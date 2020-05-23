A Two-step Program for Going Back to Church

by

For the last few weeks, and for the rest of the summer, pretty much my whole day job is to plan various scenarios under which a university might open in the fall. It turns out this is a job with about a billion moving pieces, any one of which could blow up at any time and make it impossible to launch a semester.

There is a lot for universities to consider: What happens with residential students in thier home spaces? How do we schedule classes with social distancing? Can we get PPEs for everybody? What about testing? Contact tracing? How do we handle clinical placements? What about student teaching? And how do the performing arts–especially music and theatre–do the core things that make them who they are?

Fortunately, almost none of these are issues for the much simpler prospect of going back to Church. Nobody lives in our chapels. We don’t have testing responsibilities or health clinics. We don’t have student Mormons who have to find placement in the community. The Church has neither a stated nor an implied in loco parentis relationship with its parishioners.

Assuming (as appears to be the case) that we are willing to take the newly minted two-hour block and make it a one-hour block, then we just need to figure out a way to keep a modest number of people reasonably protected for one hour a week. This is doable. We have now had a chance to see what does and what does not work in these situations, and we know exactly what to do to keep COVID-19 from spreading in places like Church buildings.

So, though I have no reason to suspect that anyone in the Church, leaders or followers, will take my advice, I nonetheless offer my two-step plan for getting back to Church, whenever local public health officials determine that the spread of the virus within the community has slowed enough to permit public gatherings:

Step One: Wear Masks.

Step Two: Don’t Sing,

There are lots of other things that people can do, but, in my opinion (after what feels like a lifetime of reading studies and recommendations), these are the two most important things that churches of all kinds can do to keep their congregations safe.

Let’s start with face coverings. Masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And we have enough data now to say that having everyone wear face coverings when they assemble in groups is the single most effective thing (other than staying home forever) to slow the spread of the virus.

And yet, in ways that I suspect will be studied for years, wearing masks has become yet another flashpoint in the endless American culture war. Wearing, and not wearing masks have both now become affiliated with a “side.” (If you don’t believe me, come back tomorrow and read the comments on this article–I guarantee that they will be full of people whose quick Google search has convinced them that there is no health value at all to wearing masks and that they may actually cause hitherto unknown diseases). As a result, many communities are being deprived of the safety that comes when everybody has enough concern for the community to cover their faces.

I dearly hope that Churches won’t get sucked into this battle. Face coverings work when EVERYBODY wears them. They are much less effective when only some people wear them. A face mask is not like a seatbelt or a motorcycle helmet, where you mainly risk your own safety if you don’t wear it. An individual wearing a mask in a crowded room has very little protection from COVID-19. But an individual wearing a mask in a room where everybody else is wearing a mask too will be substantially protected against the virus–as will everybody else in the room. What more fitting environment could there be than a Church for showing this kind of concern for our fellow human beings?

And then there is singing. We. Can’t. Do. It. Short of French kissing everybody in the room or licking each other’s eyeballs, congregational singing is the worst possible thing that we could do in the era of COVID-19. Every note is a droplet-fest, and a single, asymptomatic person could infect an entire congregation before the end of the first verse.

This does not mean that music cannot be part of our services. It absolutely can. We have the video and audio technology to bring the greatest sacred music of the last thousand years into our chapels, sung by the most excellent church choirs in the world. Rather than producing sacred hymns badly four times a week, we could listen to attentively and ponder, not just the words, but the glory of God manifest through the creative spirit.

Whenever we go back, we have to realize that we can’t do Church the way that we have always done it. And this is not just getting through a month or two. All of the guidelines that I read in my day job say that we should plan on COVID-19 being with us for at least 18 months to two years–and may be as long as five years. It isn’t going away any time soon, so we are going to have to learn how to live with it. And we will have to change a lot of things that we have always taken for granted to protect each other from harm. Here are two ways to start.