The Paradoxical Appeal of Conspiracy Narratives

Becca Robinson has been teaching college-level rhetoric and writing since 2008 and raising backyard chickens since 2011. She lives in Eastern Idaho.

By now anyone who reads this blog has probably seen someone they know share the “Plandemic” video on social media, or at least seen references to it. This post is adapted from a Facebook post I wrote in response to several of my own family members and friends who had shared it (with varying degrees of credulity) on their social media feeds within the past few days. While it is important to address the video’s falsehoods, that’s not what this post is really about. Rather than respond to the specific claims of the video, my purpose is to explain why sharing it is dangerously irresponsible (which is why I haven’t linked to it here) and why conspiracy theories like it flourish especially in times of crisis.

Among the reasons I’ve heard for sharing the video or for criticizing YouTube and other social media platforms for taking it down, one of the more common is that we should be willing to hear “all sides” of an issue. But while being open to multiple perspectives is a generally valuable and often essential intellectual capacity, wanting to hear “all sides” is not inherently virtuous. It is not an excuse for sharing debunked paranoia-mongering viral content during a global emergency. That said, I don’t think everyone who shares the video are conspiracy-minded fools. “Plandemic” is a slick production with enough of the appearance of authority to capture the interest of more-or-less well-educated, generally reasonable people who are suffering from a frustrating lack of solid information and who lack the expertise either in rhetoric or relevant branches of science to have their BS radar triggered by it. In some cases, people are sharing the video in hope that better-informed friends might help them get a sense of its credibility. Nonetheless, I maintain that sharing content like “Plandemic” broadly, even if only to ask for others’ take on its claims, is irresponsible.

Before we lend any degree of credibility to such far-fetched and potentially harmful nonsense as the “Plandemic” video peddles, let alone help to spread it, we have an ethical duty to look very carefully into its claims. And there is no shortage of evidence, easily available through a Google search, that this particular video was made by a discredited anti-vaxxer with a history of spreading misinformation and seeking personal gain. There are also plenty of sources that will explain why the central claims made in the video are scientifically baseless. Yet it still spreads like wildfire. Why do otherwise reasonable, thoughtful people get sucked into conspiracy narratives like the one presented in “Plandemic?”

Conspiracy theories flourish in times of great uncertainty like these because they give people the illusion of order and control: they are a paradoxically comforting counter-narrative to our lived reality that sometimes terrible, earth-shaking things just happen, and we cannot guarantee the safety or predictability of our lives and the lives of those we care about. Even though conspiracy theories place outsized control in the hands of shadowy, malevolent others, they allow us to imagine that the world is more orderly than it actually is—that stuff like this pandemic isn’t a consequence of the relative insignificance of individuals and institutions against the chaotic power of nature, but that it happened by someone’s design. And they offer the further emotional comfort of allowing people to believe that although they are relatively helpless against something like a highly contagious and lethal virus, at least they have special knowledge that other people lack.

This particular conspiracy theory is especially insidious because it aims to persuade people not to take reasonable precautions against contracting or spreading COVID-19. In so doing, it’s not just an interesting perspective. Sharing it can lead people to physically endanger themselves and others—and not just by refusing to wear masks, socially distance, seek testing, or eventually get vaccinated. Just this past week, there have been at least two cases of retail and restaurant workers being shot–one fatally—because customers were angry about being required by private businesses to abide by those private businesses’ pandemic mitigation policies. In Utah, two small businesses demanded that COVID-19-positive employees report to work on-site, and now half their staff are ill. Statistically speaking, some of those employees or those whom they have infected will almost certainly die. Elsewhere, paranoid protesters have conspicuously displayed their very large guns inside the Michigan state capitol building as legislators—some wearing bulletproof vests—deliberated and voted about whether and how to continue pandemic-related restrictions. Other protesters have shown up at the homes of local law enforcement and public health workers to threaten not only them but their families.

This is not simply a matter of freedom of speech or hearing “all sides.” Spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about coronavirus is akin to shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater, because it is likely to lead others to endanger themselves unnecessarily out of fear. It’s also like throwing gasoline on a fire, because it lends moral support to people like those armed protesters and the would-be customers who were willing to use lethal force against people who were just doing their jobs trying to keep themselves and everyone else safe.

The best defense we have against not only coronavirus but potential government overreach in its pandemic mitigation efforts is good information. Therefore, as citizens, we have a moral duty to seek out and share only the best information we’re able to access, if we choose to share information at all. This can be hard to do, since the novel coronavirus only came on the scene a few months ago and actual experts are quick to acknowledge the limits of what we know about it so far. While experts acknowledge their own uncertainty even as they make informed recommendations based on the limited data available, conspiracy theorists pretend confidence and offer their audience an illusion of certainty.

As we do what we can to counteract bad information with good, it can be helpful to understand not only what is factually wrong about conspiracy theories like the one in the “Plandemic” video, but also what makes them seem persuasive in the first place. Below I share a handful of sources that may be helpful in these efforts (in MLA bibliographic format, because I’m a nerd like that). There are a great many other quality sources, but if you’re contemplating how to talk to a loved one who is buying into “Plandemic” or related coronavirus conspiracies, these are a good place to start. (If the person you’re thinking of arguing with is not a loved one, you might just want to block them and save your energy.)

Halle, Tara. “Why It’s Important To Push Back On ‘Plandemic’—And How To Do It.” Forbes. 8 May 2020. www.forbes.com/sites/tarahaelle/2020/05/08/why-its-important-to-push-back-on-plandemic-and-how-to-do-it/#1f5b934a5fa3.

Shermer, Michael. “The Conspiracy Theory Detector.” Scientific American, 1 December 2010. www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-conspiracy-theory-director/.

Skwarecki, Beth. “If You Found that ‘Plandemic’ Video Convincing, Read This Too.” Lifehacker, 8 May 2020. vitals.lifehacker.com/if-you-found-that-plandemic-video-convincing-read-th-1843339002.