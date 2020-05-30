Justice for George Floyd

by

I’m sure that you, like me, have seen the shocking murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. That you are aware that this isn’t the first time, the second, or even the third time this type of senseless killing has occurred. You’ve seen the protests demanding justice. Maybe you’ve participated in them.

Religion has things to say about justice, about how we should treat each other, and how we should treat the poor and vulnerable and the stranger. The Book of Mormon is basically 500 pages of God’s chosen people getting it wrong.

So I thought I’d look to see whether religious leaders are speaking out about this moral issue and, if so, what they’re saying. Unsurprisingly, they are speaking out about both our unjust society and the just society that we should aspire to create. The following is a sampling, undoubtedly incomplete but critical nonetheless in this moment of deep sorrow and introspection:

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement that, among other things, says:

We are broken-hearted, sickened, and outraged to watch another video of an African American man being killed before our very eyes. What’s more astounding is that this is happening within mere weeks of several other such occurrences. This is the latest wake-up call that needs to be answered by each of us in a spirit of determined conversion. Racism is not a thing of the past or simply a throwaway political issue to be bandied about when convenient. It is a real and present danger that must be met head on. As members of the Church, we must stand for the more difficult right and just actions instead of the easy wrongs of indifference. We cannot turn a blind eye to these atrocities and yet still try to profess to respect every human life. We serve a God of love, mercy, and justice. While it is expected that we will plead for peaceful non-violent protests, and we certainly do, we also stand in passionate support of communities that are understandably outraged. Too many communities around this country feel their voices are not being heard, their complaints about racist treatment are unheeded, and we are not doing enough to point out that this deadly treatment is antithetical to the Gospel of Life.

Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis said this:

The video of George Floyd in police custody Monday evening is gut wrenching and deeply disturbing. The sadness and pain are intense. Let us pray for comfort for his grieving family and friends, peace for a hurting community and prudence while the process moves forward. We need a full investigation that results in rightful accountability and veritable justice. Particularly at this time when human fragility has been brought into focus by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are called to respect the worth and dignity of each individual, whether they be civilians in need of protection or law enforcement officers charged with providing that protection. All human life is sacred. Please join our Catholic community in praying for George Floyd and his family, and working for that day when “love and truth will meet [and] justice and peace will kiss” (Psalm 85).

The Presbytery of the Twin Cities Area wrote:[fn1]

In a week in which our cities have been wracked with unrest, the Presbytery of the Twin Cities Area restates our core belief that all humans are equal in the eyes of God and deserving of dignity and safety. In this understanding, we must say that the murder of George Floyd on Monday by police was unprovoked, brutal, and fundamentally unjust. Those seven minutes, and all that lead to it, were an absolute violation of what God desires for human community and every human being.

The Southern Baptist Convention wrote:

While all must grieve, we understand that in the hearts of our fellow citizens of color, incidents like these connect to a long history of unequal justice in our country, going back to the grievous Jim Crow and slavery eras. The images and information we have available to us in this case are horrific and remind us that there is much more work to be done to ensure that there is not even a hint of racial inequity in the distribution of justice in our country. We grieve to see examples of the misuse of force, and call for these issues to be addressed with speed and justice. *** Therefore, as a matter of Christian obedience and devotion, followers of Jesus Christ cannot remain silent when our brothers and sisters, friends and/or people we seek to win for Christ are mistreated, abused or killed unnecessarily. Therefore, we pray for our local, state, and national leaders as they seek justice, and call on them to act quickly and diligently to ensure that these situations are brought to an end. As a people, Southern Baptists stand ready to help towards that end. May God give us His favor, help and strength in this effort.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas released a statement saying:

The Jewish community is outraged by the killing of George Floyd, a subdued and handcuffed African-American man, by Minneapolis police officers. We demand justice for his killing. Our hearts break for Mr. Floyd’s family and friends. We are also devastated for our friends and neighbors in the African-American community, including Jews of color. Your pain is our pain.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council wrote:

We understand that police brutality has left Black Americans carrying a heavy weight of fear – for themselves, their spouses, children, families, friends and neighborhoods. We know that this terrible incident has triggered emotions from sadness to rage, and that those feelings have resulted in protests, some peaceful and some not, that deserve our compassion and understanding, and not our disbelieving condemnation. *** Achieving peace requires justice, and we support the letter from Rep. Ilhan Omar and other members of Congress from Minnesota to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, calling for thorough investigations and accountability at the local, state, and federal levels for George Floyd’s death. We will also advocate in the partnerships we are building with law enforcement, because they are built on a fragile foundation if other officers do not condemn these actions. *** Our commitment to address racial and socioeconomic inequality is stronger than ever. Because none of us is free until all of us are free.

Bishop Bruce R. Ough, Resident Bishop, Dakotas-Minnesota Area, United Methodist Church, wrote:

There is more than one pandemic ravaging Minnesota and our country at this time. In addition to fighting COVID-19, we are besieged by a pandemic of racism, white supremacy, and white on black or brown violence. The tragic, racially charged, and unnecessary death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers is only the latest flare-up of this pandemic—and Mr. Floyd is only the latest victim. The list of Black lives who have been needlessly killed grows each day. The pervasive culture of racism and white supremacy, increasingly incited by political rhetoric, grows each day. The fear among parents of Black children grows each day. The flaunting of our laws against racial profiling and discrimination grows each day. *** Let us not turn away or ignore the disease that has been tearing our country apart and destroying lives for centuries. This disease—the sin of racism and white supremacy—denies the teachings of Jesus and our common, created humanity. Let us renew our efforts to eradicate the disease that truly threatens our ideals and the lives, livelihoods, and dignity of so many of our neighbors.

I’ve only flagged parts of each of these religious statements addressing the sin of racism, the sin of murder and the quest for justice for George Floyd and for our African American brothers and sisters, neighbors and friends. While religious voices aren’t the only voices, they underscore the moral failure that led to—that leads to—the murder of George Floyd. We need to heed their call, repent, and create a just world in which nobody has to fear for their lives and their children’s by virtue of the color of their skin.

[fn1] The PTCA statement is on its homepage. Since I don’t know how long it will stay, it is also available at this perma.cc link.