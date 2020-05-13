In My Ideal Foyer. . . .

by

Eugène Burnand, “The Disciples Peter and John Running to the tomb on the morning of the Resurrection” (1898)

Fair warning: this is going to be one of those posts where I ask you at the end to post YOUR ideal foyer art (or, at least, a link to your ideal foyer art if there are copyright issues) and explain why. Because I really want to know. And because I want to document a space on the Internet where BCC’s legions of readers register their preferences for the LDS foyers of the future.

The what part is easy. I actually do have a favorite work of devotional art, which is reproduced above: Eugène Burnand’s 1898 masterpiece-ette, “The Disciples Peter and John Running to the tomb on the morning of the Resurrection.” I love this painting and try to talk about it any chance I get. It would, hands down, be the first print that I put in any building that I wanted to have spiritual thoughts in.

Why? That is somewhat harder. But I will give it a try.



It begins with movement. Everything about this painting moves–not just Peter and John, who appear to be running as fast as they can. The ground looks like it is moving. And the clouds. This is a painting that portrays a world, and two very important people in it, in motion.

And it is not a peaceful or comforting motion either. It is a frantic, nervous, and almost desperate motion. Peter and John are running the tomb–not because they knew that Jesus is there, but because they hope he is there. They have been told by women they trust that the tomb is empty, and the Savior has risen. But it is almost too much to believe. But if it is true, it is the single most important thing that has ever happened in their lives.

This, to me, is the essence of faith in Christ. It is not a knowledge of a sure thing. It is a desperate running towards something that we have heard about–perhaps all of our lives–and desperately hope to be true. But, if we are doing it right, it is not a passive hope, but an anxious and even a desperate hope. Maybe our lives don’t end when we die. Maybe we can be reconciled to a perfect and loving God. Even if we don’t know for sure, the news is something worth breaking a sweat for.

But it is also clear that Peter and John are running for different reasons, which makes sense when we read the Gospels. John is running because he loved his master, profoundly and absolutely, and was loved the same way in return. He appears to be praying as he runs because he hopes it is true. Peter, on the other hand, has reasons to be nervous about seeing Jesus again, after having denied him three times just days before. But Peter has also (I imagine) been consumed with guilt over his failure, and Christ’s return might give him the opportunity to make amends for his actions. Peter is running for a second chance.

Together, I think, Peter and John capture the range of reactions that almost all of us, to some degree, have to Christ: profound reverence on one end of the continuum, and unbearable guilt on the other. And it is OK that our feelings are mixed, that our motives are both selfish and altrustic. Because Peter and John are going in the same direction, at the same speed, to the same place.

But what I like most about this work is that it is entirely ABOUT Jesus, but it is not an image OF Jesus. We don’t have to worry about whether Christ is black or white or brown because His physical appearance is not important. Everything about Christ conveyed by the painting has to be derived from the effect that He has on his followers. And that may be the best way of all to depict Christ, both on our walls and in our lives.

So that’s mine. What are yours?