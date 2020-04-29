Excluding Our Fellow Saints From the Sacrament

In Illinois, we’re now halfway through our sixth week under a stay-at-home order (and my family’s seventh week at home). And the stay-at-home order looks like it’s going to last at least another month here. That means at least 12 Sundays in Illinois without meeting together at church (and, even when the stay-at-home order ends, some people may make the eminently responsible and defensible decision to continue social distancing, and delay their return to church).
Ultimately, I don’t think putting church meetings on hold is optimal. (To be clear, it’s both necessary and good. It’s just not ideal.) We need human contact, and we need the spiritual benefits that come from gathering together. That said, it’s necessary, and on net, saving the lives and the health of our fellow Saints is both beneficial and will bless us and them.
Still, this extended time away from church means that some people—single women and families without priesthood holders in the home, for example—won’t have the ability to take the sacrament for three months or more.
The church has made a tentative stab at recognizing the position these women and families are in. On April 16, the church provided instructions for administering the church during the pandemic. The instructions provide that “In unusual circumstances when the sacrament is not available, members can be comforted by studying the sacrament prayers and recommitting to live the covenants members have made and praying for the day they will receive it in person, properly administered by the priesthood.”
Now, the church is wrong in its assumption that the unavailability of sacrament is an unusual circumstance; more than half of the women older than 18 in the church are unmarried. Some of those women are likely divorced, and may have sons living with them who can administer the sacrament. But a significant portion have no priesthood holders in their households and no access to the sacrament for the duration of the lockdown.
There are possible solutions to this, of course. The easiest would be to allow the remote blessing of the sacrament, an option that Jared has demonstrated is both doctrinally and historically plausible. But the church has explicitly decided not to go down the remote-blessing path. In its instructions for administering the church, it directed that “[t]he priesthood holder(s) administering the sacrament must be in the same location as those who receive it when they break the bread, say the prayers, and pass the emblems.”
Another option would be to ordain women to the priesthood. That would require a much larger policy change than simply allowing remote blessing, however, and it wouldn’t solve the current problem. In the same letter, the church says that ordination to the priesthood “require the physical laying on of hands by an authorized priesthood holder.” If women don’t have a priesthood holder who can bless the sacrament in their home, they also don’t have a priesthood holder who can physically ordain them.
Another option occurred to me this morning, though: what if we stopped requiring priesthood to bless the sacrament? It’s not entirely far-fetched. After all, less than a year ago President Nelson changed the church’s policy on witnessing baptisms and sealings. Before October 2019, witnesses had to be ordained to the priesthood. Now they just have to be baptized themselves to witness a baptism, have a current temple recommend to witness a proxy baptism, or be endowed to witness a sealing.
Of course, the priesthood requirement in those cases wasn’t scriptural; the only hurdle that had to be cleared was a historical one. (And, as J. Stapley points out, women served as witnesses of some ordinances well into the twentieth century, though, as Ardis Parshall points out, it’s not clear how widespread women as witnesses was.) Allowing non-priesthood holders to bless the sacrament would run into two hurdles: it faces the same historical hurdle, but it also runs into a scriptural hurdle: D&C 20:46 says the priest’s duty is to administer the sacrament, while verse 58 says neither deacons nor teachers have authority to administer it.
Even D&C 20 doesn’t represent an insuperable obstacle to nonpriesthood holders blessing the sacrament, though. I’m currently reading (slowly!) Ben Park’s excellent Kingdom of Nauvoo. And reading it serves as a reminder that Joseph Smith dictated what became D&C 132 to convince his wife Emma that his polygamy was divinely-mandated. Ben also underscores that Joseph and Hyrum used the revelation to convert others in Nauvoo (including the High Council, which under Hyrum had been devoted to rooting out sexual impropriety in Nauvoo) to polygamy.
Critically, while D&C 132:37-65 (or so) is all about polygamy, we’ve read those verses out of our doctrine and theology. We now read the “new and everlasting covenant” to mean specifically temple sealings, not polygamous marriage. (That’s the right thing to do, btw.)
I don’t know exactly how we read the priesthood requirement out of D&C 20:58. But it’s not harder than reading the central purpose of D&C 132 out of that chapter. And it’s critical that the church make some move to allow that vast number of women and families in the church who don’t have a priesthood holder in their homes to access the blessings of taking the sacrament while our chapels remain empty.
Image from page 64 of “The Relief Society magazine : organ of the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints” (1922). No known copyright restrictions.
Comments
One reason blessing the sacrament seems to be different is that it is essentially a prayer directed to God, which you can’t say about the other ordinances. Priesthood holders act on behalf of God when baptizing, confirming, giving priesthood blessings of any kind, etc. In these situations, priesthood holders are acting as a conduit. When it comes to the sacrament, God is blessing the emblems as a separate, distinct entity. I’m not sure why priesthood is required, because God is the one blessing and sanctifying the sacrament.
I don’t see any reason not to ordain women outright, but if we want to be nitpicky, this seems like a potential discrepancy we could take advantage of.
I see no reason at all why the sacrament can’t be blessed remotely and received locally. It is done all the time in most every ward. In our ward we regularly have a couple of young single adults missed their own ward meeting and show up at our chapel, sit in the foyer long enough to receive the sacrament, also in the foyer, and then go on their way. Some wards broadcast the service to the Relief Society room or in the old days the “cry room” and deliver the sacrament there. I guess the question is, how far away does one have to be to be considered “remote”? And Deacons only participate in the actual passing about 20% of the time. The sacrament gets passed down the rows from person to person regardless of gender or age. By excluding single sisters and families without the priesthood we are splitting hairs and dealing more with what some would call the letter of the law instead of the spirit, even though the letter of the law in the case is really kind of fuzzy. And preparation of the sacrament can be just as fuzzy in practice if you think about it a bit.
Perhaps the sacrament just isn’t as important as I always thought it was. That’s my takeaway from current events.
For anyone looking for authority and permission, D&C 20:46 and 58 is a serious hurdle, and the official statements foreclose the creative solutions that occur to me.
But the predicate is important–“looking for authority and permission.” Many people do. Many will forever. But for anybody willing to loosen up a little, consider these two quotes:
“The principle that priesthood authority can be exercised only under the direction of the one who holds the keys for that function . . . does not apply in the family. For example, a father . . . has no need to have the direction or approval of one holding priesthood keys in order to perform his various family functions. . . . The same principle applies when a father is absent and a mother is the family leader. She presides in her home . . .”
–President Dallin Oaks, in “the Melchizedek Priesthood and the Keys” (April 2020 General Conference)
“For behold, it is not meet that I should command in all things; for he that is compelled in all things, the same is a slothful and not a wise servant; wherefore he receiveth no reward. Verily I say, men should be anxiously engaged in a good cause, and do many things of their own free will, and bring to pass much righteousness; For the power is in them, wherein they are agents unto themselves.”
–D&C 58:26, 27, 28
Michiganmom, that strikes me as an eminently sensible reaction (and, in fact, one I suggested more than a month ago). But the church’s letter seems to reemphasize the importance of priesthood. And if it’s really that important, then it’s critical that we figure out how we can get it to everybody, irrespective of their living situation.
And Chris, you’re absolutely right that D&C 20 represents a huge hurdle. But the church has foreclosed the other formal avenues that I can think of, and, like I said, the existence of scripture that conflicts with current practices is a problem we’ve dealt with before.
Sam, the Section 132 “precedent” is troublesome in many ways, including that I resist the idea of making plural marriage a model for *anything*. The shadow is already too long.
Perhaps more important is that re-interpreting scripture is usually thought of as the territory of prophets, seers, and revelators. Not common folk. While BCC is not shy about telling the Church what it should do (I am complicit in this), in this instance I see no signal of interest in the subject. Therefore I think we should also explore self-help.
It might not be that hard of a leap. Does administer mean bless or does it mean authorize and manage the blessing of, like under the keys of the president of the priest quorum, the bishop? It is a different use of the word, but also an accurate one.
Chris, I totally get where you’re coming from, though I think I’m suggesting the opposite: it’s not the plural marriage precedent, it’s the precedent of ignoring the plain language of scripture and rather use it selectively in a more just manner. And, of course, that use isn’t limited to our (mis)reading of 132, but that’s a particularly salient example.
jinnyruth, that’s an absolutely fascinating direction to go for (mis)reading scripture. It provides a much stronger textual hook than my suggestion, while, at the same time, recognizing the exigencies of the current moment.
We disregard the Doctrine and Covenants 101/1835 Statement on Marriage in favor of Doctrine and Covenants 132. If such a substantial change can be made in regards to marriage, why not a change to who can administer ordinances? Particularly in light of all the recent discourse by Oaks on women, priesthood and authority in the church, temple and home.
I found the Church’s statement on this issue totally insulting. Insulting and small-minded to ask women to “pray[] for the day they will receive it in person” when it is 100% within the power of institution asking for those prayers (the Church) to make it possible by any of the means you have suggested here — making it available remotely, ordaining women, or disaggregating blessing the sacrament with priesthood office.
Personally I’m for the whole hog (ordaining women) — if anything this crisis has shown us the limits of a gender-exclusive model — but totally agree that it’s reasonable to suggest that administering the sacrament is not a duty that requires a priesthood office. This — and really all of the priesthood hierarchy — seems more about control (not wanting people to feel empowered to do this on their own unless expressly authorized so that people are compelled to attend Church) than any rational explanation. Certainly it can’t be said here to be about “service.”
Nice try, Sam. If we can’t change doctrine by protests (Ordain Women) and the large numbers having one’s name removed from church membership, then “reading out of the scriptures” the essential meaning is a very creative approach. Good luck on that one.
Just so we are thinking about this clearly – there is a very high probability that Illinois wards will not congregate again for a year or more (probably until we have a vaccine). Even if/when the stay at home order is lifted a month from now, there will probably still be a rule not to congregate in groups of more than 10. And then perhaps later in groups of up to 50. There is no way that cramming 200 people of different ages into an indoor space will happen again until we get a vaccine.
All of this is to say that the church definitely needs to think about sacrament options (although it is very likely that the sacrament can be taken to people’s homes in 1-2 months).
Hey Rigo, welcome. Like I said in the OP, reading meaning out of scriptures is one exegetical strategy we (meaning the institutional church) have used in the not-so-distant past to overcome problems without cutting scripture. If you’re not a fan of the strategy, I welcome your careful and creative thinking in figuring out how we can get sacrament to that substantial portion of the church who can’t currently access it, and likely won’t be able to in at least some places in the near future.
I agree with Elisa’s position that the church’s statement on this issue is insulting. If it’s important to have the sacrament in our homes, it should be in EVERYONE’s home. If pondering on our covenants and praying for the day when we can have the sacrament in person is good enough for single women, it should be good enough for EVERYONE.
Single adults, especially single women, are so often marginalized in the church (at least in my experience – I could provide many examples) and this just seems like one more slap. Isn’t this the church that cares so much for the widows and fatherless? Doesn’t seem that way right now.