Genesis 1:4 reads as follows: “4 And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.”

The parallel passage in Abraham 4:4 reads: “4 And they (the Gods) comprehended the light, for it was bright; and they divided the light, or caused it to be divided, from the darkness.” The parenthetical “or caused it to be divided” is fascinating, as we can be fairly certain that these words derive from an academic source.

As you no doubt know, Joseph attended a Hebrew class taught by Joshua (or James) Seixas. The Hebrew verb translated “divided” here is in the hiphil verb stem, which generally has a causative force. And indeed, responsive to the hiphil form of the verb, Joseph makes it explicitly causative. Further the Seixas grammar explicitly suggests something close to this on page 39: “as habdil to cause to divide, from badal.”

So Joseph was dutifully following what he learned from his Hebrew instructor. As it turns out, though Seixas was probably wrong to suggest that specific causal nuance here. Because the qal or simple active form of the verb as Seixas gives it, badal, is completely hypothetical, that verb never actually occurs in the simple active form. In such cases, the hiphil form of the verb is usually translated as if it were in the simple active or qal form, and not the causative or hiphil form. All of which is to say that adding the causal nuance, though well intentioned, was probably not justified.

To check this conclusion I examined each of the approximately 60 translations of this verse at the Bible Gateway, and only one of them, the Lexham English Bible, reflects this causal nuance: “And God saw the light, that it was good, and God caused there to be a separation between the light and between the darkness.”

So Joseph, to his credit, learned his Hebrew lesson well. It just so happens that in this particular case his Hebrew instructor suggested a specific nuance that was probably not justified.