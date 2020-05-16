Some Reflections on Mormon Journal-Keeping

by

This is Part 1 of a two-part series on journaling. Part 1 is a reflection on the changing role of journaling in Mormonism and my own experience finding my purpose and voice as a young journal-keeper. I end by asking: Do Mormons journal anymore? Part 2 will take up what it means to journal through the pandemic, with some practical suggestions and resources for starting or reinvigorating a journaling practice.

Early on during my own quarantine experience, about mid-March, I began to feel strongly that I’ll regret it if I don’t keep a record of how my life feels at this historic juncture. As difficult as it is to imagine, someday this pandemic will be behind us, a part of the past—even the distant past—and it won’t be as easy to summon the details of our thoughts and experiences as we may now assume. No matter how singular or memorable a moment feels, sooner or later it will recede with the tides of time and be difficult to retrieve without somehow preserving the memory.

This line of thinking should be familiar to most Mormons, especially people who grew up Mormon, and more especially women who grew up Mormon. Throughout my time in Achievement Days (the program for Primary-age girls at the time) and Young Women, I was strongly encouraged to keep a journal. In fact, it was nigh unto impossible to graduate from the Personal Progress program (at least its iteration in the early ‘00s) without having some semblance of a journal—a place where you could record your feelings and impressions after completing faith-promoting activities like reading your scriptures every day for a month, planting a seed and watching it grow, or performing an act of service. Home-study seminary was similar. We’d meet one evening a week at the church building, but the rest of the week we had “homework” that, to my teenage mind, required us to write reflective paragraphs—or, worse, draw pictures—far too often. From what I can tell, missionaries are also counseled to keep journals. In all of this, mileage varies person to person, season to season, but the message is the same: Write it down. Keep a record.

The missionary example goes to show that the tradition of journaling (or at least, being encouraged to journal) continues in some measure among the youth. As an adult, though, I find that I hear about it less and less at church, and it now feels more like a gentle suggestion than a commandment, which is how it was presented to me as a kid (drawing largely on the Book of Mormon account in 3 Nephi chapter 23, when Christ asks the people why they haven’t kept a complete record and commands them to write their spiritual history). This may be in part because the youth programs of the Church have way more structured activities than any of the adult classes or auxiliaries, so journaling just comes up a lot more.

However, a quick search of the LDS General Conference Corpus reveals that general authorities have also stopped talking about journaling as much in their Conference addresses. Spencer W. Kimball, who served as President of the Church from 1973 to 1985, seems to be the primary driver of the counsel to journal; the MormonWiki page “Keeping a Journal” is mostly populated with Kimball quotations. In the decades following his presidency, it is largely women speakers or leaders addressing Young Women who bring up the importance of keeping a journal. Of the twenty-three references to the word “journal” in the General Conference talks of the 2010s, close to half of these are referencing journals of the past (kept by grandparents, pioneers, or former Church leaders) and only three of them are invitations to write in or keep a journal (two of which were addressed to the Young Women and one of which was from a talk delivered in Spanish by Elder Hugo E. Martinez of the Seventy). That said, my perception of the spiritual imperative to keep a journal is largely from memory and not recent counsel given to adults.

When I was younger, what I learned at church about the value of journaling was generally two-fold. One purpose was to track my spiritual journey, which could include writing my testimony, recording thoughts and impressions about spiritual events, reflecting after scripture study, counting my blessings, and identifying God’s presence in my life. The second purpose, which also has spiritual dimensions in the LDS faith but shares more in common with non-religious journaling practice, was to keep an account of major events and daily comings-and-goings to help future generations with family history. A third reason, certainly valid but less discussed at church, could be described as therapeutic: using your journal as a space to work through difficult emotions or calm a busy mind.

As a kid who aspired to be a good writer, I struggled with how to house all of these things under the roof of one journal. It seemed tonally uneven to have one entry talking about my fun birthday party and the next responding to a prompt about how my baptism represents my commitment to God. And while I certainly turned to my journal as an emotional outlet in moments when I felt angry or misunderstood, those quickly became the least interesting entries to re-read. This tension between the different reasons for keeping a journal led me to start several of my new blank journals with a series of questions to the tune of: Why am I doing this? Is it for myself today? Is it for myself in the future? For that matter, am I writing to the near-future or the distant-future? Should I be journaling with my potential future grandchildren in mind? What will they find interesting?

I realized that the answer to these questions would shape what I’d choose to write about, and in what style. I didn’t want to limit myself per se, but I was also afflicted with being a perfectionist. I didn’t like the idea that my journal would be all over the place, or only filled with meta-reflections on the difficulty of writing (which happened a fair bit). And, to be honest, I felt a bit preemptively jealous and protective about my journal as something that belonged to me. Why should I have to surrender it to future generations? What about my privacy? And whenever I did consider these great-great-great-great grandchildren who might read it someday, I found myself caught between conflicting impulses, either being much more milquetoast for fear of offending my offspring or wanting to perform a kind of heroic, feisty girlhood worthy of celebrating decades later. (I mean, what if I became a famous author or Broadway star and these journals would become something of public interest, part of my bestselling biography?) There were also moments of wanting to perform the very spiritual grandmother, someone whose faith would be legendary.

So I lived and wrote with this sustained tension. It made some of my entries incredibly neurotic. Sometimes it kept me from writing anything at all. I tried a couple different methods of tapping into a more “authentic” voice, including taking a page from the great diarist Anne Frank and addressing my entries to “Kitty,” imagining that I was writing to a supportive friend rather than a messy Franken-audience comprised of all my imagined readers: older iterations of myself, as-yet unborn progeny, future biographers and historians, God himself, etc. You can see why Mormon journaling is actually quite a messy thing.

All of this even after I ultimately ended up migrating my “spiritual journaling” to separate notebooks or loose-leaf pages I’d carry to church (to say nothing of the series of branded spiral-bound notebooks I was given at Church-sponsored youth events like EFY, the very existence of which seemed to suggest I wasn’t the only one who wanted to keep things separate). To this day, I’m not terribly convinced of their value to re-read now, and many of them have since been lost or scattered about, unlike my “real” journals with more narrative entries describing day-to-day activities and important events in my personal life, which I have stored in a very heavy plastic bin that has moved cross-country with me. Even this separation between spiritual journaling and personal journaling, though, didn’t keep me from constantly re-examining my reasons for writing. In the end, that turns out to be something all writers of every genre have to wrestle with. Why am I doing this? And for whom?

As I began working on this post, I intended for it to be about journaling in 2020, the Year of Corona, but, as happens to writers, I found myself drawn to these foundational questions about the role of journaling in Mormonism and my own experience as a young journaler—back when I was writing entries much more regularly and when keeping a journal at all felt like a very “Mormon” thing about me. I’m curious to know: Do Mormons journal anymore? What have you heard at church about keeping a journal? Has it changed over time? What has been your own experience with journaling?

Stay tuned for Part 2, the originally planned post where I talk about keeping a pandemic journal in the here-and-now, at a time when the here-and-now feels paradoxically mundane and significant—the perfect conundrum, it turns out, to consider through the lens of journaling.

Cover photo by David Schwarzenberg from Pixabay