Can One Good Apple Unspoil the Whole Bunch? Thoughts on Healing the Church and the Nation

Bad apples are in the news again. This often happens when we have a national debate over the behavior of individualswho can be assigned to a category. “Bad apple” theory is the most common way to push back against “systemic problem” theory.

If most law-enforcement officers are good and noble people working in a system designed to protect people, the theory goes, we should not blame all police or try to drastically reform the situation. If, however, there are elements of our current system that will produce injustices no matter how good most of the people in the system are, then we have something more than a “bad apple” problem. The same basic logic works for racism in the Church. And lots of other things too.

It turns out that the fundamental science behind the bad apple metaphor is sound. “Badness” in apples is a consequence of ripening. Ripening is good, up to a point, but overripe fruit becomes spoiled and yucky. But as apples (and bananas, melons, pears, and peaches) ripen, they give off a hormone called ethylene, which accelerates the ripening of other fruits. As an apple rots, then, it encourages all of the other apples to be just as rotten. When you find one bad apple in a barrell, you have a problem with the whole barrell.

But does it work in reverse? Can a good apple unspoil all of the apples around it, or at least reverse the ripening process or slow it down a little bit? The answer is important both horticulturally and metaphorically, as many of us want to be agents of change in a difficult time (and all of us, presumably, want to eat good apples).

The simple answer is no. Good apples don’t emit any gaseous hormone that reverses the decaying process of the apples around them. Ripening is a natural process that ends in decay. All apples will go bad if you leave them out long enough. This is an inherent part of appleness, and once it happens it can’t be reversed. Making good apples bad just requires time and a little bit of ethylene gas. Making bad apples good requires magic.

Bad apple trees, on the other hand, can be healed by the process of grafting. A shoot or branch from one tree can be permanently attached to another tree in a way that changes the first tree by combining it with the second tree on the genetic level. The grafting process4 can be used to change the output of trees or to combine different genetic to create a new variety of the fruit. But it can also be used to heal a damaged tree—to make a bad apple tree good again.

The grafting process—involving olives and not apples—is one of the most powerful scriptural metaphors we have for the healing of a people. Paul uses it in the 11th chapter of Romans to explain how his own mission to the gentiles will end up healing Israel by grafting believing Christians onto the

And they also, if they abide not still in unbelief, shall be grafted in: for God is able to graft them in again. For if thou wert cut out of the olive tree which is wild by nature, and wert grafted contrary to nature into a good olive tree: how much more shall these, which be the natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree? For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob. (Romans 11:23-26)

In the Book of Mormon, Jacob extends on this idea to create a metaphor for a whole past and future history of apostasy and restoration. Here, grafting becomes a metaphor for the process by which members of the human family become part of the Abrahamic Covenant.

But let’s go back to a version of the original question: what might we learn from the fact that a good apple can’t unspoil a bunch, but a graft from a healthy branch can heal an entire tree? What is the difference between the two types of things? Let me suggest one: apples in a barrel are mingling together, while scions in a graft become an integral and permanent part of what they are trying to change. It is a question of commitment.

And this is how we change institutions, be they a church, a community, a nation, or a world. We have to be willing to be a part of what we are trying to change. We have seen a lot of discussion here about ways that the Church should deal with the racist elements of its past. I agree with much that has been said, but I also know that I cannot be an agent of change unless and until I am willing to commit heart and soul to the institution that I am trying to influence. No apple ever got unspoiled by being berated by a crusading banana.

This works in countries too. And with the whole beautiful, terrible, magnificent, broken, tragic, sad, and wonderful human race. Individuals can influence institutions, for good or for ill. But good and ill don’t always work the same. You can spoil a whole barrel just by hanging around and being rotten. But you can only heal a tree when you are willing to become a part of it in ways that change you both.