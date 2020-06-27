In Defense of Iconoclasm

I hate statues.
Not just Confederate statues. Not just slave trader statues. All statues. Queens. Presidents. Generals. Prophets. Take them all down.
No person should be a permanent symbol of public adoration. And that’s what statues are: they freeze people in faux-perfect time. If commissioned during a leader’s lifetime, they’re often exaggerated ego trips. If created after death, they’re expensive icons to a fabricated mythology. Statues celebrate wealth, conquest, or other worldly success while implying perfection and eliding flaws. Pedestals are cages. I hate them.
My Catholic husband — who loves both classical and sixteenth century religious statuary — is horrified by my iconoclasm. “I may understand where you’re coming from,” he teased last week after a lengthy debate, “but also I think you should be burned at the stake.”
Him calling me a heretic embodies my point! Statues incite religious fervor. Regardless of whether some person led a movement, an army, or a country, we tend to react to their statues with zeal. Public symbols of people promote hero-worship. You’ve all seen it on social media this month: even the suggestion that an engraven person might have been nuanced or flawed is met with outrage. It’s “desecrating their name.” A proposal to move a ghastly sculpture to a museum is “destroying history.”
This is literally idolatry. Scripture has a lot to say about idolatry.
“Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image.” (Exodus 20: 3-4; Leviticus 26:1)
For when the Lord comes, “The haughtiness of men shall be made low … and the idols he shall utterly abolish.” (Isaiah 2).
It’s not like this is a new debate. Iconoclasm furthered the split between Catholics and Byzantines. Iconoclasm furthered the split between Catholics and Calvinists.
I am squarely in the Calvinist camp when it comes to religious art. I’ll always prefer country chapels over the Sistine Chapel.
Country chapel in Germany, photo by Julia Solonina on Unsplash. I could worship all day in monochromatic chapels with unadorned walls.
Sistine Chapel, Rome, 2020.
This is one reason I love Islamic art: no people. (I love abstract art.) Arabesque is just geometric engravings of the text of the Qur’an. As the calligrapher Aisha once told me: the kufic script “is not concerned with legibility — it is understood that the message, the Word, is there, and gazing upon it is enough to receive its blessing.”
The Alhambra in Granada, Spain, photo by Isak Gundrosen on Unsplash. I love it and its gardens so much I spent a semester here in college.
Islam gets it: that’s why my friends knew I would love this viral joke.
So when, as in the last few weeks, letters to the editor sarcastically ask whether society should remove all statues to great leaders like George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Brigham Young, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, my answer is unqualified: Yes. Remove them all. If the focus of our faith is to worship Christ, we should stop worshipping Brigham Young and Joseph Smith.
Admittedly, my objections to statues are more aesthetic and sociological than religious. I understand that sculpture as an art form requires immense skill. I understand that visual arts provide deep meaning to many, and that symbology helps others emotionally relate to history, faith, and the world. I don’t want to destroy statues, and as a First Amendment maximalist I certainly don’t want government or religious edicts to ban them. But I hate statues, in the same way that I hate portraiture, and in the same way that I refuse to decorate my home with pictures of people, including family.
I hate them because they are frozen in time. I hate them because they’re crafted to elevate “heroes” without context. I hate them, fundamentally, because they’re inauthentic.
In the words of the Psalms: “They have mouths, but they speak not; eyes have they, but they see not; They have ears, but they hear not; neither is there any breath in their mouths.”
So give me raw text. Give me piercing music. Give me nuanced biography. Give me photo essays where the snapshots combine to tell a story of authentic life. But do not freeze people in faux-perfect time. And above all else, do not hold up those frozen images for public adoration.
I make one exception: for Christ alone. He was perfect and he is our Savior. But even then, I dislike him frozen. I dislike the Christus, of a white Jesus risen and triumphant.
For me, God is found in authentic vulnerability. The most powerful image of Christ I have ever seen was in the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. Smaller than a sheet of paper, this piece was used in the 15th century for private meditation and devotion.
This is the God I love, and no one else will I adore. Not in portrait, and not in statue.
*Cover photo by Justin Wilson, my mayor in Alexandria, VA. He made the decision to remove the confederate monument in front of the courthouse earlier this month.
Comments
Bravo! And while we’re at it remove all the personal names from streets and buildings. The LDS church is a huge culprit of the hero worship, especially at BYU. Cougar Stadium wasn’t good enough, they had to rename it after a coach. And I think every single building on campus is named after some man. Why the need to memorialize men? Just stop it. And the Christus, I hate it!!! I was absolutely disgusted when RMN introduced that silly new symbol for the church. I wanted to gag.
Almost I am persuaded. It helps that I like Islamic art and architecture. The “almost” is because for me the argument is too broad, too big. I in fact distinguish between sculpture—much of which I appreciate—and statuary—all of which I would abolish. Acknowledging that at the edges I probably have to resort to “know it when I see it” distinctions.
I’m totally with you on being aesthetically uninterested in most portraiture and statues of people. But I do think it’s important to make the distinction between sculptures intended as art to be housed in an art museum versus statues that serve as public monuments to “history.” (ETA: Sounds similar to the argument Christian made above.) The latter have much more political valence, I’d argue, and it’s those I take issue with. To folks advocating to add more statues of women, Black leaders, etc. to even the playing field, I’d invite us to consider the ways in which these forms of memorializing in themselves have traditionally served white nationalism, white supremacy, and colonialism. Many cultures are uninterested in commemorating things this way, including Native Americans (see the controversy around the Crazy Horse Memorial, e.g., https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/09/23/who-speaks-for-crazy-horse). We have a lot of work to do as we move forward.
Thanks for the post and starting this important discussion!
To be fair, I don’t hate all statues / sculptures. It’s really, as Richelle says, statues of historical figures intended for public veneration. But if they’re more abstracted (like the Statue of Liberty), or originally created for private viewing and moved to a museum later, or purely artistic works depicting a nonspecific person (like certain pieces of unnamed dancers), then my objections to the art form rapidly diminish.
Nobody is perfect. But a handful of people did contribute greatly to society, and even if they did bring everyone along equally, some people are worthy of being placed on a pedestal. If more people were like those who built up nations and fought against tyrants, I think the world would be a better place. Having them as visual examples probably helps.
Though I get where you’re coming from, I think I have to agree with your husband. I love public art, be it representational or abstract (and we have both in huge quantities in Chicago). We’ve got a great statue of Shakespeare in Lincoln Park. We have Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow at the corners of Oz Park. The Daley Center downtown has an abstract Picasso sculpture.
I agree that we should tear down every single Confederate statute in the U.S. But I hate the idea of eliminating any category of public art broadly, unless and until we’re willing to invest in new public art.
Sam, I love public art that isn’t of people. Chihuly for everyone!
Well I hate blogs. So there!
I’m with Carolyn. Statuary is the worst. While we’re at it; historic figures off of my currency, streets, buildings, and naval ships. We venerate our savior, we extol virtues. As our Savior pointed out, there is none good, but one.
Thought provoking, Political statues, and statues of discoverers, usually began the disowning/destruction of the aboriginal peoples, totally agree.
Statue to the unknown soldier rather than the general.
I don’t see the sistine chapel or the corridors of art that lead to it as anything but art. Overwhelming yes, but no more than a large art gallery like the louvre. Michelangelo’s david is incredible, but I was equally impressed by an unfinished statue nearby where it looked like a statue was stepping out of the block of stone it was being carved from.
The motivation/purpose of statues is often revealing of the society, and those in power. That many of the confederate generals were put up by white supremacists in the mid 1900s, says enough, they should go to contribute to harmony.
Australia day celebrates the day the first british settlers arrived, but is seen by the first nation people as invasion day, it should be changed to the date of federation, so we could all celebrate it.
We should all be aware of the consequences of our celebrations.
In jumping to a qualifier (sculpture vs statue, above) I failed to add a big thumbs up for Carolyn’s idolatry point. As I think about the several defenses of statues that I have heard recently, I sense a two-fold message—that idolatry in the right place is a positive good and that this (the statue and the person in question) is one of the right places, i.e., a good case for idolatry. I reject that thinking.
Carolyn’s point about idolatry is well made. On the other hand, we can and do make idols out of almost anything, so I’m not convinced that doing away with all public statues would meaningfully reduce idolatry. If we are so inclined, we will find a way.
Public statuary as such has never bothered me. Lots of it (most of it?) is pretty cheesy, but in general I see beyond the person of the figure who is depicted; I see the shared values that the statue represents. I acknowledge that I might be unusual in taking this view. If so, then Carolyn’s argument has a lot of force.
The question that bothers me most is whether public statuary invariably serves to impose a powerful group’s values on others. It’s now clear that the function of Confederate monuments is to carry the message that Southern Whites lost the Civil War, but they kept the power to kneel on Black people’s necks whenever they felt like it. Public monuments that stand for a message like that obviously have to go. The act of removing such monuments is one way of actively rejecting the message. But I wonder whether public statuary by its very nature exists for oppressive purposes. Even if there are multiple meanings for a public monument, it troubles me to think that political domination might always be one of those meanings, a meaning that is often invisible to the group it benefits most.
This is a weak argument from the start. I fundamentally reject her premises, and if you don’t buy those premises, then the rest makes little sense. This is classic straw-man plus plenty of value judgements (“ghastly sculpture”). Such sweeping generalizations as found here are indicative of an attempt to make her personal feelings sound serious. We can debate idolatry all day long, however, not from first crying “statues incite religious fervor” and “public symbols of people promote hero-worship,” with the weakest of supporting evidence. And statements like “Statues celebrate wealth, conquest, or other worldly success while implying perfection and eliding flaws,” again without evidence, serve no purpose other than to permit her to make a weak claim and then strike it down. It also permits those like Loursat above to make political statements as if they were revealed truth, when they are in fact personal opinion.
Bob: I know iconoclasm isn’t popular. So sure, disagree with me and my premises. But what I’m actually more interested in is WHY you disagree with me.
What do statues / public art mean to you?
Why do you enjoy them, or find them important in society?
How would you propose dealing with the problem of Confederate statues, or homages to brutal dictators?
I hadn’t considered it until a couple months ago, but I believe the prohibition against graven images, if taken seriously from a fundamentalist perspective would change the world better (assuming people also didn’t go off the deep end when others break it).
Consider no statues of people. Should also expand to paintings. Should expand to mirrors. Photo and video too. “Any graven image” should mean that. Our Muslim brothers didn’t take it far enough or were too busy living in summer homes in Babylon rather than Mecca.
Would the world be a better place if we lost cute photos of our kids but also lost the Kardashians, porn, body shame inducing magazines/movies etc?
Is it a terrible thing that we don’t have any photos of Jesus? Would he be sad about it? Would he have words to say to Peter commissioning a statue of him with graven nail prints in his hands? I assume he’d have much to say. I can’t imagine him looking kindly at all on that.
I do think all the art and startues are beautiful masterpieces. But I don’t believe for a second Jesus would have supportive things to say to one of his contemporary disciples who suggested he sit for a statue engraving or portrait session.
Generally agree, I also enjoy more abstract art forms like the Islamic tradition as well as several indigenous american traditional art forms, many of which have a similar abstract geometric thing going on.
On the subject of the Christus though, while I’m a particular fan of the specific piece (when visiting temple square for the first time as a youth and seeing the space Jesus and found it kind of creepy, my dad would always joke that Jesus was actually that size), I am OK or at least ambivalent about President Nelson making the Christus the symbol of the Church. If the objective of the church is to present itself as Christ-centered as possible, I suppose it makes sense to go with an easily recognizable image of Christ that’s monochromatic so it works for logo purposes. I can’t really think of any other candidate that would work as well for logo purposes.
What I find interesting though is that there does appear to be a generational shift in attitudes about this kind of art and representation. Seems like us younger folk, as especially the youth, are more concerned with more ‘intimate’ and familiar roles of spirituality and religion. I’m a seminary teacher and some results from a recent world wide CES survey among CES students pointed to a lot of students interested in this thing, a more inward and personal relationship with Christ and faith. And I think this carries over into preferred visual representations of Christ, more low intensity intimate pieces, and not the sort of imposing monument style like Christus that invokes a sense of a conquering war hero or something, like a military victory monument, as the OP mentions.
“It’s now clear that the function of Confederate monuments is to carry the message that Southern Whites lost the Civil War, but they kept the power to kneel on Black people’s necks whenever they felt like it.” This.
After years of feeling completely invisible as an LDS woman in my spiritual community, I began to wonder if I was invisible to God too. I found healing and representation in the sculptures of several iconic cathedrals I was lucky enough to visit. Contemplating the feminine divine as represented by Mary and her baby–knowing that these depictions of woman and motherhood are a prominent part of sacred Christian spaces–helped me know that I’m seen and that there is a bigger tradition of Christianity that I (and my womanhood) am very much a part of.
My loved ones are special. Music, even piercing music, as enjoyed by most, is often dysregulating and overstimulating. Dyslexia presents barriers to raw text, and executive functioning deficits barriers to those nuanced biographies (believe me we do our best with audiobooks and read alouds). Photographs are great… But there are no photographs of Mary. No photographs of Nike. And while I don’t have a problem with nude sculptures and am very grateful for how they’ve stood my puritanical sensibilities on their head and have led to important answers to questions about the cultural importance of beauty while teaching me to desexualize bodies (as in naked does not always equal sexy), I have a harder time having those conversations and arriving at those conclusions with nude photos. Maybe if those ancient Greeks had figured out digital photos instead of spending so much time with chisels, I’d get it better.
Some sculptures are really important to me. Seeing Michelangelo’s Pieta with my children moved me to tears. Seeing Henry Moore’s Mother and Child and statues of Mary in Notre Dame made me ugly cry because at last I saw myself and my work as a mama as part of the Christian story.
Some sculptures have for too long caused pain to people who’ve been served systemic racism and sexism all day and every day. I’d like to see such statues replaced with statues that inspire and represent more of us and especially the black, brown, and female of us.
Anyway, I’m rambling now, but I get very worried when people make sweeping statements about the worthlessness of art. For people who approach the world differently and have depended on art, sculpture especially, to understand and find where and how they fit in the great big story of the world, it is very worrisome to find such sweeping dismissal. Knowing that generations of Christians found the contemplation of Mary and her love and sacrifice of her son an essential and important part of their very holiest of spaces and worships, is dear and important to me. Don’t tare down all statues. Replace the heinous ones. Create representation for all of us.
Sorry, I hade to write why _I_ love Michelangelo. And it’s because he took Mary’s grief and her pain and taught us all that while father Abraham was saved from making that terrible sacrifice, she was not. There was no ram in the thicket for Mary. Who else had to sacrifice their perfect son to save the world besides God themself?
The Pieta is a beautiful and a remarkable sculpture. And I think it is made more remarkable because it shows us how much we can understand and learn from each other. Mich was not a mama. He was not a woman. But this was important for him to try to understand and to struggle with and to create so that others (men, children, women, all of us) might begin to think about this… Grief. Sacrifice. Love. This is a messy, beautiful part of humanity. How could you not love an artist who attempted to do that? And then how could you not love and artist who accomplished that while capturing the majesty of not just Mary but motherhood and womanhood???
I would have commented earlier, but it has taken hours for my optic nerves to work themselves out of the knots they tied themselves into with the violent eyerolling caused by this post.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻