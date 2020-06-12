Notes on the revised missionary dress standards for elders

Today the church newsroom announced new clothing standards for the missions. On an area-by-area basis missionaries may variously wear blue shirts, and go without the tie. As we are wont to do, let look at how some of this has changed over time.
By the late nineteenth century, mission leaders had directed elders to wear a “Prince Albert coat” and top hat. The Prince Albert suit comprised a long coat, often double breasted. By the turn of the century, things had become a little more practical. According to Thomas Alexander, “some of the Twelve opposed such a ‘uniform’ as it singled out the missionaries for persecution and constituted a sizable financial burden. The majority disagreed” [n1]. On the ground however, things had largely shifted. In 1899, a correspondent from the German mission wrote that “a great many have an idea that a missionary is never seen on the street in anything but ministerial clothes, the solemn Prince Albert with its accompanying black or white tie.” He suggested that “This may be true, to a greater or less extent in a number of the fields.” In Berlin, however, “the majority of our work is done in business dress” [n2] By 1902 the short lived Middle States mission had abandoned the Prince Albert Suit.
Ardis shared the instructions sent out to new missionaries in 1916. This included the direction that “varied climates in the different missions make it advisable to have clothing suited to the particular locality in which the elder labors.” Elders were nevertheless to have “a good black suit or blue suit, a good overcoat and Derby Hat.” This was to be “not Prince Albert,” There appears to have been some flexibility on shirt color: “White, or light-colored shirts and black ties are preferable.”
My mom’s uncle served a mission in California from 1925 to 1928, and honestly this picture of him and one of his companions threw me for a loop. I’m guessing this outfit was not widespread:
From the mid 1930’s to the early 1950s The Missionary’s Hand Book was the primary rule book for mission life. It stated that “The Latter-day Saint ministry wears no distinguishing costume,” but that missionaries should be dignified. It gave the anecdote of a missionary in Europe who found better success when dressed “in a conservative manner”—dark suit, shoes, and “a quiet hat.” Moreover, “a gaudy tie may spoil the effect of an entire discourse” and clothing should be clean and pressed [n3]. In the mid-1950s my dad wore a black fedora in the Hawaiian mission, and my father-in-law wore one in the Central States mission.
The 1973 “white handbook” includes guidance on what became the stereotypical Mormon missionary. “Wear white shirts and conservative ties. Suits should be worn at all times unless your mission president indicates otherwise.” Also, “no sideburns, moustaches, or beards are allowed” [n4].
Back in 2013, the missionary department indicated that missionaries could wear tan slacks and in some cases, sandals (though I wore a light brown suit on my mission in the mid 1990s, and no one seemed to care). Then in 2016 missionaries got sunglasses and wide brimmed hats, and sisters got pants (pants!) in 2016.
And now here we are. My two cents: if you are not going to wear a tie, have button down collars.
- Thomas G. Alexander, Mormonism in Transition, 217.
- J. Lloyd Woodruff, “Thanksgiving in Berlin,” Deseret Evening News, December 30, 1899, 24.
- The Missionary’s Hand Book (1937) and rev. ed. (1946), 54-55.
- Missionary Handbook (Salt Lake City: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1973), 13.
Comments
Blue shirts and no ties?!? I thought this was a belated April Fools prank until I read the press release myself. Since the forecast in the D.C. area tonight is for clear skies, I will be looking to see if the Moon takes on a reddish hue. (Thanks for the background info, by the way. Interesting as always.)
–> “cents” [Editor: Thanks. Fixed]
No way, button-down collars look worse without a tie.
Any wagers on who will be the first GA to wear a blue shirt to general conference? I’ve got $20 on Elder Uchtdorf…..show me the money!
I’m somewhat caught off guard by the flowery tie on the left. I remember rules about how the tie needed to be uniform (ie solid color or repeating pattern).
As far as missionaries being distinguished by a uniform, I’m torn about that. Every example we have of good missionary-ing in scriptures is from someone who wasn’t wearing a uniform and blended in with the people first. Ammon going to be a servant of King Lamoni, Paul going from town to town setting up shop, and then preaching, etc. It’s probably the better way to preach, but it also could be something where God has always wanted His missionaries to have uniforms, but it just wasn’t realistic until the Industrial Revolution made it feasible for people to even have more than one or two outfits.
It also could be something where wearing the style of dress of the locals is optimal, but one might need a certain level of commitment to your calling for that to work; but for a majority of missionaries having on a “uniform” helps them be mentally where they need to be.
The floodgates have opened, and I see no meaningful way to stop the ensuing chaos. What’s the limiting principle that will prevent elders from sporting Chiquita banana headdresses now?
Wait, so won’t the elders need to pack a white shirt and tie in their backpacks in the event they have to give a blessing? I say this only half in jest as I can totally see some mission president coming to this exact conclusion.
Was there a time when missionaries were prohibited from wearing sunglasses? I wore them on my mission in the US Northeast in 1994-1996. I seem to remember at least some of the elders wearing them too. I think at least a few of my companions did. If I wore them while tracting, I would take them off before knocking on a door.
We always wore sunglasses (France, 79-81), but would take them off after we rang the doorbells. It helped cultivate the “CIA” look.
In my mission the zone leaders would convene “fashion shows” where they would make elders stand up in front of the zone and get criticized for their dress.
I hated it so much that I bought a neon blue suit with narrow lapels, a six inch wide bright red tie, and black shoes and I wore them religiously to every single zone conference. The ensemble satisfied every single letter or the law and violated the spirit with exuberance. They could write all the dress policies they wanted but they couldn’t legislate good taste.
I feel like a lot of people are missing that for nearly any official missionary thing, sisters still have to wear dresses and men white shirt and tie. Church, baptisms, mission meetings. We aren’t quite at the precipice of doing something as worldly as allowing speakers to wear blue shirts at general conference.
Dieter doesn’t ask permission.
I think they’re trying to end the common misperception in many foreign countries that Mormon missionaries are CIA agents.
Missionaries here in the Seattle area should probably not wear ties if they want to be taken seriously.
Wally, I served in a major US city where we found the FBI and DEA dressing as Mormon missionaries. Haircuts, suits, name tags, scripture bags, everything. Of course, we didn’t recognize them from zone conference, and they would tell us to go do immoral things to ourselves. Our only recourse was to start wearing basketball shoes instead of dress shoes. The other giveaway was they drove black SUVs, and we had bus passes.