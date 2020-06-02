Wake up the world for the conflict of justice

by

I live outside D.C. I work blocks from the White House. I have protested in Lafayette Square. St. John’s Episcopal Church is a historic establishment. It provides feeding ministries, holiday gift drives, and refugee assistance.

Five blocks away from St. Johns is a sister parish within the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, the Church of the Epiphany. Every Friday it transforms the chapel and multi-purpose room into a Jummah service for Muslims. I have prayed there.

The D.C. Episcopal church embodies true Christianity.

What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours is profanity. It is blasphemy. In the words of Bishop Mariann Budde: it is an “abuse of sacred symbols.”

True Christianity is not the Attorney General ordering a crackdown against peaceful protestors.

True Christianity is not tear-gassing Episcopal Priests off of their Church’s portico so it can be used as backdrop for a fascist photo-op.

True Christianity is not holding “ a Bible ” the President has never read while praising D.C.’s “Overwhelming force. Domination.”

True Christianity is not deriding Americans demanding justice as “lowlifes, and losers”, “scum,” and “thugs” who deserve to be shot by “the unlimited power of our Military.”

Per Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: “The Bible the President held up and the Church that he stood in front of represent the values of love, of justice, of compassion, and of a way to heal our hurts.”

“His action did nothing to help us or to heal us.”

Yesterday President Trump wreaked literal and spiritual violence against a historic church providing water and fruit snacks to peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protestors. This echoes the worst of violence against black churches during the Civil Rights Movements. And today, like then, too many “religious freedom” loving white Christians are silent.

I will not be silent. Not when the very Bible the White House profanes condemns this hypocrisy of leadership:

There are six things that the Lord hates,

seven that are an abomination to him:

haughty eyes, a lying tongue,

and hands that shed innocent blood,

a heart that devises wicked plans,

feet that hurry to run to evil,

a lying witness who testifies falsely,

and one who sows discord in a family.

(Proverbs 6)

By contrast, here is a one of the most holy displays of faith, mourning, and leadership in my lifetime:

Our nation is wounded. Frankly, it has always been wounded. If we are to call ourselves disciples of Christ we must take action to heal.

And if you don’t know how to take action? Start reading. Here’s a list for beginners. Google has more. Go get to work.