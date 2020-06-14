This is for all of you out there who feel forced to choose between a racist god and a racist prophet in order to explain the priesthood ban. Even if God was a racist god (which he isn’t), the prophet being racist would still be racist. Doing the will of a racist doesn’t absolve you of responsibility for what you do. So, you’re actually just deciding if you think God is racist. He isn’t. There you go.
A Quick Note
June 14, 2020 by 9 Comments
Comments
Nice.
This doesn’t make any sense. If God were racist then racism wouldn’t be categorically wrong and it wouldn’t be wrong to be racist as such.
I get how anti-racism is a religion itself these days but this is a bit much.
A-freaking-men! God is not a racist. When we try to pin racist policies on God we are really just trying to justify our own racism or the racism of our prophets.
Arturo,
Mormons don’t have to buy into divine command ethics. Just cause god said so does not make a thing good. And since we’ve got the rationality and agency that God gave us, our ability to reason out that it is bad can mean that it is actually bad. And since God is good, he wouldn’t do that.
Anti-racism isn’t a religion. It doesn’t have priests. It doesn’t have a theology. That is a bad hyperbole.
I once watched a pride of lions literally eat a zebra alive, and I thought, “Who made this?” Do you get my drift John C?
Lions, so far as I know, do not possess the agency that humans possess. Some things in life are essentially random, like lightning strikes and cancer. There is cruelty in the world, unfortunately, and, if you want, you can rail against God for allowing it. Or you can say that there is no God, that the world is absurd and cruel, and only people make meaning in it. Or you can say that good and bad must both be in order to know the bitter and the sweet, which always seems fine until something particularly bad happens to you. I can’t speak for God and I don’t speak for zebras. I’m guessing just as much as the next guy.
That said, if you are are going to worship a god, I think that devotion to a non-racist God is better than devotion to a racist one. It tends to make you less likely to engage in cruelty for its own sake.
Arturo–anti-racism IS a religion. It’s called the gospel of Jesus Christ.
I’m not following the logic: Plainly God isn’t racist; but, if he was, then it would not be abhorrent to accept a reflection of such racist views from His earthly spokesman.
I served in Ireland, and I well remember one wet evening, a porch door being mercifully opened to us, only to then be confronted with the question: “If there is a God [long pause with index finger in the air] why did He create a jungle?” The created world is a very odd place, and though its form is magnificent, it is hard to reconcile some of its phenomena with a loving, peaceful, all-powerful and hands on God.
Dispassion,
It is because we get our notion of the good from a standard of good, rather than from God. Sure, He models it for us, but, at least in recorded scriptural theory, God could cease to be God should he choose a different path. There is a standard out there that is separate from God and by which He can be judged. Who would do the judging? No clue. But it is not for nothing that Brigham Young and others prophets have encouraged us to test the revelations that we are given. In other words, we are probably not Divine Command Theorists.