by

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

–Percy Bysshe Shelley, “Ozymandias”

Shelly’s great poem “Ozymandias” teaches us that civilization is a fragile thing. Human history is not a march of progress from barbarism to shopping malls. We do not always move forward in wisdom, intelligence, and technology, or in economic or political accomplishment. Sometimes we go backward. And sometimes we collapse.

The human subject of “Ozymandias”–Ramses II–was the Great Pharoah who ruled Egypt from 1279–1213 BCE, when it was the most powerful empire in the world. During the late Bronze Age, the Mediterainain world had developed a surprisingly complex network of cultural and commercial ties. These societies–including Mycenaean Greece, Pharaonic Egypt, and the sprawling kingdoms of the Levant and Asia Minor–had a level of sophistication that would not be seen in the world for hundreds of years.

In or around 1177 BCE, however, all of these cultures collapsed. The commercial and cultural networks unraveled, the ability to read and write was largely lost, and a highly organized and connected culture became. . . . well, we aren’t sure what it became because people stopped keeping records. But we are pretty sure that it wasn’t pleasant.

Three hundred years later, when new cultures emerged in the Mediterranian, all they had were oral legends about the times before–the Trojan War, the wanderings of Odysseus, the Exodus of the Children of Israel. All of this happened off of the historical stage and had to be reconstructed later once cultures reinvented written language. The cultures that they remembered were much more fragile then they understood.

The fragility of civilizations is one of the great themes of the scriptural record. It is part of human nature to believe, as Laman and Lemuel believed, that the great city of Jerusalem can never be destroyed (1 Ne. 2:7). People who live in complex societies–not just advanced nations, but large and complex global networks–have a hard time believing that things will not always be more or less what they have always been. We can see the fragility of civilization in the mirror of history. It is much harder to see it while it is going on. But enough civilizations in the world’s history have collapsed that we can now see clearly that they were very fragile all along.

So, it turns out, are we. This may be the great lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic: it is exposing, in ways that nothing since the Great Depression exposed, the fragility of all of the things that we call “civilization”–things like money, trade, art, big cities, bread, and circuses. It has taken only a few months for some of the unquestionable assumptions of our world to become questionable.

And what has done all of this? A microscopic predator too small to even see. This, too, is part of the archetypal structure that undergirds our civilization. Look at a standard chessboard, where the lowest piece, a pawn, can become a queen. Or a deck of cards ranked from Two to Ten, with the royalty on top except for the lowly Ace, which is the only thing that beats a King. Somewhere in our collective unconscious lies a meme that says, “the smallest things can undo the largest things.” A microscopic virus can topple a global civilization.

Societies across the world are engaged in great and necessary debates about how to respond to the COVID-19 virus: when do we shut things down? When do we open things up? How do we keep the most vulnerable members of our society safe from harm? I don’t know the right answers, and I am not even sure that I know the right questions.

But all of the actions on the table are human responses to the virus. It is not correct to say that “government-mandated shutdowns have ravaged the economy and thrown millions of people out of work.” The novel coronavirus has ravaged the economy and thrown millions of people out of work. Government-imposed shutdowns have been one response to the virus, and they have had serious economic consequences. But every other possible response to the virus–letting millions of people die, for example, or trying to open businesses with limited human interaction–would have serious economic consequences too, and there is no guarantee that they would not be worse.

This is because the social and economic networks that constitute our highly advanced global civilization are based on trust and confidence. It is confidence that turns the trillions of binary digits in the world’s bank accounts into money that can buy food and cars and elections. Confidence allows for global trade and international diplomacy. Confidence prevents our lives from becoming solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.

And, no matter how we respond to it, the COVID-19 virus has zapped our confidence that the world will continue to be what, for us, it has always been. Simply opening the doors of restaurants and theatres is not going to fill them up, just as offering more things for sale is not going to encourage people to buy more stuff.

What is the answer? I have no idea. But all of my humanitarian instincts, and most of my economic ones, tell me that the most important thing we can do now is preserve life. Because where there is life, there is hope.

But we also have to realize, as Shelly teaches us in his great poem “Ozymandias,” that civilization is a fragile thing.