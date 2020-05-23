A Two-step Program for Going Back to Church

For the last few weeks, and for the rest of the summer, pretty much my whole day job is to plan various scenarios under which a university might open in the fall. It turns out this is a job with about a billion moving pieces, any one of which could blow up at any time and make it impossible to launch a semester.
There is a lot for universities to consider: What happens with residential students in thier home spaces? How do we schedule classes with social distancing? Can we get PPEs for everybody? What about testing? Contact tracing? How do we handle clinical placements? What about student teaching? And how do the performing arts–especially music and theatre–do the core things that make them who they are?
Fortunately, almost none of these are issues for the much simpler prospect of going back to Church. Nobody lives in our chapels. We don’t have testing responsibilities or health clinics. We don’t have student Mormons who have to find placement in the community. The Church has neither a stated nor an implied in loco parentis relationship with its parishioners.
Assuming (as appears to be the case) that we are willing to take the newly minted two-hour block and make it a one-hour block, then we just need to figure out a way to keep a modest number of people reasonably protected for one hour a week. This is doable. We have now had a chance to see what does and what does not work in these situations, and we know exactly what to do to keep COVID-19 from spreading in places like Church buildings.
So, though I have no reason to suspect that anyone in the Church, leaders or followers, will take my advice, I nonetheless offer my two-step plan for getting back to Church, whenever local public health officials determine that the spread of the virus within the community has slowed enough to permit public gatherings:
Step One: Wear Masks.
Step Two: Don’t Sing,
There are lots of other things that people can do, but, in my opinion (after what feels like a lifetime of reading studies and recommendations), these are the two most important things that churches of all kinds can do to keep their congregations safe.
Let’s start with face coverings. Masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And we have enough data now to say that having everyone wear face coverings when they assemble in groups is the single most effective thing (other than staying home forever) to slow the spread of the virus.
And yet, in ways that I suspect will be studied for years, wearing masks has become yet another flashpoint in the endless American culture war. Wearing, and not wearing masks have both now become affiliated with a “side.” (If you don’t believe me, come back tomorrow and read the comments on this article–I guarantee that they will be full of people whose quick Google search has convinced them that there is no health value at all to wearing masks and that they may actually cause hitherto unknown diseases). As a result, many communities are being deprived of the safety that comes when everybody has enough concern for the community to cover their faces.
I dearly hope that Churches won’t get sucked into this battle. Face coverings work when EVERYBODY wears them. They are much less effective when only some people wear them. A face mask is not like a seatbelt or a motorcycle helmet, where you mainly risk your own safety if you don’t wear it. An individual wearing a mask in a crowded room has very little protection from COVID-19. But an individual wearing a mask in a room where everybody else is wearing a mask too will be substantially protected against the virus–as will everybody else in the room. What more fitting environment could there be than a Church for showing this kind of concern for our fellow human beings?
And then there is singing. We. Can’t. Do. It. Short of French kissing everybody in the room or licking each other’s eyeballs, congregational singing is the worst possible thing that we could do in the era of COVID-19. Every note is a droplet-fest, and a single, asymptomatic person could infect an entire congregation before the end of the first verse.
This does not mean that music cannot be part of our services. It absolutely can. We have the video and audio technology to bring the greatest sacred music of the last thousand years into our chapels, sung by the most excellent church choirs in the world. Rather than producing sacred hymns badly four times a week, we could listen to attentively and ponder, not just the words, but the glory of God manifest through the creative spirit.
Whenever we go back, we have to realize that we can’t do Church the way that we have always done it. And this is not just getting through a month or two. All of the guidelines that I read in my day job say that we should plan on COVID-19 being with us for at least 18 months to two years–and may be as long as five years. It isn’t going away any time soon, so we are going to have to learn how to live with it. And we will have to change a lot of things that we have always taken for granted to protect each other from harm. Here are two ways to start.
Comments
Anyone who can wear a white shirt and tie because it’s expected of them can wear a mask to protect others.
>Whenever we go back, we have to realize that we can’t do [it] the way that we have always done it.
I’m sadly realizing this is applicable to many situations.
The church showed a lot of influential leadership in shutting things down and the beginning. I sure hope that same wisdom prevails when it comes to opening things back up.
These are good, and if you have to keep it to two, these are the two.
If I had the authority of a pulpit, I’d mandate a third: the sacrament can’t be prepared and *definitely* can’t be administered as usual. Passing trays and the small starch sponges we call bread or little cups of water around the room is offering viral hitch-hikers a ride between the hands and mouths in the room. Bring your own bread and water, the priests bless it with their prayer same as usual, everyone ponders and partakes.
I assume Michael has thought of this, and isn’t treading on that ground partly because it two things is a small easily remembered number, and partly because if recommending masks freaks some people out, recommending any kind of change to how an ordinance is performed is going to an extra challenge for some, much like the idea that the sabbath is made for man can be.
My friend in Utah was in a grocery store, shopping, wearing a mask. A woman she didn’t know came up to her and started berating her, yelling, “Why are you wearing a mask? Don’t you believe in the constitution? In freedom?”. Anyway, here it is so political it’s frightening. If the prophet told everyone to wear a mask in church, I think they would. Otherwise, I think we’re going to have to divide into meetings for “mask wearers “ and a different meeting for “non mask wearers “
I agree about the singing. It is a very risky vector of transmission and I do not question that.
But honestly, communal singing of the “songs of Zion” with the “saints of Zion” was one of the few things keeping me motivated to attend church and feel connected with everyone. The physical act of singing is such a central part of what makes worship worship for me that abstaining from it while at church will be perhaps the biggest trial of my faith in my life. I’m sitting here weeping just thinking about it.
W–
The main reason I did not talk specifically about the Sacrament is that I was trying to say something that would apply reasonably well to non-LDS congregations as well, as the issue of re-opening churches is currently very much in the news all over.
The handshaking and the hugging/kissing on cheek greetings will be one of the biggest things to deal with.
If masks work so well, why did they release prisoners because they feared they would get COVID19, why didn’t they just have them wear masks???
Diana, its because the masks’ effectiveness is increased only when its paired with proper social distancing, which is impossible in narrow jail cells. (Goodness, Michael, you weren’t kidding; it didn’t take long for the anti-maskers to come out, did it).
Prisoners were released not because masks are not effective, but rather because proximity and population density are significant transmission factors, not to mention that prisons are not usually known for their cleanliness–which also contributes to the spread of the virus.
Speaking of cleaning, I have a difficult time envisioning a scenario in which multiple brief sacrament meetings could be held in the same building on the same day with a deep, comprehensive, and effective cleaning accomplished between those meetings.
For all of the concerns about restarting meetings, I have to give my ward and stake their due–despite the Utah Area Presidency give the go-ahead, our local leadership is being judicious and thoughtful….and, amazingly, soliciting input from the rest of us. Hopefully, this will be more common than not, although I have my doubts.
Michael, you took the suggestions right out of my mouth. I do have one caveat, though, on the singing. I’ve composed a new hymn entitled “Silence in Heaven” that I think we could safely sing.
I’m okay with wearing a mask to church, but if they try to police the color and/or print of my mask, I’m out.
Ziff, as much as I like your song, I’m afraid that we cannot adopt it, on the advice of counsel. You have apparently plagiarized this entire page from John Cage’s concert piece 4’33”–and the Cage estate is known for their fierce protection of their intellectual property:
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/74099/musician-settles-suit-on-silent-piece
At least half the reason I even go to church is to sing. But there is no getting around it, the singing has to stop.
Wow, Michael. That’s amazing! Best to be safe, though. You’re right.
Anon wrote,
“But honestly, communal singing of the “songs of Zion” with the “saints of Zion” was one of the few things keeping me motivated to attend church and feel connected with everyone. The physical act of singing is such a central part of what makes worship worship for me that abstaining from it while at church will be perhaps the biggest trial of my faith in my life. I’m sitting here weeping just thinking about it.”
I’m weeping with you. I know it’s necessary to give up congregational singing in the short-to-medium term, but as much as listening to recordings of beautiful sacred music masterfully performed can be a powerful, worshipful, and even communal experience, it is just not the same kind of communal experience as congregational singing.
What’s the word epidemiologically, regarding singing with a mask on? I mean I know it’s going to muffle the sound and that wouldn’t be ideal for recording and performing and all, but in my case, it’s probably a musical improvement.
I’m not trying to be snarky, but if masks are effective, why couldn’t we sing?
Masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as long as they are used together with other measures. They are not magic shields. Even with a mask, you shouldn’t french kiss the whole room, lick anybody’s eyeballs, or sing.
I understand not french kissing the whole room or licking anyone’s eyeballs, I just don’t see where a mask would be any less effective at filtering droplets caused by singing than it would those caused by speaking.
The ZD suggestion of having the sacrament prayers read at the pulpit instead of the actual ordinance would mean we wouldn’t have to mess with our masks to partake. I like that much better than bring-your-own-bread.
I agree with every word “anon for now” wrote. I would rather just stay home than have to go back to church and not sing. Singing is worship. There is no life to the service without it. There are really only two ways we participate in our sacrament services: we partake of the sacrament, and we sing. Everything else is just passive listening, not doing.
For years we’ve been taught that partaking of the sacrament is the whole reason we have sacrament meeting. Hence, I guess, the term “sacrament meeting.” Is there still a reason to have in-person church for devotional purposes if there is no sacrament? (Obviously, in-person church serves an important social/community function.)
Although my ward and stake didn’t actively solicit input, I provided mine after being disappointed at the inadequacy of the direction provided out of church headquarters. I’m happy to report that my stake and ward leaders are willing to go beyond what the church directed, and I am confident that when services resume (I think at the start of June) they will be reasonably safe for most attendees.
The leaders are also emphasizing that no person especially vulnerable to covid-19 nor even anyone who feels unsafe in attending should feel compelled to do so. As one of the vulnerable population, I’ll be staying home for the time being, and I am grateful the leadership is saying I shouldn’t be judged for my decision.
Pyrogolfer ,
A mask limits the number of airborne particles containing COVID-19 that can escape from an infected person into the environment, but it does not reduce them to zero. The more you do other things with the potential to release airborne particles, the less effective the mask is. Sitting in a row and breathing normally releases fewer of these particles, with or without a mask. Talking for long periods of time releases more. Singing, which involves keeping the mount open for a long period of time and breathing out more heavily than one normally does, releases even more. So singing involves more risk with or without a mask.
Here is a fairly lengthy discussion about the problems with singing that was sponsored by The National Association of Teachers of Singing and several other related groups. This report is still being processed by the teaching community, but here is a brief gloss from a report on the conference:
1) There is no spacing solution for singing groups that would eliminate risk.
Both Halstead and Milton cite lack of proper ventilation as a cause to spread the aerosolized virus. Even multiple changes of air per hour in the room or an ultraviolet light may not fully eliminate the virus, which can infect people “at the micron level and can travel as far as 16 feet.”
Physical distancing on a stage for a choir, according to Halstead, would not be possible: “You would need a football stadium to space apart the Westminster choir”.
2) Masks don’t provide safe methods of singing
On masks, Halstead states, “there are no barriers currently safe for singing.” An N95 mask may provide some measure of safety if fit-tested, but it would be “difficult to breathe,” “hot,” “decrease the levels of oxygen with rebreathing,” “cause headaches with an increase of CO2,” and “could injure people with significant health issues, like asthma.”
Milton outlines a study of influenza patients who sat in masks for half an hour without coughing and “simply recited the alphabet three times.” Even speaking only a few sentences, participants with masks shed influenza virus from their breath in fine particles that escaped their masks.
https://www.middleclassartist.com/post/nats-panel-of-experts-lays-out-sobering-future-for-singers-no-vaccine-no-safe-public-singing?fbclid=IwAR18hEX9T_U0X6VFrUROoB6VlaQ-IR2mqj0h9gRGpNLnPXwbwI6UCKte-is
tl;dr
There are no guarantees, just greater and lesser degrees of risk. Singing is higher-risk than most other activities, with or without a mask. That means that singing with a mask increases the risk over not singing while wearing a mask.
It might be best if we just live our lives in incubators in rubber rooms. Not fair? Neither is commentary that people who don’t wear masks want old people to die. So let’s make sure the ad hominem is out of the way.
It’s fair to discuss the efficacy of masks. The ones everyone will be using are more pourous than a coffee filter. A coffee filter is resonably effective at 20,000 nanometers.
Viral particles are about 110nm.
You do the math.
Ya ya, spit residue. That’s like telling someone your hiv virus is trapped inside the seminal fluid so a coffee filter will do the trick. (Incidentally, condoms filter down to 110nm and hiv virus sized particles still have been measured getting through – even though it’s “trapped” in seminal fluid.
So tell me how your virus just won’t float right through into the air. These things are hard to measure and approximating studies aren’t even close to the real world, and corollation studies don’t explain everything. There are too many factors in how the virus spreads to pin it down with any confidence on a face mask when you look at different nations etc.
It seems that genetics and ethnicity also have a large role in immune systems that can more likely spread or be receptive.
Tell me how you think an airborne virus can be contained when they travel up into the atmosphere and rain down on us daily by the hundreds of millions. (Fortunately those seem to be inert)
That being said, if we need to wear the mask and look at the brass serpent, so be it. But the reality is that mask you’re wearing doesn’t do what you think it’s doing. And you have to right to get upset at someone for not wearing one. I’m fine if you want to wear it though.
Being sick isn’t a crime. Being suspected of being sick isn’t a crime. Being in moderate proximity isn’t a crime.
We’re losing our humanity over fear, not of death (really the stats bear this out, even as it is serious, we have a lot of fear here).
As with so many post modem issues, we seem to find one side of the argument defined in a way that if you disagree you’re a not just wrong, but really need to be stopped. There’s no room for different opinions when you define disagreement as death inducing. This is really tragic.
But finally to the point of this article, let’s turn this around. The men can wear cloaks and hooded masks and the women can wear full veils.
In seriousness, there should be some recognition that the modern day God we worship mirrors medical science, right down do the face covering we wear.
In ancient times, and indeed modern ones, women cover their faces entirely. Shall both genders do the same? Further, if opposite genders never touched, that would reduce 30-50% of contact right there.
The problem with these proposals is none of them weigh the severity of the problem any the relative effectiveness of the solution. At what point have you gone too far? Or where have you not gone far enough?
None of the classrooms really work, so we cancel classes. For how long? Until the next virus gathers steam? You can’t ever know what the outbreak will become, and even now the government is criticized for taking too long. So anytime there’s an outbreak degree somewhere, we shutdown travel and cancel church. That’s not a system our buildings are made for.
The solutions you are ultimately looking for suggest little too no church. Maybe once a month gatherings of ministering families? Why have a building at all? Maybe turn it into a communal rec center that ministering families can be assigned to use together on their monthly timeshift?
But that’s not far enough and it’s not good enough. We have the rest of society. Dentists, waiting rooms, malls, amusement parks, mass transit, apartment buildings, central air, etc. None of it holds up under the weight of this new paradigm.
But that is the corner we are either forced into by evolutionary virology or by our assumptions and reactions to the current state.
Cancelling songs and wearing masks isn’t enough if you accept the premise.
And if you carry the premise through to its conclusion, everything must change.
I realize this comment is scorned etc. But you have to deal with the fact that millions of people agree with me and even more strongly and less politely.
And I have to deal with the fact that millions are also worried that the sky is falling if we don’t say inside until someone sticks us with a needle and says everything will be ok.
This is a mess.