Last chance to shop before Father’s Day

by

Mother’s Day was not a big deal in my house when I was growing up. This is most likely because my father didn’t teach us kids to observe it, and my mother was too much of a martyr to insist upon it. As a result, I don’t expect a great deal for Mother’s Day myself, although I am fortunate enough to have a husband who ensures that I don’t have to cook or do the dishes on that day. Sometimes my kids make me cards. I appreciate all of this because it’s nice, but the nicest thing about Mother’s Day this year was not having to go to church and listen to some bullcrap about how important women are. That may be the only good thing about 2020 so far.

Not to be a negative Nelly, but I’d rather not observe Mother’s Day at church. I mean, obviously, some people have baggage about motherhood or about their own mothers or their lack of motherhood or mothers. We don’t want anyone to feel excluded by a celebration of mothers, so we try to make it All Women’s Day, which is a nice thought, I guess, but everyone knows it’s actually Mother’s Day and no one forgets their mother-related or mother-adjacent baggage long enough to appreciate the gesture, and there’s also this: Given how many religious holidays we don’t observe in our church, isn’t it kind of weird that we have special programs for non-religious holidays?

That isn’t the point of this post, though, not really. I mean, I am a mother, I don’t really pay attention at church half the time, so if we continue to celebrate Mother’s Day at church, it’s no skin off my nose. I stand in solidarity with the women who hate Mother’s Day, not because I personally hate it but because it’s not essential to my salvation, and I’ve been told I shouldn’t worry about things that fall into that category.

No, what I really want to talk about is the disparity between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. On the one hand, I get the feeling that IN THE WORLD fathers get short shrift; people are more likely to observe Mother’s Day than Father’s Day. That is just the sense I get—I don’t have statistics, I haven’t read studies, I haven’t even done a Google search. I just have a feeling about it. And the only reason we observe Father’s Day at church is because we observe Mother’s Day. If we stopped observing Father’s Day, I doubt very much that anyone would notice or care. (Anyway, we’re not apt to forget that men are essential to God’s plan, no matter what the theme of sacrament meeting is.)

All of that is a prelude to my true topic, which is the disparity between the gifts wards give to women on Mother’s Day and the gifts wards give to men on Father’s Day. It is traditional to give women plants for Mother’s Day, because that is exactly what all mothers crave on their day off: a new, ongoing responsibility for yet another living thing. I know that lots of women like plants—they find them cheery or colorful or calming or…you know, I don’t really know why people like plants because I hate plants. And when I say that I hate plants, what I mean is that I kill plants. Granted, I do not go out and destroy plants in the wild, and I have yet to kill a plant that belonged to anyone else, but every plant that has ever belonged to me is dead because I killed it. Usually not on purpose, but mostly because plants, unlike children and pets, don’t scream or cry when you neglect them. If they did scream or cry, that would just be one more reason not to have them, in my opinion, but in that case, I’d probably give them up for adoption so they could have a chance at life. I would certainly not acquire them on purpose.

And believe me, I have tried not to acquire plants. Historically, when they have handed out plants at church on Mother’s Day, I have refused them. Or tried to refuse them, anyway. Sometimes I have had plants thrust upon me regardless of my protestations. And then, of course, I killed them. Plants rarely last a week in my care. I once kept a basil plant alive for three months and I felt like Mother Theresa; I thought perhaps I was a changed person, but I eventually killed that sucker too. (Turns out using fresh basil was just a phase for me.)

Anyway, my current ward has not always done plants for Mother’s Day, but this year, despite being unable to meet together, our Relief Society graciously delivered succulents to all the adult women on our special day. I have to say, I am not so much offended by a succulent because I understand they don’t require much maintenance. Indeed, I may find it very difficult to kill. I don’t know how often I should water it, but if never is okay, that explains how it’s doing so well four weeks later. It’s not a very big succulent, but it doesn’t matter—it could be ten times its size and I would literally never think about it. It’s possible that someday I’ll be cleaning my kitchen and say to this succulent, “You know what, you may still be alive, but I am sick to death of seeing you,” and toss it in the trash, but considering my kitchen-cleaning schedule, this also seems unlikely.

So I wasn’t thinking about this succulent at all until yesterday, when a woman from the ward stopped by to deliver the Father’s Day gift to the eligible males of my household. Readers, it was not a succulent. It was a bag of Crumbl cookies with a little note that said, “We’d crumble without you.” Of course, neither my husband nor my son was around to accept their cookies. I had to accept them on their behalf and put them in a place where they would be safe from predators. They wound up very close to my succulent. And strangely, despite the fact that they neither cry nor scream, I am finding it very difficult to ignore them.

All of this just makes me wonder: Has anyone, in the history of Father’s Day, ever given a man a plant? Has anyone, in the history of anything, ever given a man a plant for any reason? My father likes plants, but I think he buys his own. I know there are men who like to garden and crap, just as there are women who enjoy that sort of thing, but I’ve never witnessed a man receiving a plant, even a succulent, in honor of his special Man Day. I mean, if I’m to believe what I see in the temple, the world was created by Elohim and Jehovah, both male. They invented plants. Doesn’t it seem extra appropriate that the sons of God receive plants on Father’s Day? I’m just asking questions.