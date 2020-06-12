Notes on the revised missionary dress standards for elders

by

Today the church newsroom announced new clothing standards for the missions. On an area-by-area basis missionaries may variously wear blue shirts, and go without the tie. As we are wont to do, let look at how some of this has changed over time.



By the late nineteenth century, mission leaders had directed elders to wear a “Prince Albert coat” and top hat. The Prince Albert suit comprised a long coat, often double breasted. By the turn of the century, things had become a little more practical. According to Thomas Alexander, “some of the Twelve opposed such a ‘uniform’ as it singled out the missionaries for persecution and constituted a sizable financial burden. The majority disagreed” [n1]. On the ground however, things had largely shifted. In 1899, a correspondent from the German mission wrote that “a great many have an idea that a missionary is never seen on the street in anything but ministerial clothes, the solemn Prince Albert with its accompanying black or white tie.” He suggested that “This may be true, to a greater or less extent in a number of the fields.” In Berlin, however, “the majority of our work is done in business dress” [n2] By 1902 the short lived Middle States mission had abandoned the Prince Albert Suit.

Ardis shared the instructions sent out to new missionaries in 1916. This included the direction that “varied climates in the different missions make it advisable to have clothing suited to the particular locality in which the elder labors.” Elders were nevertheless to have “a good black suit or blue suit, a good overcoat and Derby Hat.” This was to be “not Prince Albert,” There appears to have been some flexibility on shirt color: “White, or light-colored shirts and black ties are preferable.”

My mom’s uncle served a mission in California from 1925 to 1928, and honestly this picture of him and one of his companions threw me for a loop. I’m guessing this outfit was not widespread:

From the mid 1930’s to the early 1950s The Missionary’s Hand Book was the primary rule book for mission life. It stated that “The Latter-day Saint ministry wears no distinguishing costume,” but that missionaries should be dignified. It gave the anecdote of a missionary in Europe who found better success when dressed “in a conservative manner”—dark suit, shoes, and “a quiet hat.” Moreover, “a gaudy tie may spoil the effect of an entire discourse” and clothing should be clean and pressed [n3]. In the mid-1950s my dad wore a black fedora in the Hawaiian mission, and my father-in-law wore one in the Central States mission.

The 1973 “white handbook” includes guidance on what became the stereotypical Mormon missionary. “Wear white shirts and conservative ties. Suits should be worn at all times unless your mission president indicates otherwise.” Also, “no sideburns, moustaches, or beards are allowed” [n4].

Back in 2013, the missionary department indicated that missionaries could wear tan slacks and in some cases, sandals (though I wore a light brown suit on my mission in the mid 1990s, and no one seemed to care). Then in 2016 missionaries got sunglasses and wide brimmed hats, and sisters got pants (pants!) in 2016.

And now here we are. My two cents: if you are not going to wear a tie, have button down collars.

