Look at a Snake and Live (or Maybe Just Wear a Mask)

The story of Moses and the Brazen Serpent is one of the most fascinating narratives in the standard works. I say this because the same story is referenced in three different scriptures, and each time it is invoked to demonstrate a different set of principles.

It all starts in the Book of Numbers, during the Exodus, when the Children of Israel decide to take a detour around Edom (and, really, who doesn’t), and, in the process, start to complain against God and Moses for taking too long. God is not impressed, and he sends some fiery flying serpents to teach them a lesson:

And the Lord sent fiery serpents among the people, and they bit the people; and much people of Israel died. Therefore the people came to Moses, and said, We have sinned, for we have spoken against the Lord, and against thee; pray unto the Lord, that he take away the serpents from us. And Moses prayed for the people. And the Lord said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live. And Moses made a serpent of brass, and put it upon a pole, and it came to pass, that if a serpent had bitten any man, when he beheld the serpent of brass, he lived. (Numbers 21: 6-9)

The theology here is pretty clear, and absolutely consistent with message of most of the Old Testament: don’t complain about God, or He will do something unpleasant. But if you trust Him, and obey Moses, you will be fine.

This was probably the theology that the Children of Israel needed when they were wandering around in the desert for 40 years. But it didn’t map well onto the Christian message, which was largely about grace and atonement and no so much about flying snakes. But the New Testament writers understood the Old Testament typologically, and, in the Gospel of John we see a very different typological interpretation of the story:

And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)

In the theology of the New Testament, the important figure in the story is the brazen serpent, which is a type of Christ. In this reading, the Israelites represent all of humanity, condemned to misery and death for their own sins. But Christ has allowed himself to be lifted up, and all we have to do is look at him. This is where the grace part comes in. Christ has done all of the heavy lifting necessary to reconcile us to God. All we have to do is acknowledge this. It is as easy as looking at a snake.

The Book of Mormon adds yet one more dimension to the story. Nephi tells us that, not only were there people who looked at the brazen serpent and lived; there were many who actively refused to look at it–who took pains to look away from it to make sure that they didn’t see it. And these people perished:

And he did straiten them in the wilderness with his rod; for they hardened their hearts, even as ye have; and the Lord straitened them because of their iniquity. He sent fiery flying serpents among them; and after they were bitten he prepared a way that they might be healed; and the labor which they had to perform was to look; and because of the simpleness of the way, or the easiness of it, there were many who perished. And they did harden their hearts from time to time, and they did revile against Moses, and also against God; nevertheless, ye know that they were led forth by his matchless power into the land of promise. (1 Nephi 17: 41-42)

Once again, this narration of the story is completely consistent with the overall theology of the Book of Mormon, which sees conversion as basically a process of agreeing to do what you already know to be right. Those who fail to become converted in the Book of Mormon–think of people like Lamen, Lemuel, Sherem, Nehor, and Korihor–have to actively turn away from the obvious truth of the gospel. They have to try hard to reject the grace of God. Salvation is easy, but some people are so rebellious and stiffnecked that they will work hard to avoid it.

All of these versions of the flying serpent story have value for different times. But the Book of Mormon version has a lot of value for now. The core elements of the narrative go something like this:

People are really sick, and many of them are dying. The people have access to a really simple thing that they can do that will make them not sick anymore. The thing they have to do is something that every one of them can do. Some significant portion of the population refuses to do the simple thing that will save their lives.

With one key difference, this is remarkably similar to the situation that we find ourselves in today. For “flying, fiery serpents,” read “COVID 19” and for “look at the brazen serpent” read “wear a mask.”

There is no reasonable argument against the universal wearing of masks. Studies consistently show that universal masking would cut COVID transmissions by 80% or more. These numbers are consistent across computer model simulations and studies of countries that have actually adopted universal masking. Even Fox News is on board. As a public health measure, masking works. (And here, and here, and here, and here).

But we still have a large population of people who outright refuse to look at the snake. Both wearing a mask and not wearing a mask have become markers of political affiliation. Stores that require masks often receive protests, and occasionally even violence. And the President of the United States has consistently refused to wear a mask or even permit those around him to be seen with their face covered.

One imagines that there were Israelites who made the same kinds of arguments against looking at the brazen serpent as Americans now make against wearing masks. The actions are similarly simple, and similarly valuable. But there is a very important difference. Those who refused to look at the snake died, and those who did look at it lived. There was a one to one correspondence between looking and living.

But mask-wearing is a social and a community measure. It only works when everybody, or at least almost everybody, does it. everybody’s actions affect everybody else’s chances of survival. Many public health interventions — including wearing masks during a pandemic and, to push another hot button, getting vaccinated for deadly diseases — convey only marginal benefits to any one person, which may or may not outweigh the inconvenience they impose. But when everybody does these things, the societal benefits are enormous.

And the thing required for all of us to have the benefit is for all of us to incur the very small inconvenience of looking at the snake–or at least to do something just as easy. That so many people so adamantly refuse to do it speaks volumes about where we are as a nation and where we are going to end up.