A couple weeks ago, I was going to write a quick fun post asking whether, in a post-pandemic world, the church would start letting people wear masks to church Halloween parties.[fn1] After all, in the phased resumption of sacrament meeting, members can be encouraged to wear facemasks. And if at sacrament meeting, why not at Halloween?
To write the post, I did a quick Google search to see if the internet had any explanation of the origins of the church’s ban on masks. And you know what? If you Google “mormon no masks,” you get a lot of hits about the church’s mask-making activities and, right at the top, Elder Cook’s 2012 BYUI devotional titled, of all things, “Don’t Wear Masks.”
In his devotional, Elder Cook explains that masks allow us to disguise ourselves and to act out of character. He gives, as an example of why would shouldn’t wear masks (literal, of course, but I think his main point is more figurative), the hoods that members of the Ku Klux Klan wear. Those hoods allowed members of the KKK to hide their identities, and
hiding their identity and wearing a mask enabled them to participate in activities that they would normally have avoided. Their conduct had a terrible impact on American society.
Note that Elder Cook does not at any point argue that this is the origin of the church’s ban on masks. Like I said, while his example is literal, he seems to focus more on the figurative—mask as an excuse to act out of character. That hasn’t stopped some people from reading Elder Cook’s devotional as somehow an anachronistic explanation for a preexisting policy.
That’s clearly not why we don’t allow masks, and I don’t know the origins of the policy (though if you do, please feel free to mention it in the comments!), but 2020 provides some correctives to what we believed in 2012.
I mean, Elder Cook’s not wrong: masks allow us to disguise our identities and act out of character.[fn2] But that’s not all they do.
As we’ve learned over the last couple months, they allow us to protect and show our love for our neighbor. The masks we’ve been asked to wear provide very little protection for the wearer. But they protect people around us from our illness. And, to the extent enough of us wear masks, we can prevent exponential growth, avoiding future waves of disease even with less stringent lockdowns.
Masks—whether of the Spiderman costume type or the prevent-Covid-spread type—are uncomfortable and inconvenient. I get that. I agree. But they also allow us to show our love for neighbor—with the mildest personal inconvenience—and protect our economy and our homes.
So yes, Elder Cook was right in 2012 that one consequences of mask-wearing can be the ability to disguise ourselves and do things that we shouldn’t do. But 2020 has taught us that that’s an incomplete view of masks: they can also help us to follow the Second Great Commandment and show our love to our fellow people.
[fn1] Note that under the new Handbook, section 20.6.25 prohibits the church from sponsoring activities that “involve wearing masks, except in dramatic productions.”
[fn2] I’m actually researching the KKK right now for an article. Their hoods were meant to disguise them and to terrorize African Americans. They were also, however, performative, meant to send messages to Radical Republicans and Southern Democrats. And they also served as branding. They (the KKK and their hoods) were evil in every possible way, but they didn’t solely serve one purpose.
Comments
Bob Dylan says only people that wear masks are the ones that can tell the truth. He also said this when he wasn’t wearing a mask.
I always got the feeling that it was just a carry over from elementary school policies. The schools say no masks, so we should say no masks too.
An other thought would be that older adults wouldn’t be able to identify the hoards of children when they all wear masks, and the people making the policies are older adults. So all it takes is the right Apostle to think during a ward party “Man, I’d rather see all of the kids faces. I wish they weren’t wearing masks.” and church wide policy is made.
Here’s a poem a good friend showed me once about wearing masks. I used it as the basis of a sacrament meeting talk I gave about being more real with each other at Church, something we are not very prone to do.
We Wear the Mask
BY PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
We wear the mask that grins and lies,
It hides our cheeks and shades our eyes,—
This debt we pay to human guile;
With torn and bleeding hearts we smile,
And mouth with myriad subtleties.
Why should the world be over-wise,
In counting all our tears and sighs?
Nay, let them only see us, while
We wear the mask.
We smile, but, O great Christ, our cries
To thee from tortured souls arise.
We sing, but oh the clay is vile
Beneath our feet, and long the mile;
But let the world dream otherwise,
We wear the mask!
Back in the 1960s when I was a teen, masks were not allowed at church for Halloween or drama activities such as roadshows. One year I was Froggie in a roadshow (sadly I still remember my lyrics for my big song, “I am known as Froggie throughout the kingdom fair, and tomorrow I will marry my froggy sweetheart Claire…”) I could have no mask, but lots and lots of green makeup.