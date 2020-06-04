Persecuting Christians: Power, Privilege, and Propaganda in the Book of Mormon

by

But it came to pass that whosoever did not belong to the church of God began to persecute those that did belong to the church of God, and had taken upon them the name of Christ. (Alma 1: 19)

One of the most important skills in understanding scripture, or reading any other kind of text, consists of knowing when to read with, and when to read against, the narrator.

Sometimes this is easy. Most readers know that they should not fully trust a narrator like Humbert Humbert, the narrator of Lolita, who is a self-justifying child molester. Sometimes narrators are not mentally competent enough to understand the story (Benjy in The Sound and the Fury). Sometimes they are too young (Huck in Huckleberry Finn), and sometimes they are purposely deceiving us (James Sheppherd in The Murder of Roger Ackroyd).

It works the same in the scriptures too, which are, of course, comprised of many different genres. In a book like Job, for example, one must sometimes read against the narrative voice, since there are so many narrative voices in the text, and they say contradictory and mutually exclusive things. Unreliable narrators make interpretation difficult, but they also allow us to learn from almost anybody, either by good instruction or bad example.

Mormon, who narrates most of the Book of Mormon (hence the name) is a perfectly decent chap. But two factors limit the reliability of his narrative in ways that we must acknowledge if we intend to treat the Book of Mormon as a historical text. First, he was separated from his subjects by as much as 600 years in a culture that did very little record keeping. And second, he was a general in a great conflict involving the descendants of the people he describes in the narrative–which means that he definitely took a side.

Neither of these things means that he wasn’t a good writer. Some of our best ancient historians labored under the same disadvantages. Thucydides was a general in the Peloponnesian War for much of the time that he wrote that war’s most famous history. And Plutarch was separated from Themistocles and Salon by about the same number of years that Mormon was separated from Alma and Mosiah.

Thucydides and Plutarch are good, but they both have major blind spots. Thucydides was too influenced by his own military position to see everything objectively. And Plutarch, writing hundreds of years after the deaths of his subjects, almost always mistook official propaganda for the truth. We should not be surprised to find that Mormon often made the same mistakes. And he did.

This, at any rate, is how I think we should read the passage from Alma 1 that begins this post. Mormon, writing hundreds of years later and with a definite bias, seems to accept a certain version of things that oversteps the facts he presents. Here, he insists that the Christian Nephites were subject to great persecution during the glory days of Old Zarahemla.

But let’s look at what else he has told us. A Church has been established in the land with the full support of the King. The King recently died and reorganized the government into one with an elected executive. Alma the Younger, who is the chief prophet and head of the Church, is also elected as the first Chief Judge of the land. Church and State are in the same hands, and this has been ratified by a majority of the population, and the leader of a rival religious group has just been executed by the state. And we are supposed to believe that the Christians are the ones being persecuted?

But wait, it gets better. How exactly are the Christians of Zarahemla being persecuted? Let’s read:

Yea, they did persecute them, and afflict them with all manner of words, and this because of their humility; because they were not proud in their own eyes, and because they did impart the word of God, one with another, without money and without price. (Alma 1:20)

Yep, that’s right. The non-Christians said mean things about them. And what did they do about it? They began to contend warmly with their adversaries, even unto blows; yea, they would smite one another with their fists.” (Alma 1:22)

Here is where we see Mormon’s conflicts the most clearly. He tells us with a straight face that the group that controlled all of the cultural and political capital in the country–the faction whose religious leader also controlled the army–were persecuted because people afflicted them “with all manner of words.” To his credit, he acknowledges that the Christians should not have actually hit their enemies.

But what Mormon is clearly showing us, without even being aware of it, is the response of a privileged segment of society when their beliefs are criticized. And this happens over and over again in the Book of Alma. Dissidents like Nehor and Korihor are silenced, and Mormon tells us that they never really believed the doctrines they were preaching. But there is no way that someone working from sketchy records hundreds of years later could know this. Mormon “knows” it because it is what the contemporary records say. And the contemporary records were written by the ones who had all the power and thought they were being persecuted.

Perhaps the most important thing that Mormon’s record tells us when we read him as an unreliable narrator, is that Nephite society is very much like our own. White Christians in America have all of the power and most of the money in our society. And yet many believe that they are the victims of persecution greater than any ever encountered in America. In a recent poll of Evangelical Christians, for example, 76% said that they expect to be persecuted in the coming years for their Christian beliefs.

And this is where it gets tricky. Zarahemla had, and the United States has an unofficial state church. In Zarahemla, this meant that the leader of the Church was the leader of the State–not by design, but because it just worked out that way. In the United States, we have had one non-Protestant and one non-white president in the last 230 years–and no president who didn’t profess some form of Christianity. The vast majority of senators, representatives, governors, and other officials are also Christian. Not by requirement, but because it just worked out that way.

But, in both cases, the fact that it “just worked out that way” shows the overwhelming power of a group that considers itself “persecuted.” And in both cases, the “persecution” comes down to things like being criticized, disagreed with, and prohibited from flaunting its power by exerting its rights at the expense of others.

And, in both cases, if we reject the judgments of the dominant narratives, or even hold them momentarily in abeyance, we might see something that looks a lot more like a bunch of highly privileged people being certain that God is on their side and wielding that certainty as a club in order to protect their privileges.