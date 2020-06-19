Mormonism and the Moral Imagination

by

Robert Bennett is Professor of English at Montana State University. He is the author of Pill (Bloomsbury Object Lessons) and the co-editor of Deconstructing Brad Pitt (Bloomsbury).

“When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”—1 Corinthians 13:11

Our country is undergoing a long overdue moral reckoning with its ongoing history of racism. Not since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s has race so dramatically occupied the center stage of our national discourse, and the nation’s collective cry for racial equality is rapidly approaching another “I Have a Dream” moment. Only this time we have a more somber national refrain: “I can’t breathe.” These tragic last words of George Floyd have galvanized our nation to demand greater racial justice and accountability.

What defines this historic moment of awakening, however, is not simply the senseless murder of another innocent black person. After all, we have had no shortage of Treyvon Martins, Breonna Taylors, and Eric Garners. Rather, what makes this moment exceptional is the way in which the American public is beginning en masse to collectively engage race, racism, and racial justice at a deeper level than ever before, and this is producing a profound reconfiguration of the American moral imagination. When it comes to race, Americans are finally beginning to put away childish things and act more like mature adults.

It has not gone unnoticed that this moment has also produced a groundswell of support even among prominent Mormons. In recent days, both President Russell M. Nelson himself and the president of BYU, Kevin Worthen, have taken a stand against racism, while Mitt Romney has proudly marched in the streets. Even the BYU football team has made a fierce and moving public statement that Black Lives Matter. Certainly, there were no comparable statements of solidarity from the BYU football team, let alone the prophet, in 1992 during the Rodney King riots when church members served home-cooked meals—to the National Guard.

And yet, despite these changes, we as Mormons have much more work to do. We, like our prophet, may be “deeply saddened by recent examples of racism,” but this alone is not enough for the gravitas of this moment. The church’s own 2013 Gospel Topics essay, “Race and the Priesthood,” sets a much higher bar, emphatically declaring that the church “today unequivocally condemn[s] all racism, past and present, in any form.” This is a solemn check that we have written with our mouths; now is the time for Mormons everywhere to cash it with our actions.

But are we, as a collective church, doing enough? Not according to the NAACP, our own partner, who recently described the church’s efforts as not “seeing very much” progress and merely “minor efforts” which “do not befit the stature of what the LDS Church can and should do.” More specifically, they have seen “no willingness on the part of the church to do anything material,” and they look forward to the church’s future “deeds matching their words.” Ouch! And if this is what our friends think of us, I’m not sure that we are ready to hear from our critics.

So, what are we to do?

To begin with, every Mormon of conscience should start by reading Joanna Brooks’s recently published Mormonism and White Supremacy: American Religion and the Problem of Racial Innocence. The timely publication of this insightful tome at this precise historical juncture stands as a sacred witness that Mormons—like many other white Christians, Brooks reminds us—need to take greater stock of our own moral culpability and responsibility with respect to matters of race. As Brooks exhaustively demonstrates, the roots of Mormon racism, even Mormon white supremacy, are deep and profound just as its effects are pervasive and ongoing. Like Macbeth’s damned spot, our collective racial guilt has not simply been erased because God changed his mind about black people in 1978. Much, much more still remains to be both done and undone.

But why is Brooks calling out the Mormon church for its white supremacy at the very moment when the church has seemingly never been more anti-racist? Here is where we need to not only read, but also critically understand, Brooks’s work at a deeper level. Brooks’s analysis is not simply a long horror story recounting Mormonism’s deeply problematic history with race: a past that we are all at least partly aware of, and which we certainly all now repudiate. In a more profound sense, Brooks argues that Mormonism’s race problem is the direct result of its stunted moral imagination. As Brooks puts it, Mormonism shares with much of white Christianity a deep tendency to “simplify morality” by associating it with the “unknowing blamelessness of children rather than the hard-worn wisdom of adults who make difficult choices.” The true brilliance of Brooks’s analysis, therefore, lies in its full-throated attempt to encourage Mormons to develop a “more robust form of morality” grounded in a more mature understanding of uncertainty, complexity, carefulness, self-reflection, nuance, accountability, humility, and empathy. We need to stop congratulating ourselves for taking baby steps; we need to grow up and put away our childish understanding of race.

But what exactly might a serious adult Mormon do in our current situation?

The first thing that any mature adult might do would be to immediately apologize for more than a century of institutional racism. In no respect has the church’s attitude toward race been more juvenile than in its stubborn refusal to unambiguously and officially apologize for our clearly divisive and destructive racist past. President Dallin H. Oaks has infamously stated that “I know that the history of the church is not to seek apologies or to give them,” and he is right on both accounts. When the saints were persecuted in Missouri, they did not seek an apology; they demanded immediate redress, sending hundreds of pleas to Congress, repeatedly clamoring for specific monetary remuneration. That is not seeking an apology; it is demanding reparations. And yet, the church still, in 2020, continues to throw a toddler’s temper tantrum, adamantly refusing to even offer an official formal apology for more than a century of explicit racism, let alone to generously make the kind of serious reparations that it once so stridently demanded of others. President Oaks may not share Brigham Young’s odious white supremacy, but it is hard to think of a statement more indicative of a limited moral imagination than “I never apologize.”

The next thing that a serious advocate might do would be to immediately remove from all future editions of the Book of Mormon and the Pearl of Great Price every reference that describes God’s curse as a “skin of blackness” (2 Nephi 5:21) or a “blackness” (Moses 7:8; cf. Moses 7:22) which disqualifies entire races “as pertaining to the priesthood” (Abraham 1:26) together with the corollary passages which describe “white skin” (3 Nephi 2:15) as the sign of the removal of God’s curse. Certainly, a critically minded anti-racist would remove Alma 3:6 which describes how “the skins of the Lamanites were dark, according to the mark which was set upon their fathers, which was a curse upon them because of their transgression.” These scriptures were a primary reason why Mormons both invented and upheld the priesthood and temple bans for so long, and their continued existence only further promulgates explicit racism. Today’s apologists busy themselves doing hermeneutic backflips trying to explain away these passages’ plain literal intent, but their damaging impact persists nonetheless. Not everybody has the apologist’s credulity to believe that “skin of blackness” refers to animal skins or dark tans. The time has come to simply excise these racist tumors from our Holy Scriptures once and for all.

These verses may be the mistakes of men, but are they mistakes that we need to continue to read and reread generation after generation? As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I have had to read these painfully and blatantly racist scriptures my whole life, but I never want to read them again. My children have already had to read them, too, but is there any reason why my grandchildren should? Or their children and grandchildren? Why?

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustain fifteen men as prophets, seers, and revelators, and they have proven themselves capable of revealing new temple ceremonies, letting women and children witness ordinances, shortening our meeting time, and now even permitting missionaries to wear blue shirts. So, are we really to believe that they are completely incapable of correcting a handful of deeply offensive racist scriptures? In President Nelson’s own words: “Any of us who has prejudice toward another race needs to repent.” It is high time that the Mormon scriptures themselves repent. Otherwise, talk is cheap, even if it purports to be anti-racist. This could be done tomorrow. Even today. And nobody would have to break any windows to do it.