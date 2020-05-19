(When) Are You Going Back?

by

In a letter dated 19 May 2020, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced “that meetings and activities may be resumed using a phased approach when local government regulations allow and Area Presidencies inform local leaders” (emphasis in the original). This comes as no surprise considering that a number of countries around the world never did impose a full lockdown on their citizenry or are now in the throes of a phased return to some semblance of life before COVID-19, and part of that now seemingly distant past involved things like large indoor gatherings with enthusiastic singing and food and drink passed among hundreds of people.

In Austria at least, the ban on indoor meetings—which included all church services—was lifted on 15 May, so in principle sacrament meetings are now possible from both legal and ecclesiastical perspectives. However, the church in Austria is not yet rushing back to the buildings. Our stake president, who also represents the church to the Austrian government and is responsible for the whole kit and caboodle as far as Vienna is concerned, emphasised in country-wide leadership meetings that for the time being, administering and partaking the sacrament in the buildings should be seen as an option (subject to a host of restrictions) rather than an obligation. The default setting remains home-centered worship.

This strikes me as prudent, speaking as someone who stopped taking the sacrament in January and attending church altogether in late February out of concern that the virus could be transmitted there. In hindsight, however, it does not appear that church was a vector in the spread of COVID-19 as only a single active family tested positive. So it may well be that observing the general guidelines outlined by the church along with implementing local restrictions will be enough to ensure a safe environment in some areas of the world.

Still, the last two months of lockdown have left a mark, and I have no desire to spend time indoors with anybody—not my co-workers, not my community choir, not my ward—as long the numbers of active cases remain steady. I mean, the good news is that Vienna, a city of 2 million, has “only” about 600 active cases, the same as a month ago. But the numbers have been lower, and since 22 April have steadily increased from the lockdown low of 497. The situation is manageable—medical capacities have not been overwhelmed, and the phased return to the new normal has so far not caused any spikes in infections—but the pandemic is obviously not over. When we can go at least a few days in a row with no new infections I will think about rejoining larger groups, but not a day before then.

Besides, I’ve really enjoyed the last two months of Sundays. I’ve had a few labor intensive callings lately, and it’s been nice change of pace to have much of the busywork of a typical Sunday fall by the wayside and be replaced by peace and stillness. I am the only member of the church in my household anyway, so instead of getting up early to leave the rest at home to attend a half day of meetings, I have been getting up early to ride my bike (exercise was one of only four reasons we had been allowed to leave the house) to the top of the hill in the Vienna Woods from which Austria was dedicated for the preaching of the gospel. There I would exchange messages with a longtime friend who was likewise out and about, and then I would return home for a leisurely breakfast with family. The stake has been producing and sharing short talks as a resource for home-centered sacrament meetings, which has been great, and we still get a couple of hours of virtual meetings in each week to stay abreast of necessary planning and assistance.

My pew for the past couple of months.

In short, it’s been great. Even during the quarantine, when the tedium of staying home elided many of the distinctions between work, church and home life, to say nothing of the days themselves, lockdown Sundays have been a highlight, and I’d be content to have them remain part of the new normal.

Of course, I realize that your mileage may vary. I’m sure there are many who look forward to a return of fellowship. That day may come sooner than I anticipate, but the restricted gatherings of the foreseeable future are sure to be a disappointment for those eagerly anticipating meetings like those of yore—at least during phase one of the church’s guidelines, sacrament meeting is going to be the sacrament and that’s it. Not that a stripped-down worship service is necessarily a bad thing, but church is not going to be an easy-going social interaction for months to come, perhaps even longer.

At any rate, when will you be ready to return to church? Are you champing at the bit for a return to the olden days, or have you grown accustomed to the home-centered approach? Are there unexpected (dis)advantages of various approaches to Sunday worship that the pandemic has brought to light?