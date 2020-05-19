(When) Are You Going Back?

In a letter dated 19 May 2020, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced “that meetings and activities may be resumed using a phased approach when local government regulations allow and Area Presidencies inform local leaders” (emphasis in the original). This comes as no surprise considering that a number of countries around the world never did impose a full lockdown on their citizenry or are now in the throes of a phased return to some semblance of life before COVID-19, and part of that now seemingly distant past involved things like large indoor gatherings with enthusiastic singing and food and drink passed among hundreds of people.
In Austria at least, the ban on indoor meetings—which included all church services—was lifted on 15 May, so in principle sacrament meetings are now possible from both legal and ecclesiastical perspectives. However, the church in Austria is not yet rushing back to the buildings. Our stake president, who also represents the church to the Austrian government and is responsible for the whole kit and caboodle as far as Vienna is concerned, emphasised in country-wide leadership meetings that for the time being, administering and partaking the sacrament in the buildings should be seen as an option (subject to a host of restrictions) rather than an obligation. The default setting remains home-centered worship.
This strikes me as prudent, speaking as someone who stopped taking the sacrament in January and attending church altogether in late February out of concern that the virus could be transmitted there. In hindsight, however, it does not appear that church was a vector in the spread of COVID-19 as only a single active family tested positive. So it may well be that observing the general guidelines outlined by the church along with implementing local restrictions will be enough to ensure a safe environment in some areas of the world.
Still, the last two months of lockdown have left a mark, and I have no desire to spend time indoors with anybody—not my co-workers, not my community choir, not my ward—as long the numbers of active cases remain steady. I mean, the good news is that Vienna, a city of 2 million, has “only” about 600 active cases, the same as a month ago. But the numbers have been lower, and since 22 April have steadily increased from the lockdown low of 497. The situation is manageable—medical capacities have not been overwhelmed, and the phased return to the new normal has so far not caused any spikes in infections—but the pandemic is obviously not over. When we can go at least a few days in a row with no new infections I will think about rejoining larger groups, but not a day before then.
Besides, I’ve really enjoyed the last two months of Sundays. I’ve had a few labor intensive callings lately, and it’s been nice change of pace to have much of the busywork of a typical Sunday fall by the wayside and be replaced by peace and stillness. I am the only member of the church in my household anyway, so instead of getting up early to leave the rest at home to attend a half day of meetings, I have been getting up early to ride my bike (exercise was one of only four reasons we had been allowed to leave the house) to the top of the hill in the Vienna Woods from which Austria was dedicated for the preaching of the gospel. There I would exchange messages with a longtime friend who was likewise out and about, and then I would return home for a leisurely breakfast with family. The stake has been producing and sharing short talks as a resource for home-centered sacrament meetings, which has been great, and we still get a couple of hours of virtual meetings in each week to stay abreast of necessary planning and assistance.
In short, it’s been great. Even during the quarantine, when the tedium of staying home elided many of the distinctions between work, church and home life, to say nothing of the days themselves, lockdown Sundays have been a highlight, and I’d be content to have them remain part of the new normal.
Of course, I realize that your mileage may vary. I’m sure there are many who look forward to a return of fellowship. That day may come sooner than I anticipate, but the restricted gatherings of the foreseeable future are sure to be a disappointment for those eagerly anticipating meetings like those of yore—at least during phase one of the church’s guidelines, sacrament meeting is going to be the sacrament and that’s it. Not that a stripped-down worship service is necessarily a bad thing, but church is not going to be an easy-going social interaction for months to come, perhaps even longer.
At any rate, when will you be ready to return to church? Are you champing at the bit for a return to the olden days, or have you grown accustomed to the home-centered approach? Are there unexpected (dis)advantages of various approaches to Sunday worship that the pandemic has brought to light?
Comments
Pete,
I would return to fellowship with your good self as soon as is possible. Church? No. But as you know, that’s not just because of C19, pertinent though it is.
Great photo. LOVELY vineyards.
I really miss teaching Sunday school with the youth, but haven’t missed sacrament meeting at all. Until my calling requires it, I will probably stay home and continue early morning excursions into nature on the Sabbath.
I am enjoying the stay-at-home Sundays far more than I imagined I would. For me, the past several months of church at home have really allowed me to contemplate what, to me, makes Sunday “the Sabbath.” I used to think it was partaking of the sacrament and simply being with me fellow congregants. My oldest daughter and I are the only ones who attend church in my home – and she goes to a singles ward, I go by myself, anyway, so the past months we have been without the sacrament, which has emphasized to me how much I sanctimony I actually attached to the ritual. I’ve come to realize that for me, while the ritual is nice, actually living what my baptismal covenants mean to me is what matters most where the sacrament I concerned. Deliberately focusing on my family, on putting aside the cares of the week, not worrying about meetings, feeling guilty or frustrated for either missing them or missing out on being with my family at home who chooses not to attend – that’s all been eliminated and I’ve really enjoyed my Sundays so much more. I can see myself attending church maybe once or twice a month now, but my markers – at least the outward markers fellow church member might judge me by- for how I live the gospel are changing (gradually, and over the past several years), and Sunday church attendance will certainly reflect this.
I felt that I had reached something of an uneasy peace about going to church with many people whose political and social values range from politely opposite to mine all the way to repugnant, but seeing how some folks in my ward and stake have responded to the “oppression” of lockdown and promulgated some truly ridiculous conspiracy theories on social media (and then caused bad feelings among others in the ward/stake with their fierce defenses of their opinions), I am in no hurry to be around them again. There are some people I miss seeing regularly in person, but I have been able to keep in contact with my ministering sisters and even help them out in a few ways. Most of them were housebound already, so that is pretty much as normal. I miss my Primary class very much, but I doubt we’re going to have Primary again for even longer than we won’t have Sacrament Meeting. I do not look forward to seeing my little ones and having to tell them not to run up to hug me or sit on my lap. We have had the sacrament at home a few times, administered by the males of my household, but I do not miss taking the sacrament at all and would be fine not having it. I live in a region that has been pretty hard-hit by the virus, but I am in an age and health status group that is not at high risk, so I expect that once in-person meetings start up again, I’ll go back if only so I can report on Sacrament Meeting talks to my ministering sisters, who seem to enjoy that sort of thing. I think it will be a while before that happens, though, as my state has barely started the first tentative steps toward reopening.
RJH, I‘m looking forward to tramping the hills in one part of the world another as soon as feasible. Time to get the fellowship of St. James back together!
Mark, Allison and sooner or later—thank you for sharing your experiences. The move to truly home-centered services has been clarifying, I think, and I will be surprised if there aren’t lasting repercussions, just as I suspect there will be at the workplace now that many have had a crash course in telecommuting.
Unless the Church comes up with an alternative to a communal sacrament (breaking and passing), and bans congregational singing—both high and not expected to be satisfied hurdles—I will probably wait for a >80% effective vaccine.
But I am of a class that misses the group but not the form, and am happy to substitute what I find fulfilling, for the sacrament, for example. It seems likely there is a large class of members who take very seriously the several prescriptions and proscriptions about church at home, who feel constrained and not satisfied, who will be anxious to get back.
I agree with the move to push this down to more of a “regional” approach on how soon to hold meetings, because different parts of the world have been affected so differently by the pandemic. This allows for a more nimble response (and if/when there is a resurgence of the virus in the fall/winter, could allow for rapid regional closures and response).
I am nervously watching to see if an over-zealous area presidency or area-authority 70 tries to push members back into meeting, before they are ready (or before it is prudent). If managed incorrectly, a false choice fallacy could be presented to membership to choose either faith and church attendance OR health (their own or others) through church avoidance.
At least in the US and Canada, the area authority seventies act as an important administrative layer for stake and ward congregations, and usually are the providers of direction for stake presidents (whereas my previous experience was that Area Presidencies are much more visible/known in different parts of the globe). My perception is that the majority of members have no idea who their AA-70 is, at any given time. Not knowing who is providing your stake president with his marching orders can be unnerving, especially if the marching orders make one nervous about potential exposure to a serious virus.
Benches and exchanging messages. Mountains and peace. I am in no hurry. 2021 would be fine.
My town reopened churches this past Sunday, at 50% capacity. I just don’t see how the people could reasonably fit. I’m worried about singing. The classrooms in our building are tiny. I love my Sunday School kids, but we shouldn’t be in that small of a room with eight people for an hour. My kids miss Primary, but 2/3 of the Primary teachers are elderly with chronic conditions! I really don’t want myself or my family to be the asymptomatic carrier that gets a vulnerable person sick.
I agree with thor– not knowing who is making the decision does make me nervous. I live in an area where the trends do not look good, but there are members of my ward who still insist it’s all a political hoax.
Will my AA-70 be looking carefully at the numbers and advice of local experts or will he be thinking about how many people he personally knows who have (or have not) gotten sick and his political leanings? I have absolutely no way of knowing.
Also, yes there are scripture stories about people who displayed great faith, and engaged in prayer or worship at times that put them in danger and were blessed for it. But in all of those situations the conflict between worship and safety came from outside forces hostile to the gospel, not from within. And there are also stories of people who modified their worship in times of danger and were blessed for it. I refuse to let anyone use the story of Daniel to guilt me into attending church during a pandemic.
sooner or later — I hear you. I’ve found peace (and lost it and found it again many times) while trying to figure out how and why I can land so differently on so many political and social and moral issues than many of my fellow congregants, especially when I genuinely assume good intent all around. Then with all of this going on, and I have had many, many moments of “how are these my people — this can’t be my tribe,” while watching the online interactions of many neighbors and Ward members, and genuinely feeling like I will need to do a good deal of work before I’m ready to attend meetings among some of them again, and not seeing exactly how I will reconcile some things.
Like others, I have come to really enjoy the stay-at-home Sabbath. I’ve spent my time reading the Book of Mormon, but now feel enabled to perform free-form research on issues and questions as they come to mind rather than trying to focus on creating a lesson for Sunday School. I’ve spent hours in truly enjoyable scripture study because I want to rather than a sense that I have to.
I have also found the time to finally scan a number of very old photos in our family collection (many from the mid- to late-1800s). And through some detective work, to identify the individuals and post the first photos of them on Family Search and Ancestry. Bringing my family members to life (so to speak) through a photo has been very fulfilling.
These Sundays have indeed made me feel like the “Sabbath is a Delight” (as softly compared to the hustle and bustle of church meetings and responsibilities).
I am also old enough to be in the at-risk category, so I have stringently avoided crowds, and I have not been in a store since mid-March. I will admit to a level of anxiety about returning to our crowded chapel and Sunday School. And this anxiety extends not only to myself becoming sick, but more so to the thought of what if I cause someone to contract the virus because I am asymptomatic.
Since mid-April infection levels in Utah are generally flat, but they are still averaging around 130 new cases per day, with 8% ending up in the hospital and just over 1% dying. And over half of all cases are in Salt Lake County. Given these facts, it seems as dangerous now as it was a month ago.
I hope local leaders will be very circumspect about re-opening meetings and will make it clear that members should feel no spiritual compunction to attend if, because of COVID, they are more comfortable avoiding church crowds until we get a better handle on this virus.
truly cannot believe the document doesn’t have any plan beyond cleaning beyond wipe down the doorknobs. It really seems like it would be a good time to have the buildings professionally cleaned.
My concerns: The chapel is too small for our ward to social distance. Classrooms are at capacity and seating is elbow to elbow. If the general authorities won’t sit next to each other in a broadcast, we shouldn’t either. I don’t trust the ward that meets ahead of us to thoroughly clean all the working surfaces throughout the building before we meet as the policy states. We couldn’t keep the building regularly cleaned without the pandemic. I won’t touch a sacrament tray or pass it along the row. Equivalent to shaking hands with all that handled it previously.
I’m extremely concerned about my at-risk elderly relatives who are certain to return to church ASAP in spite of their risk status. They think the whole thing is over blown and are anxious to sing with their friends. Unless the leadership actively encourages them not to attend, they will certainly go, shake hands, and even hug their neighbors.
As for me, well, covid-19 has little effect on my desire to attend; I don’t attend for myself anyways.
Yeah… I don’t think my family will ever go back tbh. Pre-exisiting health conditions, combined with other special needs is a recipe I refuse to cook up every Sunday. There still isn’t a lot of room for kids who are different at church, but the lasting effects of the pandemic just adds layers of stress on top of an already stressful situation for parents who are tired of being ostracized for their children who are developmentall delayed from their peers. My son _should_ know not to touch his face or to social distance based on age, but these are skills that are still developing. Church isn’t a safe place to practice for many reasons now.
But no one in my house misses church–at all. The only thing that could make our Quarantine Sundays better, is if our ward would let us fill out surveys for the ministering interviews instead of having phonecalls.
We won’t be returning any time soon. We agonized and finally started sending the kids back to daycare – and we need that to support two full-time jobs. Expanding our circle to include church feels like too much of an unnecessary risk for us but especially for our ward, which has a high proportion of elderly members. We’ll wait for a vaccine.
What I miss most about church is the music. (I happen to currently live in a ward that does music well.) I also believe that it’s the communal experience, especially including congregational singing, that makes church “church”. Social distancing pretty much decimates that communal experience, so what’s the point of gathering? For me personally, I would prefer to just continue with home sacrament until things are safe to open up church for the whole experience, because going back to church with no choir and potentially modified congregational singing will just make me so sad.
Home church has been so wonderful for my family. I wish we never had to go back. My husband is the Bishop, and having his help teaching our 4 children about Christ and the Sabbath has been such a gift. Church isn’t great for young mothers. The stress and work of trying to manage children, usually without my husband’s help, through the meeting block left very little space for me to #HearHim. I think I can count the spiritual experiences I’ve at at church in the 13 years I’ve been a mother on one hand. I’ve been edified by every week of home church. I think my children have grown more too. And they get to have a dad! Not to mention the fact that my husband’s other meetings are canceled or shorter, and he doesn’t ever have to spend an hour driving to and from the stake center anymore. I never felt like I could possibly fulfill my calling calling as mother. The expectations are so high and my husband and I were spread so thin. Since all of the other energy suckers have been removed (most of them from the church), I’ve felt so much more capable. And now I’m working from home while managing 4 children’s distance learning!
My husband will go back as soon as he is directed to. I’ll support him even as I already begin to grind my teeth about it. But I’m not comfortable bringing all of my little ones to spread disease to our congregation full of octogenarians.
I live in Rochester, Minnesota (home of Mayo Clinic) and three weeks ago there was a house party in mid-April that lead to 17 people getting Covid-19. So I am not too excited about going back to church with crowds of people even if we are distancing. I am the music chair and choir director – I don’t see how it is possible to have any type of choir singing or even congregational singing until Covid-19 is resolved. Our Ward has musical numbers every week (choir, soloists, instrumental, duets/trios etc…) but I’m not sure what kind of music to schedule going forward. Probably musical numbers from piano, organ, violin or cello. I don’t want to use any singers or wind instruments (flutes/clarinets). So I will be performing on my violin quite a bit. I told the Bishop that we shouldn’t have congregational singing for the hymns. I would like to see the organist play the hymns – the congregation can either read the words or we could have someone read the words to the hymn as the organ is playing.
I won’t go to Sunday School until a vaccine is available – too many people in the room.
I honestly have loved having Sundays “off” for the past months – even though I am social and love my church family. I have been part of a Gospel Study group for the past 2 years and that has saved my sanity. We have Gospel Study each week and our discussions are wide ranging and we rarely discuss more than a few verses. Everything that Sunday School doesn’t do.
Well, I assume when the AA gives the “all clear” signal, the GA’s will withdraw authorization for home sacrament services. What happens then? Threats of disfellowship to those who continue the practice? Grants to some with “special cases”, but not others? Could be interesting.
Whether home sacrament is authorised within a ward boundary is the Bishop’s decision not SP,AP, or GA.
My husband and I won’t be going back till things are safer – maybe when there’s a vaccine? We’re in our 70s and he has a lung disease. Where we live things are opening up a little but gatherings are limited to 50, and for outdoors, and no sharing of food.
I love Home Church. My family and I have had extremely meaningful, sacred experiences. We have spent extra time singing hymns, and have thought-provoking gospel discussions. To be honest, there’s been much more spiritual testimony bearing in our cozy living room than we ever get sitting on hard benches in an industrial, stale-Cheerio-scented chapel filled with a large group of bored congregants wrestling with exhausted and even-more-bored children.
Meanwhile, Home Church has been so special worshipping in our living room and partaking of the sacrament that my husband administers.
One of our adult children who does not feel comfortable attending in a formal church setting has eagerly joined with us weekly. This has been a priceless blessing. Our home has truly felt like a bit of heaven on earth.
As you may imagine, I’m not in any hurry of “going back” if it means losing any of what we have found as a family. In fact, I dare say I hope we never “go back” to the way things were. A pandemic has offered us an unique opportunity to step back and re-examine the habits and routines of “church life”. Many things have become so ingrained we’ve lost sight of the true purpose of sabbath worship, and the sacred nature of the sacrament. Are we preparing to create a truly “safe home” environment within our chapels for EVERY child of God who would eagerly want to attend when we finally open our doors again? Or will it just be business as usual?
In conclusion,, since it will not actually be wise nor safe entering a church building in groups for a very long time, our family will stay home worshipping together, and learning how it feels to create a Christ-centered, “heaven on earth”. Perhaps if we all do this long enough inside our homes, the Lord can help us take our church to the next level when we emerge?
I am not looking forward to hours and hours of meetings and duties piled on my husband’s shoulders each week because of his calling. I don’t think that is fair to us. It’s been nice to have him home on Sundays.
This would be a great time for the church to bring back professional cleaning services instead of member cleaning crews, wouldn’t it?