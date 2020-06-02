Wake up the world for the conflict of justice

June 2, 2020

I live outside D.C.  I work blocks from the White House.  I have protested in Lafayette SquareSt. John’s Episcopal Church is a historic establishment.  It provides feeding ministries, holiday gift drives, and refugee assistance.

Five blocks away from St. Johns is a sister parish within the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, the Church of the Epiphany.  Every Friday it transforms the chapel and multi-purpose room into a Jummah service for Muslims.  I have prayed there.

The D.C. Episcopal church embodies true Christianity.

What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours is profanity.  It is blasphemy.  In the words of Bishop Mariann Budde: it is an “abuse of sacred symbols.”

True Christianity is not the Attorney General ordering a crackdown against peaceful protestors.

True Christianity is not tear-gassing Episcopal Priests off of their Church’s portico so it can be used as backdrop for a fascist photo-op.

True Christianity is not holding “a Bible” the President has never read while praising D.C.’s “Overwhelming force. Domination.”

True Christianity is not deriding Americans demanding justice as “lowlifes, and losers”, “scum,” and “thugs” who deserve to be shot by “the unlimited power of our Military.”

Per Presiding Bishop Michael Curry:  “The Bible the President held up and the Church that he stood in front of represent the values of love, of justice, of compassion, and of a way to heal our hurts.”

“His action did nothing to help us or to heal us.”

Yesterday President Trump wreaked literal and spiritual violence against a historic church providing water and fruit snacks to peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protestors.   This echoes the worst of violence against black churches during the Civil Rights Movements.  And today, like then, too many “religious freedom” loving white Christians are silent.

I will not be silent.  Not when the very Bible the White House profanes condemns this hypocrisy of leadership:

There are six things that the Lord hates,
seven that are an abomination to him:
haughty eyes, a lying tongue,
and hands that shed innocent blood,
a heart that devises wicked plans,
feet that hurry to run to evil,
a lying witness who testifies falsely,
and one who sows discord in a family.

(Proverbs 6)

By contrast, here is a one of the most holy displays of faith, mourning, and leadership in my lifetime:

Our nation is wounded.  Frankly, it has always been wounded.  If we are to call ourselves disciples of Christ we must take action to heal.

And if you don’t know how to take action?  Start reading.  Here’s a list for beginners.  Google has more.  Go get to work.

Comments

  1. Adam B says:
    June 2, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I have never been able to fully wrap my head around the hypocrisy of many leaders of the “Christian Right” supporting a man like Donald Trump. Surely they could find some other (any other??) individual who would work with integrity toward their policy objectives without being so untethered from Christian behavior? The apparent political stunt with St. John’s as a backdrop seems pretty incongruent with one of the basics from the Sermon on the Mount – to “do not your alms before men, to be seen of them…” Not that there was much “alms” about it, and I suppose the President (like us all!) will “have [his] reward” in the end, but it’s frustrating to watch sacred sites, traditions, and principles be manipulated and twisted by such a profane individual.

  2. JR says:
    June 2, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Thank you, Carolyn.

  3. Jack Hughes says:
    June 2, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    It’s the worst kind of virtue signaling. From the same man who once attempted to quote from “Two Corinthians”. You can’t signal virtue if you have none to begin with.

  4. vajra2 says:
    June 2, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    He held a book he hasn’t read, in front of a Church he doesn’t attend.

    For. A. Photo. Op.

    He had the military violently clear a peaceful assembly.

    For. A. Photo. Op.

    He didn’t go there to pray or to speak to unify the Country. He went there to pose.

    For. A. Photo. Op.

    When asked to comment on tRump’s religious beliefs, Republicans were quick to say that it would be wrong to comment on another’s faith, something they did regularly with President Obama, whose Christian faith they repeatedly said was a mask for Islam.

  5. Dee Kay says:
    June 2, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Is this turning into a political backdrop?
    I was thinking this might be a joke but it isn’t, or is it?

  6. Eilis says:
    June 2, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    I’m bombarded by this framed leftist narrative from the Media every day. Then I come here for a respite and have to be confronted again by that crap. This stuff keeps us divided. Why do you want to do that? Where are the peacemakers, because I am sorely in need of peace and love.

