In My Ideal Foyer. . . .

Fair warning: this is going to be one of those posts where I ask you at the end to post YOUR ideal foyer art (or, at least, a link to your ideal foyer art if there are copyright issues) and explain why. Because I really want to know. And because I want to document a space on the Internet where BCC’s legions of readers register their preferences for the LDS foyers of the future.
The what part is easy. I actually do have a favorite work of devotional art, which is reproduced above: Eugène Burnand’s 1898 masterpiece-ette, “The Disciples Peter and John Running to the tomb on the morning of the Resurrection.” I love this painting and try to talk about it any chance I get. It would, hands down, be the first print that I put in any building that I wanted to have spiritual thoughts in.
Why? That is somewhat harder. But I will give it a try.
It begins with movement. Everything about this painting moves–not just Peter and John, who appear to be running as fast as they can. The ground looks like it is moving. And the clouds. This is a painting that portrays a world, and two very important people in it, in motion.
And it is not a peaceful or comforting motion either. It is a frantic, nervous, and almost desperate motion. Peter and John are running the tomb–not because they knew that Jesus is there, but because they hope he is there. They have been told by women they trust that the tomb is empty, and the Savior has risen. But it is almost too much to believe. But if it is true, it is the single most important thing that has ever happened in their lives.
This, to me, is the essence of faith in Christ. It is not a knowledge of a sure thing. It is a desperate running towards something that we have heard about–perhaps all of our lives–and desperately hope to be true. But, if we are doing it right, it is not a passive hope, but an anxious and even a desperate hope. Maybe our lives don’t end when we die. Maybe we can be reconciled to a perfect and loving God. Even if we don’t know for sure, the news is something worth breaking a sweat for.
But it is also clear that Peter and John are running for different reasons, which makes sense when we read the Gospels. John is running because he loved his master, profoundly and absolutely, and was loved the same way in return. He appears to be praying as he runs because he hopes it is true. Peter, on the other hand, has reasons to be nervous about seeing Jesus again, after having denied him three times just days before. But Peter has also (I imagine) been consumed with guilt over his failure, and Christ’s return might give him the opportunity to make amends for his actions. Peter is running for a second chance.
Together, I think, Peter and John capture the range of reactions that almost all of us, to some degree, have to Christ: profound reverence on one end of the continuum, and unbearable guilt on the other. And it is OK that our feelings are mixed, that our motives are both selfish and altrustic. Because Peter and John are going in the same direction, at the same speed, to the same place.
But what I like most about this work is that it is entirely ABOUT Jesus, but it is not an image OF Jesus. We don’t have to worry about whether Christ is black or white or brown because His physical appearance is not important. Everything about Christ conveyed by the painting has to be derived from the effect that He has on his followers. And that may be the best way of all to depict Christ, both on our walls and in our lives.
So that’s mine. What are yours?
Comments
The first one that pops into my head is “Jesus and the Angry Babies” by Brian Kershisnik. I think it would bring so much comfort and maybe a smile for real families everywhere.
https://history.churchofjesuschrist.org/exhibit/iac-2015-tell-me-the-stories-of-jesus?lang=eng#mv47
Excellent choice! I fell in love with that painting of Peter and John many years ago when I came across it in the Musee D’Orsay in Paris on a trip there with my Art University class. So pleased to see it had a similar impact on you.
I actually really like the depictions of Christ by Heinrich Hoffman, and also to a lesser degree the depictions by Carl Heinrich Bloch. I noticed there was only one woman among the choices for foyer art, and her artwork makes me feel a little nauseated, unfortunately. I 100% disagree with the idea of mandating only a few ill chosen paintings that can be in the foyer, for many reasons. It reminds me of when Elder Packer gave a conference talk delineating what is appropriate music for sacrament meeting, and now, even so many years later, many stake presidents and bishops only allow hymns in the LDS hymbook to be sung in sacrament meeting. This is like that, only with visual art. Minerva Teichert’s Christ with Mary and Martha would be my first choice for art in the foyer, but I also like any of Teichert’s depictions of Christ. (this is Lesli Summerstay, but it may label me as my husband, Doug) https://www.ldsart.com/christ-with-mary-and-martha
Second vote for Minerva Teichert – her Rescue of the Lost Lamb is my very favorite painting of Christ: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/media-library/images/christ-lost-lamb-art-lds-193938?lang=eng
Just poking around and see that Rembrandt’s “Simeon Holding the Christ Child” is marvelous.
My foyer would be Marc Chagall’s Stained Glass Windows of Israel’s 12 Tribes in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Medical Center.
https://www.lonelyplanet.com/israel-and-the-palestinian-territories/jerusalem/attractions/chagall-windows/a/poi-sig/1443465/361047
If Mike wants an uncomfortable image of what it means to be a disciple of Christ you could also go with Caravaggio’s Crucifixion of St. Peter. Since it is technically not Christ on the cross maybe it can get past the church’s prohibition against crosses.
I really enjoyed and found stirring and edifying your write-up on the Peter/John painting. Having never seen it before, I like it very much.
My personal choice is Caravaggio’s Conversion on the Way to Damascus. It captures perfectly the kind of charismatic, ecstatic awe that should attend every true conversion, and I have it hanging in my home as a reminder to always seek to recapture and carry forward that feeling throughout my life.
Reproductions of Rothko are sad. And his art is definitely way more sanctuary than foyer.
But I’ve seldom found an artist who has spiritually challenged me and elevated me like Mark Rothko.
I forgot to say why I would choose Minerva Teichert’s Christ with Mary and Martha. Because it is by a woman is one reason. And because it depicts women as main characters. I think we as women in the church need more heros, depictions of, and stories about women. Just like it’s understandable to a certain extent that people want a depiction of Christ that they can relate to, women need depictions of women to look up to spiritually. And Christ is such and important part of our faith, I think it’s important to see ourselves with him, and ministered to by him. I like that Christ has so much of an obvious feminine side in Teichert’s depictions. I like that this painting in particular reminds us that Christ taught (radically for the time) that women’s higher calling is learning the best things, and that women do not just exist to fulfill the traditional female gender roles. I especially think this would be an important thing to remind men and women of in Mormon churches, as the Mormon church is a bit problematic in teaching that women have very carefully and narrowly defined roles in the church. https://www.ldsart.com/christ-with-mary-and-martha
I vote for “Adoration of the Magi” by Vasco Fernandes, a Portuguese painter from the 1500s. It clearly shows Samuel the Lamanite as a Tupinamba tribal member from what is now Brazil, visiting the Christ child with the other wise men. Of course, his earring would have to be removed before the painting could be considered appropriate.
https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/adoration-of-the-magi-vasco-fernandes/ywFz7PTSYwA3oQ?hl=en