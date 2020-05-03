When Moroni Symbolized the Rising Generation

by

This guest post is from Madison Daniels, of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

In the opening hours of March 18th, the Wasatch fault groaned and let out an exasperated sigh. She is dealing with a lot and she is tired. A 5.7 earthquake thundered across northern Utah and rattled a people already anxious about so much. Not two weeks later, the Earth shuddered once more, with a 6.5 quake in Idaho. It was one hell of a March.

While the Coronaquakes of 2020 didn’t claim any lives or injure any people, they did cause a fair amount of property damage. The most obvious and photogenic being Angel Moroni dropping his golden trumpet. Photos of the trumpetless Moroni spread like wildfire through the news and social media. The iconic symbol of modern Mormonism stood, if only for a moment, without his single solitary voice.

Generational Groundshift

March has brought a lot to the Church’s plate, some of it self-inflicted. Cancelled Church, the mass returning of Missionaries, significantly altered General Conference, the local scramble of how to administer to the Sacrament to membership, that it’s hard to remember the Church bungled revising the CES Honor Code. I have a faded memory of BYU students and LGBTQ+ allies showing up in mass numbers to protest the Church Office Building. I was there ​207 years one month ago.



A lot has already been written about the Church’s clumsy and botched handling of BYU’s honor code. So I won’t add more. But those events were a real-life demonstration of one of the Church’s biggest problems—Millennials and Gen Z.

It is no mystery that religious affiliation in ​America is declining​. And it’s also no mystery that Mormon Millennials are among the poorest retained generations in recent history. In Jana Riess’ book ​The Next Mormons,​ she relates that 54% of Millennials have disaffiliated to one degree or another. I’m sure Church leaders have similar statistics and I’m sure the numbers give them pause.

In the introduction to ​Future Mormon: Essays in Mormon Theology​ by Adam Miller, he writes that

“if Mormonism continues to matter, it will be because they, rather than leaving, were willing to be Mormon all over again… They will have to rethink the whole tradition, from top to bottom, right from the beginning, and make it their own in order to embody Christ anew in this passing world.”

I am a Millennial. And I am willing to be Mormon all over again. But rather than telling the Church all the things they can do to retain my generation and those that follow, I’m going to speak to what Mormonism looks like when it’s lived by me. While any one individual is not an indication of an entire generation, my experience may be a good cross-section for what to expect from my cohort.



A Big Diverse Earthy Mormonism

I live a big Mormonism that is unconcerned with being ​right​. Being right was a big deal to me when I was a teenager and I would often wield the ​truth​ as a sword against myself and those I cared about. After many years of learned humility and lessons in compassion, I care more about creating space for a diversity of perspectives and holding the voices of the marginalized high. My Mormonism is more about “yes, and” than “no, but.”



I stand in solidarity with my LGBTQ+ friends and family. My heart has been broken and healed many times by sharing space with and listening to their stories. And no matter what an Honor Code or a Church policy says, I will continue to stand with them, come hell or high water. This much I ​suspect is true​ of the majority of the Millennial generation.



I live a Mormonism that is engaged in the issues of the world, chief among them being Climate Change. I am an environmental activist by profession, working with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. My lived faith cares very very deeply about the Earth. I care so much that I blog about it, with many others, at ​Bristlecone Firesides​.

And I don’t know how to live a Mormonism that is politically detached from trying to better the world. There is a lot going on these days and I make a living by rolling up my sleeves and getting my hands dirty doing something about it. I will actually show up to protests and marches and strikes. And I suspect the ​same is true​ of the majority of the Millennial generation.



I want to make Mormonism weird again. The more I lean into the oddity of our peculiarity, the more I enjoy myself. I’ve found Mormonism to be ugly-beautiful in that curious sort of way. And the more I can embrace that strange Mormon aesthetic, the better. In fact, I’m also a member of the ​Arch-Hive​, an art collective that is trying to do just that.



I live a Mormonism that is unafraid of secularism or science. Truth is broad and far-reaching and I make a practice of the original Mormon ethic of gathering truth from all corners of the Earth. I want to understand the Earth, the world, and all things as they really are. And that sometimes means holding truth, faith, and uncertainty loosely together without fear or panic. I’ve grown fond of this lovingly-engaged uncertain and fearless faith of mine.

I live Mormonism in a number of ways. Not all worth elucidating. But let it be said that my Mormonism is as ​diverse as my life​.



No Golden Trumpet

When Moroni lost his trumpet on the morning of the Coronaquake, I saw something. The Earth is shifting and the ground is shaking. Change in the Church is as inevitable as a generational turnover. After the Honor Code debacle and protests, the change is already underway. What that change will be exactly is hard to say. It will probably look more like repotting an ever-growing plant and loosening the roots. But as my generation picks up the mantle of Mormonism once again, that the community will change is all but assured.



Golden Moroni is the ubiquitous symbol of modern Mormonism. Proclaiming the clear resounding message of the Gospel to the world. But without that trumpet, what I saw was Moroni with his fist held high—proclaiming power ​with t​he people, strength ​through​ diversity, and solidarity ​with​ the world. This is captured well in the header image I chose, taken by ​The Hunchback of Temple Square​ on the morning of Salt Lake’s Coronaquake. Perhaps, as Moroni dropped his horn, he heralded the end of one era and rise of another. Perhaps the Church, in the hands of Millennials, will proclaim the Gospel by rolling up its institutional sleeves to stand with the world. Time will tell.

Be patient with us as we gain our spiritual sea-legs. Being a Mormon in this turbulent world from the Millennial perspective has never been done before. Give us time and we’ll get there. Undoubtedly with many mistakes along the way, as all generations have before. But with diligence and compassion, we’ll take up Mormonism once again.