what we wanted to do, we discussed it at home and decided that nobody in our household ought to attend church for the time being. We were a week early in starting to stay home. Depending on when church meetings are resumed, there’s a chance that we will be many weeks late in starting to go back.
I don’t know the answer to this. I do agree that we should do everything we can to make sure people who are at-risk do not feel pressured to attend (such as releasing from callings), and everything we can to improve hygiene and make church relatively safer. Is also agree that church probably should not resume until the fall.
At some point, though, once we’ve “flattened the curve” and the public health risk of an overwhelmed medical system has passed, I think high-risk people ultimately have to take responsibility for their own health. Of course we should help them do that—offer time do their shopping for them, not visit them in person if we haven’t ramped up testing to the point where we could definitively confirm we are not carriers before visiting, etc. But I am increasingly concerned about people who suggest that the government or other institutions need to keep things shut down for 12-18 months. The goal was flatten the curve / slow the spread, not eradicate the disease / make sure no one gets this ever. Trying to obtain the latter will have enormous negative economic, emotional, psychological, and physical consequences.
I don’t mean to sound callous and again want to emphasize that we should be willing to help people who choose to stay isolated isolated. And that the church and other institutions (like employers) should be looking at ways to make their spaces safer, even if it means making some modifications. But ultimately people choose to take health risks all of the time and at some point we can’t and shouldn’t control the environment to such a degree that in our aims to prevent anyone from making a risky choice by eliminating anywhere for them to go we ruin the quality of life for everyone.
Thank you for this excellent post, Richelle. I feel a little silly that I only started to think about this issue yesterday as I read the four letters the Church released. I don’t need to worry about my mother, who lives with my sister, has some dementia and doesn’t leave the house. And it didn’t previously even occur to me that I might need to take precautions myself. I think of myself as a healthy, virile man: I’m 6’5”, 225, I work out, I’m not immunocompromised and don’t have serious underlying health conditions. But when I look in the mirror and see the hearing aids and notice my poor vision from recent glaucoma surgery, I’m forced to accept the fact that I’m over 60 and therefore in an at risk category. And the thought finally occurred to me that if church services reopen on a business as usual basis (hereafter “BAU”), I won’t be going back until I can get a vaccine.
What non-BAU adjustments could my ward make that would make me feel safe enough to return? Basically, they would have to think through the entire Sunday experience from stem to stern and make adjustments. Take just one example: entering the building. To open the door you have to grab a metal door handle. Our building has four doors or sets of doors, but given the configuration of our parking lot most people use two specific doors. With average sacrament meeting attendance approaching 150, someone who arrives shortly before sacrament and grabs that metal door handle is in effect shaking about 60 other people’s hands just by that one action. To me that’s an unacceptable risk that needs mitigation. In summer months maybe we prop the outside doors open. Maybe we place a disinfectant stand by the door so each user can wipe it down. But we can’t just ignore stuff like that.
We would have to totally reconfigure sacrament meeting. I’m thinking make it more like stake conference: open the back divider and have seating going back into the gym. Pews would have to be marked in a way such that only every third pew could be used, and only family groups who already live together could sit side by side without a 6’ separation, stuff like that. And as mentioned, the sacrament practice would need to be totally reengineered.
And I’m not sure how we could possibly keep the second hour. There are too many separate groups to be able to properly social distance. Either they temporarily cut that hour or I would bail.
Another huge issue is cleaning the Church. The old practice of a schedule for members to come Saturday mornings and half-ass it (the most descriptive term for the result of that “cleanjng”) isn’t going to cut it anymore. The Church may need to go back to professional cleaning.
And no more shaking hands. Ever.
This is all just the tip of the iceberg. If they try to reopen on a BAU basis, I’ll be back in two years after I get my vaccine, assuming that even happens. Reopening physical church is not going to be easy.
The more I learn of this disease, the more I think all age-ranges are at-risk even if some more so. That is to say, my family will probably not feel comfortable participating in physical church until there is a vaccine. To be honest, I felt that church hygiene was insufficient even before this. My kids kept getting sick. For those who can use a computer, I think Zoom meetings are a possible way forward.
Thank you for posting your thoughts about some of the same things I have been pondering. I also really appreciate the insightful comments that have been made. My personal testimony is that the Lord is at the head of His Church, and the decisions that come down through the Prophet and First Presidency will be in accordance with His direction. In the next breath, I add that this is a worldwide church and possible future decisions may be to bless the majority of the members, but that personal revelation guiding one’s own choices within those decisions is going to be vital. (In his opening message at the beginning of General Conference a couple weeks ago, President Nelson said, “I renew my plea for you to do whatever it takes to increase your spiritual capacity to receive personal revelation. Doing so will help you know how to move ahead with your life, what to do during times of crisis…”) I am totally willing to have “church at home” indefinitely if that is what I feel the Lord is prompting me to do, no matter what the future guidelines might be. Yes, I miss the face-to-face association with my fellow church members, and I miss even more the personal visits with my own family! But if I pray for the Lord’s protection, then I feel that I need to do my part by hearkening and heeding what He prompts me to do. I have been taking the quarantine extremely seriously because the Lord strongly impressed upon me to do so. (Love, Richelle’s mom)
Excellent post and comments.
Let’s assume for a moment that some form of BAU does return this fall and that 50 E. North Temple shows some flexibility with regard to many of the potential issues involved rather than trying to enforce a more orthodox approach (see: Europe, post-World War II). Unlikely? Perhaps, but go with me on this. Even then, many–like Kevin–may choose to limit their participation in the absence of a vaccine, especially since there will likely be a spike in cases once groups start to meet in larger numbers. How, then, will the Church deal with the issue of temple recommends…particularly the question of church attendance? This may seem like a minor issue (and it is), but there are those whose employment and ability to support their families is tied directly to having a current TR (e.g. BYU faculty, Church employees).
The professionalization of the cleaning of buildings needs to happen immediately, not only for the sake of actual cleanliness, but also because there are enough unemployed members who desperately need income that TPTB could kill two birds with that decision.
I was disappointed with the official (and really not open to interpretation) language in the letter from the Church regarding in-person ordinances. In the absence of such explicit language, I have been including my mother-in-law (82 years-old) in our sacrament service each week via FaceTime with no qualms at all. Now, however, I am more hesitant (especially since she and my wife saw the announcement and prefer to heed its instructions). I understand the impulse to exert control over ordinances, but this one makes little sense–the sacrament gets blessed from the sacrament table to the RS room via speaker in our building every week…at what distance does the efficacy of the prayer end?
Of course, then there are the ridiculous thoughts that I have had, like whether we will have to wear a white mask to church and/or the temple, or will blue/print ones be acceptable….
Aw, Nancy, thank you for this thoughtful contribution to your daughter’s thoughtful post.
This is a sincere question. For those of you who are quite confident in staying away from church and continuing indefinitely at home, may I assume that you may be with family (or someone) and that there is a Priesthood holder to administer the Sacrament for you? What do you suggest then for an older woman living alone for whom the Sacrament i is not available in her particular geographic area? Not only is she supposed to self-isolate indefinitely but she also has no Sacrament indefinitely and just gets to study alone….indefinitely.?
DJ, Some have found room for interpretation Undefined words in the instructions include “preparing”, “same location” and “pass.” In at least one such instance reported to me by a stake council participant, a stake president was pleased to treat breaking a cracker provided in a plastic snack bag as “preparing”, being on the front porch with a closed door between the porch and the recipient who was inside the house as “same location” and setting the cup and broken cracker down to be picked up later by the recipient as “passing.” But some people may not be open to interpretations of their interpretations. :)
CT, The general Q&A allows priesthood holders to administer the sacrament in homes of other ward members who do not have a worthy priest or Melchizedek Priesthood holder in the home — assuming that is in compliance with governmental directives and regulations. Where there are such restrictions, “priesthood holders should not enter homes of Church members to whom they are not related to administer the sacrament.” If not comfortable with that and choosing self-isolation, consider the interpretation I noted above. If that doesn’t cut it for you and relevant priesthood holders, the answer goes on: “During this time, members can be blessed by studying the sacrament prayers and recommitting to live the covenants members have made and praying for the day they will receive it in person, properly administered by the priesthood.”
As to studying alone, small study groups have actually been encouraged. In some cases, people can continue to participate in those by video conferencing methods. Unfortunately, in some cases technology or expertise to facilitate that is lacking. Perhaps there are ward members who can help with that remotely. Some who self-isolate will find themselves as isolated as individual members in world locations where there is no local Church organization — not a happy result.
Yeah, DJ, I was disappointed by the lack of creativity and flexibility regarding the sacrament in the church letters. We had a recent post here exploring the possibility of blessing the emblems remotely over technology that made a lot of se de to me, but the PTB didn’t see it that way.
JR, thank you for acknowledging my circumstances in such a kind and generous way. I was fortifying myself to endure this for a few months, but the idea of being without church (and interaction) for more than a year is painfully bleak. I have attempted to establish “a small study group” but that is not of interest to anyone. We each must endure this in the best way we can. And the best way seems to be by holding fast to our faith in Jesus Christ. Some hours feel like being on a stormy sea without the Liahona. But thankfully those times pass.
CT, I’m so sorry for your situation. I am at home with my wife which makes the situation tolerable if not ideal. If I were on my own I might be more willing to accept risks at church just to find a little human interaction…
“they will die with honor, because they put the church first, is very scary to me”
Dying with honor is one thing, but I think there would be few Latter-day Saints who would be comfortable with the idea of _killing_ with honor. Do you really want to infect the pregnant nurse who has to help intubate you? I completely understand being willing to sacrifice your own life; I am honestly surprised that Latter-day Saints’ general sense of communal obligation doesn’t make them more reluctant to endanger others.
@Allison 9:13
My parents have said similarly. My dad specifically “doesn’t feel bad for those that die from this if they lived a good life. They’ll receive their reward and get to miss the terrible things ahead.” While my parents have generally followed the practical epidemiological recommendations, they do have a middling application of it, especially when they invite other at risk (elderly) members of their ward to their home for dinner.
I’ve come across 3 different quasi-random* sample studies; 2 in the USA and 1 in Germany
*Far more statistically valid than population wide inferences that are drawn from the the numbers case/mortality rates that have massive sample bias issues.
In each of those studies, the number of people infected and “over” their infection is 50-80% higher than what the current population numbers would predict.
So just as you worry that some people want to get back to normal to quickly, many others worry that every sign of good news or early indication that maybe our health care “generals” just escalated to defcon 1, nationalized the economy on war production footing and launched multiple ICBMs in response to multiple world-wide terrorist attacks. Maybe we used our most potent response and weapons possible against a deadly adversary that’s not as dangerous as assumed.
Politics with both sides lining up against each other c I confounds the possible learning outcomes, as evidenced by a worry that and suggestion of opening when initially promised is now too soon.
Weeks ago, we had some estimates for how long and things have not gotten worse, but progressed actually better than expected. That does not mean there’s not suffering – but there will always be. We’ve acted aggressively to minimize that.
Now that by all indications we are at the lower bound of estimates, and it seems there are potentially twice as many mild or asymptomatic individuals out there, the more likely possibility is that were looking again at something like a bad flu in terms of overall mortality, but worse for the marginal acute cases.
This heresy shouldn’t be uttered though and it’s resisted with the very same defences, snark, or insults that were used to justify the original economic, social, and medical WMDs that were launched.
Again to make it clear, multiple statistical accounts point to 50-80% more recovered patients with little to no issues. Consider if the original estimates had nearly twice as many cases as estimates? The death toll and ICU overwhelmed predictions would be far higher.
As is, either the medical, media, and political professionals messed up by a couple orders of magnitude on an issue with devastating, escalating, cascading impact across the world that will cause immeasurable death and violence and suffering (yet to be fully realized); or our multiple fasts and prayers are literally working and thanks be to God.
CT, one woman I know brought the bread and water to her doorstep, and the priesthood bearer stood at a distance and blessed it.
Natalie, thanks for sharing that. The men in my area are expressing such a profound sense of anxiety and angst over just the idea of approaching a non-family member”s doorstep (even with the door closed) that I decided to just let it go. Do I really want to be responsible for “terrorizing “ someone? If it’s really that scary for a Priesthood holder to attempt then why do I want to be a part of that? ( And it is not against the law to do where I live. ) I am also aware that not all men share those feelings but that is my circumstance currently.
I posted this on Facebook, but as all the discussion appears to be here…
On your point in timelines, I’m coming from the perspective of an area (Western Australia) where, under strict border quarantine, we are looking at accidental elimination within 3-4 weeks. Sure our schools are opening for essential workers, but even post elimination we’ve been told to expect 6 months of closed stores and social distancing and 12-18 before we open regional or state borders, so I assume churches will be somewhere in the 6-12 region. The fast focus to “normalise life” was, to me, a call to expedite our adaption to this new environment, not to go back to the status quo. And I’m already seeing that happen in my family and my ward.
I’m also acutely aware that even once COVID passes, there will be another epidemic or global disaster (such as war or economic collapse) waiting just around the corner.
We need to stop pining for the old way of doing things and become much more resilient and independent. Zoom and Zion are only two letters apart, and church may never be the same again.
I was wondering of the likelihood of breaking wards up into assignments, where your household is assigned to come to church one week of the month. Make these subgroups based on the age of the youngest member of the household. Rotate bishopric members to preside over each meeting, that way there’d be a rotation of bishopric members with subgroups. For 2nd hour, if you were the 6 year old primary teacher, now you’re the 3 – 6 year old primary teacher for 3rd Sundays (or something like that).
The only thing I don’t think that can be pandemic manageable is nursery. But it’s not like we should have families with nursery age children stop attending for noticeably longer than the rest of the congregation.
This is nuts, there’s a 0% chance the church goes against public policy.
Last time this happened, the Church was dissolved by the government and this was upheld by the Supreme Court til they complied (see the Late CoJCoLDS vs. US).
Oaks even spoke against the county clerk who refused to issue gay marriage licenses.
Not going to happen.
No one is mentioning the “liberate states” movement by the political right. How many members are in this group? How will this affect church policy? How will it affect Utah Gov policy?
If the restrictions are lifted now experts expect it to create a big increase in cases, and deaths in America, and put recovery back months. It will be interesting to see whether the science is proven right, or the ideology?
We had a fast day on Friday 12th to stop the virus; when there were 15,000 deaths in America, a week later it is 40,000 deaths. Success?
Can a member fast to stop the virus, then ignore the science, and expect the Lord to help anyway?
It could be months before things get back to where relaxing restrictions again can be considered?
My wife and I are in our 70s and will not be going to church or other public gatherings until the virus is well and truly under control.