It’s not hard to dunk on the Church when it comes to race issues. 42 years ago today, the First Presidency announced to Church leaders that the priesthood and temple ban on black members would end. 42 years is not a long time! The Church really is a particularly white subset of American Christianity, and yet we have consistently provided the message that we are not racist, that we treat all people as God has directed us. Joanna Brooks’ new book, Mormonism and White Supremacy, probably won’t tell the world or the Church anything it doesn’t already know — Church leaders have said and done a lot of terrible things throughout our history. Her perspectives on Mormon* racial innocence are provocative, and while her interpretations might sometimes be debatable, her book is timely and a worthwhile catalyst for self-examination.



Brooks has not exactly written a history book here, but Mormonism and White Supremacy is a fairly full inventory of the history of race in the Church. She follows a roughly chronological format and chooses anecdotes and case studies to illustrate the racial dynamics within the Church over the years. The result is a fairly damning portrait of how white supremacy has been sown in the doctrines of the Church nearly since its beginning, coming to fully poisonous fruit with Brigham Young and perpetuated by white leadership for decades after any political expediency had long since evaporated. There is no comfort in this book for Church members looking for healing balm.

Not that we need such balm. We have become exceptionally good at giving this balm to ourselves. It is an absolutely fascinating dynamic to describe. Here we have an overwhelmingly white church, with an open, documented history of institutional racism, with doctrines that are explicitly racist, and we not only manage to feel pretty good about ourselves, we go so far as to boldly declare that we do not apologize for this (adding that the word “apology” does not appear in the scriptures). It’s amazing! Brooks delves into this phenomenon, explaining that one of the duties of racial structures (particularly in religion) is to build a structure that assuages the guilt of its adherents, removing the immediate morality and ethics of racism from the equation by dictating that God has demanded the racist policy or doctrine. For Mormons, we can feel that we are not racists because we do not draw a distinction based on race — God has drawn that distinction for us, and so we are not individually responsible. Brooks draws on the notion of “racial innocence” to describe this structural process, and it hits its mark in describing Mormonism and its willed innocence in the face of horribly racist practices and beliefs.

As I said before, Brooks has not produced a history book here. This is a book geared towards awareness and social action. As such I would not expect a great amount of historical rigor here, but rather a rhetorical intent to cause people to reflect on their own willed innocence, their own complicity in racist systems, and to start to change them. Brooks writes powerfully and convincingly. Yes, the Church has made strides forward. We now work hand in hand with the NAACP to call for racial equality. More change is needed, and we must work together to get there. Brooks has written a painful reminder of how much more change we need. It is a hard book to read, but her work is needed for this moment.

