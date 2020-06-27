In Defense of Iconoclasm

by

I hate statues.

Not just Confederate statues. Not just slave trader statues. All statues. Queens. Presidents. Generals. Prophets. Take them all down.

No person should be a permanent symbol of public adoration. And that’s what statues are: they freeze people in faux-perfect time. If commissioned during a leader’s lifetime, they’re often exaggerated ego trips. If created after death, they’re expensive icons to a fabricated mythology. Statues celebrate wealth, conquest, or other worldly success while implying perfection and eliding flaws. Pedestals are cages. I hate them.

My Catholic husband — who loves both classical and sixteenth century religious statuary — is horrified by my iconoclasm. “I may understand where you’re coming from,” he teased last week after a lengthy debate, “but also I think you should be burned at the stake.”

Him calling me a heretic embodies my point! Statues incite religious fervor. Regardless of whether some person led a movement, an army, or a country, we tend to react to their statues with zeal. Public symbols of people promote hero-worship. You’ve all seen it on social media this month: even the suggestion that an engraven person might have been nuanced or flawed is met with outrage. It’s “desecrating their name.” A proposal to move a ghastly sculpture to a museum is “destroying history.”

This is literally idolatry. Scripture has a lot to say about idolatry.

“Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image.” (Exodus 20: 3-4; Leviticus 26:1)

For when the Lord comes, “The haughtiness of men shall be made low … and the idols he shall utterly abolish.” (Isaiah 2).

It’s not like this is a new debate. Iconoclasm furthered the split between Catholics and Byzantines. Iconoclasm furthered the split between Catholics and Calvinists.

I am squarely in the Calvinist camp when it comes to religious art. I’ll always prefer country chapels over the Sistine Chapel.

Country chapel in Germany, photo by Julia Solonina on Unsplash. I could worship all day in monochromatic chapels with unadorned walls.

Sistine Chapel, Rome, 2020. Photo: © Governatorato SCV – Direzione dei Musei. My favorite part was the geometric floors; the rest was utterly overwhelming. Why do people like Michelangelo, again?

This is one reason I love Islamic art: no people. (I love abstract art.) Arabesque is just geometric engravings of the text of the Qur’an. As the calligrapher Aisha once told me: the kufic script “is not concerned with legibility — it is understood that the message, the Word, is there, and gazing upon it is enough to receive its blessing.”

The Alhambra in Granada, Spain, photo by Isak Gundrosen on Unsplash. I love it and its gardens so much I spent a semester here in college.

Islam gets it: that’s why my friends knew I would love this viral joke.

I've been informed by several angry Twitter people that if I support folks tearing down statues of Christopher Columbus, I should also support the teardown of statues of the Muslim prophet Mohammed. As a Muslim, I say go right ahead & tear down every single statue of Mohammed. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) June 11, 2020

So when, as in the last few weeks, letters to the editor sarcastically ask whether society should remove all statues to great leaders like George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Brigham Young, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, my answer is unqualified: Yes. Remove them all. If the focus of our faith is to worship Christ, we should stop worshipping Brigham Young and Joseph Smith.

Admittedly, my objections to statues are more aesthetic and sociological than religious. I understand that sculpture as an art form requires immense skill. I understand that visual arts provide deep meaning to many, and that symbology helps others emotionally relate to history, faith, and the world. I don’t want to destroy statues, and as a First Amendment maximalist I certainly don’t want government or religious edicts to ban them. But I hate statues, in the same way that I hate portraiture, and in the same way that I refuse to decorate my home with pictures of people, including family.

I hate them because they are frozen in time. I hate them because they’re crafted to elevate “heroes” without context. I hate them, fundamentally, because they’re inauthentic.

In the words of the Psalms: “They have mouths, but they speak not; eyes have they, but they see not; They have ears, but they hear not; neither is there any breath in their mouths.”

So give me raw text. Give me piercing music. Give me nuanced biography. Give me photo essays where the snapshots combine to tell a story of authentic life. But do not freeze people in faux-perfect time. And above all else, do not hold up those frozen images for public adoration.

I make one exception: for Christ alone. He was perfect and he is our Savior. But even then, I dislike him frozen. I dislike the Christus, of a white Jesus risen and triumphant.

For me, God is found in authentic vulnerability. The most powerful image of Christ I have ever seen was in the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. Smaller than a sheet of paper, this piece was used in the 15th century for private meditation and devotion.

This is the God I love, and no one else will I adore. Not in portrait, and not in statue.

*Cover photo by Justin Wilson, my mayor in Alexandria, VA. He made the decision to remove the confederate monument in front of the courthouse earlier this month.