When Should We Reopen Church?

Among my ongoing quarantine hobbies is one I’m sure many of you share: obsessively reading articles and listening to podcasts about the pandemic, the public response to stay-at-home orders around the U.S., and debates over what the new normal will look like—and when it will come. I’ve seen lots of well-meaning comments on social media imploring people to observe social distancing strictly for the few weeks it’s being asked of us so we can get back to regular life in time for summer. I wholeheartedly agree that we should all be doing our part by staying home and flattening the curve, but this sense of the timeline is woefully optimistic. Most experts seem to agree that there is no way this will only be a few weeks, and even strict adherence to stay-at-home orders won’t magically hasten the return to anything most Americans would deem normal.

As part of my pandemic research this week, I was listening to an interview with former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. He is one of several experts who have recently issued models for how America can transition back into public life while still keeping the coronavirus outbreaks at bay. Most propose doing this gradually in phases (we’re in phase one, strict social distancing), and the general consensus is that we’re looking at a minimum of 12–18 months before having a vaccine (our best bet of eliminating or nearly-eliminating the disease). That means we need a plan scaled for 1–2 years, not several weeks or months.

One thing that struck me during the interview was a question about what the elderly and immunocompromised should do as businesses start to reopen and people begin to congregate again (albeit in a more limited or cautious fashion than pre-pandemic). The answer was basically to the tune of: in the interest of their health and safety, at-risk individuals should continue to self-isolate as best as they can until we have a vaccine or a much more robust testing regime. This, of course, has costs of its own. The loneliness and other mental health tolls of isolation should not be ignored, and their intensity will only be magnified for those advised to stay home as the rest of the country slowly ventures back out. Mental health outcomes are important, pandemic or not, but there are ways to address those very real concerns while still working to mitigate very real physical health risks. We need to keep in mind the big picture of keeping people alive and well and able to fully celebrate when we collectively come out on the other side of this. Balancing this complex matrix of needs in a diverse society is one of the challenges we must face together with compassion and creativity.

This will require sacrifice. Not only will seniors and those with preexisting health conditions have difficult choices to make in the coming months, but so will their loved ones. If I could be an asymptomatic carrier anytime between now and getting the vaccine (again, remember, at least a year out), this could affect my decision-making well into the fall and the holiday season. Can I really feel good about visiting my family in another state during Thanksgiving or Christmas knowing that some of them are older, have respiratory issues, or simply live in a lower-risk transmission area than I do? When can we safely get together again?

As I began to take in the difficult truth that life will be deeply altered for the remainder of 2020, my mind was drawn to church. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on March 12 that all in-person church activities worldwide would be suspended until further notice. I think this was absolutely the right call, and I’m glad the Church made it swiftly and decisively so that there wouldn’t be a question as to whether you “should” still be holding church services in the absence of official shelter-in-place orders. This forestalled any local leaders from playing the spiritual hero and persisting in holding meetings against the advice of public health officials. And given some American members’ reluctance to trust or submit to government-issued mandates, it’s important that the Church itself made this decision (and in advance of state shutdowns), giving people on the fence about the severity of the public health crisis tacit permission to take it seriously, at least when it comes to our worship gatherings.

But when should we reopen church?

I don’t know what kinds of conversations are happening at LDS Church HQ, but I can only imagine there is or has been at least some version of the “let’s-observe-this-strictly-for-now-so-we-can-get-back-to-normal-life-ASAP” sentiment I described earlier floating around. My suspicion is in part fueled by the wording of the April 10 fast purpose, “that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.” This doesn’t indicate on what timeline any of these things will happen, but the mention of the economy and “normalized” life suggests to me a desire for sooner-rather-than-later—one we all share, though it appears to be increasingly unrealistic and inconsistent with present recommendations for saving as many lives as possible.

Here’s where I’m going with all this: I’m worried that the Church will resume worship services sometime this spring/summer as the U.S. comes out of strict social distancing, and many devout members will not feel comfortable electing to stay home for months at a time, even as their health would be put in jeopardy by attending church.

My mom is in this category. She’s in her 60s and a cancer survivor, and so far she has taken quarantine extremely seriously. (Thanks, Mom!) But she also has deep faith in the gospel and confidence in the Church as an institution, so I can understand why she might want to go back to church as soon as meetings recommence, even if she continues to stay home, get groceries delivered, and largely avoid public spaces as a precaution for the full duration of the pandemic. Over the weekend, I spoke with a friend who has similar concerns about her own mother, also in her 60s and with diabetes. My friend is almost certain her mom will resume church attendance at the first opportunity, no matter the health risk, and this is a point of serious concern for my friend. (This, I’ll point out, is yet another way the pandemic has altered our patterns and ways of being and relating in the world. For all the years our parents spent hand-wringing about us, we’re now the ones losing sleep over them.)

I have to wonder, given the persisting stigma in the Mormon community around being “inactive,” is it even ethical to reopen church until we have a vaccine, thereby forcing people to choose between health/safety and their commitment to maintaining high church activity? Is there any chance the First Presidency would issue strong guidelines officially excusing the elderly and immunocompromised from attendance for as long as needed? Will we have robust virtual ministering in place to help people who have to—or choose to—stay home so they feel the vital support of their community during the difficult times ahead? Or will people like my friend’s mother strongly feel that they can or should flock back to church as soon as possible, possibly undoing all the work we’ve done thus far during strict social distancing?

I am worried about this. I’m having a hard time picturing the Church canceling in-person meetings for a full year or more, but that’s what it might take for a sizable part of the membership to be safe (and spared from making difficult personal decisions about their church attendance up and against their health). I know I’m not the only one concerned that church meetinghouses will be the most likely transmission zone for my parent/older loved one who is otherwise observing all physical distancing recommendations. We should be talking about this and making a realistic plan for our foray into the new normal. Because it will be new—not something we perfectly recognize from before. And, for religious communities, part of that newness will likely require a much more capacious vision of how we worship, minister, and spend our Sundays to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Cover photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash