The Graven Image in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction

An analysis of art in the age of mechanical reproduction must do justice to these relationships, for they lead us to an all-important insight: for the first time in world history, mechanical reproduction emancipates the work of art from its parasitical dependence on ritual. To an ever greater degree the work of art reproduced becomes the work of art designed for reproducibility. . . . Instead of being based on ritual, it begins to be based on another practice – politics. –Walter Benjamin, “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction”

As of today, it appears, the art in meetinghouse foyers in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be limited to 22 officially approved reproductions. Most of the paintings will be familiar to Latter-day Saints. They are mainly the ones by Del Parson and Harry Anderson that Mormons have been using for years. But there are a few newer ones too, including one of Jesus in what appears to be the African Savannah holding a black child. I call this one “Diversity Jesus.”

All of the Jesus’s in this image are lilly-white and vaguely Scandanavian. Diversity Jesus is the whitest of all, with shoulder-length hair and piercing blue eyes highlighted by his equally blue robe. If someone told me that this was a painting of Kenny Loggins circa 1975, rather than a Middle-Eastern Jew from the Ancient Roman period, I would not be terribly surprised.

I don’t want to pile on too much here. The truth is that, for most chapels in the United States, not much is going to change. These are the images of Jesus that many of us grew up with. The Jesus of filmstrips and flipcharts. We are comfortable with this Jesus, and I think that, if we are going to stock our foyers with mass-produced art that makes us comfortable, then paintings of Jesus are the way to go.

But this is as good an excuse as any to talk about meetinghouse art generally, and about the way that Church-approved art depicts of Jesus Christ in particular. And about the general understanding of, and uses for art in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pretty much all of which is mass-produced and comfortable. Let’s pause for just a minute and ask the obvious question of why we want mass-produced art that makes us comfortable. The answer is not at all obvious from either an aesthetic or a Christian point of view.

The mass-production of art is the topic of perhaps the most famous essay by the Jewish Marxist/Mystic philosopher Walter Benjamin, who was loosely associated with the midcentury critical movement known as the Frankfurt School. Benjamin was interested in what happens when modern photographic and printing technology made something like a painting, that had once been a one-of-a-kind original thing that existed in only one place–and made it a commercial commodity that could be reproduced infinitely.

In “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” Benjamin argued that the uniqueness of art creates an “aura” that is deeply connected to cultural practices and rituals. This is why most of the art produced in the world’s history has been connected to some kind of worship or cultic practice (like decorating the foyers of a meetinghouse). Art and religion grew up together.

But when art is mass-produced, it loses the aura and, with it, the connection to ritual. It then becomes a largely political thing. And this is when, he suggests, we need to examine its underlying ideology in order to understand it.

I don’t want to go too far down this road, since it has a lot of big words and controversial arguments. But I think it is relevant to what we are discussing. A directive to use an extremely limited pool of mass-produced images in a religious context is, on its face, an ideological proposition. Both the images themselves, and the sameness–the fact that the next generation of Latter-day Saints will experience these and only these images of Jesus in their houses of worship–we see the uncomfortable outlines of the sort of thing that Benjamin was talking about.

When we look at the images themselves–which differ very little in their portrayal of Jesus from a decidedly white and decidedly Western perspective–we might be tempted to see the ideology behind the enterprise as having something to do with white and Western cultural values rather than completely religious ones. There are other perfectly good options available,even if we wanted to draw from a limited pool of images. And there are arguments for letting congregations around the world choose their own original artworks local or sentimental significance. Catholics have been doing this for a thousand years, often with stunningly good results.

Both the corellated images themselves, and the very fact that images are corellated in the first place, have ideological overtones that may prove problematic in a global Church. But to be fair, this is not what most American Latter-day Saints thinkabout when they see these images. They see the face of a loving Savior–someone who spent his life ministering to others and who gave his life for our salvation. These images make us comfortable. How can that be a bad thing?

Short answer: where Jesus is concerned, being comfortable is almost always a bad thing. Jesus is hard, and the whole point of the gospel is to make us uncomfortable with things are they have always been. When we catch the vision of Christ–the vision of the Kingdom of God–we aren’t supposed to be comfortable living anywhere that is NOT the Kingdom.

This, I think, is the logic behind the Second Commandment–the one about graven images. Graven images were the closest that the Bronze Age could get to mechanical reproduction. They were tangible, familiar, and largely the same from house to house. And they took the awful and inexplicable power of God and put it in a comfortable everyday object. They were comfortable–not, perhaps, in their content (though most Canaanite idols were pleasant, plump harvest/fertility figures) but in their tangibleness and their availability. But the tangiblness and availability are what made the idols sinful. They took the awsome and unfathomability of deity and domesticated it–turned it into something safe and knowable. Nobody had to stretch their spiritual imagination to understand a graven image.

There is something about this comfortableness in the 22 approved images. They are all nicely representative pastoral scenes that do not challenges us to imagine a God, or a Jesus, much different from ourselves. They don’t stretch our spiritual imagination or ask us to imagine the very different world that Jesus talked about. They don’t extend our vision of either divinity or humanity or teach us anythng about compassion outside of our in group. They don’t ask us to do anything difficult or outside of our comfort zone. The paintings are easy; Jesus is hard.

I am not saying that paintings of Jesus are bad things, or even that putting these 22 prints in foyers is a bad idea. We should always think of Jesus, and if these images help spur us to deeper contemplation of the Savior, then they do a valuable thing, But as we contemplate, let’s not lose site of the fact that Christian discipleship is supposed to stretch us and that other kinds of art, music, and literature can also add a depth to our worship that White-Kenny-Loggins Jesus partially eclipses.

Art is not supposed to make us comfortable. Neither is Jesus Christ. And art about Jesus, I would suggest, should stretch us and disorient us a bit–and make us more uncomfortable than we can bear.