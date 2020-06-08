It’s not hard to dunk on the Church when it comes to race issues. 42 years ago today, the First Presidency announced to Church leaders that the priesthood and temple ban on black members would end. 42 years is not a long time! The Church really is a particularly white subset of American Christianity, and yet we have consistently provided the message that we are not racist, that we treat all people as God has directed us. Joanna Brooks’ new book, Mormonism and White Supremacy, probably won’t tell the world or the Church anything it doesn’t already know — Church leaders have said and done a lot of terrible things throughout our history. Her perspectives on Mormon* racial innocence are provocative, and while her interpretations might sometimes be debatable, her book is timely and a worthwhile catalyst for self-examination.
Brooks has not exactly written a history book here, but Mormonism and White Supremacy is a fairly full inventory of the history of race in the Church. She follows a roughly chronological format and chooses anecdotes and case studies to illustrate the racial dynamics within the Church over the years. The result is a fairly damning portrait of how white supremacy has been sown in the doctrines of the Church nearly since its beginning, coming to fully poisonous fruit with Brigham Young and perpetuated by white leadership for decades after any political expediency had long since evaporated. There is no comfort in this book for Church members looking for healing balm.
Not that we need such balm. We have become exceptionally good at giving this balm to ourselves. It is an absolutely fascinating dynamic to describe. Here we have an overwhelmingly white church, with an open, documented history of institutional racism, with doctrines that are explicitly racist, and we not only manage to feel pretty good about ourselves, we go so far as to boldly declare that we do not apologize for this (adding that the word “apology” does not appear in the scriptures). It’s amazing! Brooks delves into this phenomenon, explaining that one of the duties of racial structures (particularly in religion) is to build a structure that assuages the guilt of its adherents, removing the immediate morality and ethics of racism from the equation by dictating that God has demanded the racist policy or doctrine. For Mormons, we can feel that we are not racists because we do not draw a distinction based on race — God has drawn that distinction for us, and so we are not individually responsible. Brooks draws on the notion of “racial innocence” to describe this structural process, and it hits its mark in describing Mormonism and its willed innocence in the face of horribly racist practices and beliefs.
As I said before, Brooks has not produced a history book here. This is a book geared towards awareness and social action. As such I would not expect a great amount of historical rigor here, but rather a rhetorical intent to cause people to reflect on their own willed innocence, their own complicity in racist systems, and to start to change them. Brooks writes powerfully and convincingly. Yes, the Church has made strides forward. We now work hand in hand with the NAACP to call for racial equality. More change is needed, and we must work together to get there. Brooks has written a painful reminder of how much more change we need. It is a hard book to read, but her work is needed for this moment.
——————-
*I use the word ‘Mormon’ here to describe both Church members and members of related groups. Try to relax.
Comments
I was thinking about this topic after Floyd was murdered. I remember in Seminary/Sunday school seeing some sort of video materials produced about this and they portrayed the lifting of the priesthood ban as if it was this thing that nobody could do anything about. As if everyone really wanted it to happen but just couldn’t lift the ban until God said so for inexplicable reasons, and then God finally did because ‘the time was right’.
And that’s usually closest any casual apologist can come to a justification “the time wasn’t right” and the church leaders’ hands were tied. Seems very disingenuous to be honest. The simple answer is that the Church like most institution in the US at the time was racist and no one bothered to question or even think about the way things were until the Civil Rights movement forced a conversation.
I would think that a book attempting to “damn” the church would be required to use historical rigor, even more than a history book. Seems like the book picks and chooses to make a case rather than present the full story.
For perspective: Schools were desegregated legally by Brown v. Board of Education only 62 years ago last month, with legal battles in individual states and schools lasting for years afterward (and continuing today). The Civil Rights Act passed 56 years ago. Not a long time! Given the times, it’s actually somewhat remarkable that David O. McKay, who became President of the Church in 1951 as a 77-year-old white man, fought a not-yet-willing Church leadership to end the priesthood ban. I was likewise impressed by President Nelson’s swift and blunt response to the Floyd killing, including its frank assessment as racism and blatant disregard for human life–not entirely what I expected from a rather stodgy 95-year-old wealthy, privileged white man leading a church whose membership leans politically conservative.
That the Church was, and is, a product of its time is no surprise – one need only read the New Testament to see how a church led by apostles who lived and taught with Jesus Christ in the flesh struggled with the issues of its day. But much has been accomplished in and out of the Church in only about two generations. We must do better, of that there’s no doubt, and I look forward to reading this book and hope it inspires more of us to work for social justice. But we only have to look at our parents’ or grandparents’ world to know that we at least have made progress.
Collin, I don’t think the book attempts to “damn” the church.
Abbey, one would hope that racial equality in an institution led by Jesus Christ himself would occur a little more quickly than civil rights legislation and lawsuits precipitated by protests, incarcerations, and deaths.
Steve, one would think that if an institution were being led by Jesus, racial inequality wouldn’t have occurred in the first place. Racism is so repugnant as to condemn any institution that would promulgate it as inherently evil, and therefore certainly not of Christ. Members are quick to excuse the actions of the church by pointing out that the church is not perfect. One would not expect its people to be perfect in execution, but those who profess to speak for the Lord should certainly be expected to be perfect in those teachings. That the leaders of this church made no changes to its policies until pressed by political correctness is an indication that the church is not actually led by divinity.
This makes me feel sick. It doesn’t matter if the church has made progress over the years, it is still damned because the men leading it were wrong in the beginning and so the church will always be wrong. There is no repentance for the church. If her book is not an attempt to “damn” the church then the OP is. My son, born the same year as the revelation, has a 16 year old son himself. Maybe by the time that boy is 42 and my generation is dead there will be some forgiveness for the church’s past sins? Maybe.
Susan, what can I say? I don’t really disagree with your comment, though the history of scripture itself is God wrestling with his people to do what’s right and prophets frequently not making changes until pressed. Peter expanding the preaching of the gospel to the Gentiles is an example.
Thanks for the review.
In case any of our readers get thrown by the notion that “apology” does not occur in the scriptures, they may find this piece useful:
https://www.patheos.com/blogs/faithpromotingrumor/2015/01/does-the-word-apology-appear-in-the-scriptures/
Our doctrine regarding the favored blessings available to those of an Ephramite heritage contribute to our continuing racism. Ephramites are better than other tribes. The tribes are more blessed than the Gentiles. Ergo, we’re the best of the best. Easy to fall into the trap of disrespecting black people.
“Steve, one would think that if an institution were being led by Jesus, racial inequality wouldn’t have occurred in the first place.”
I don’t know why one would think this. Jesus’ track record of creating non-racist churches is non-existent. It doesn’t appear that human beings have ever been capable of fully instantiating the just society Jesus would like us to live in. That doesn’t mean we should abandon institutions that are trying to get better at it.
Steve, it’s of course crucial that whites be allies and fight against racism, but I look at BCC from a representational perspective and ask myself, could this blog get any whiter?
What makes the Church worth following—or as we so often say, what makes it true—is not that it is right, but that it is inspired.
The Church has never been right about everything. We can respond to that fact by stopping our ears and insisting that no, we have always been right and a prophet can’t be wrong. That response is unwise. It denies our imperfect nature and our mortal task of learning to cope with imperfection.
The better response is to embrace our access to divine inspiration. The whole point of divine inspiration is that it helps us correct our mistakes. It helps us to be a little more right tomorrow than we were today.
The mistakes that Joanna Brooks writes about are not small ones. So much the better. How greatly will we rejoice when we find the love that waits on the other side of repentance for these great mistakes!
Truckers: you’re not wrong! What’s your proposal?