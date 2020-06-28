Sunday Sermon: “Ain’t Gonna Study War No More”

by

Gonna lay down my burden / Down by the riverside / Ain’t gonna study war no more. Refrain to “Down by the Riverside” A prince ought to have no other aim or thought, nor select anything else for his study, than war and its rules and discipline; for this is the sole art that belongs to him who rules.–Machiavelli, The Prince, Chapter 14

Last week, for reasons that will matter only to me, I listened to more than a hundred versions of “Down by the Riverside.” The classic spiritual traces back to before the Civil War. First published in 1918, it has been recorded by just about every artist I have ever considered important: Mahalia Jackson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Lois Armstrong, certainly, but also Elvis Presley, Pete Segar, and Raffi. Peter, Paul, and Mary did the hippie version, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir did the respectable conservative recording. And who could forget Papa Bue’s Viking Jazzband’s classic take on the classic?

“Down by the Riverside” is unique in that, in most versions, about half of the singing time is devoted to the single refrain, “ain’t gonna study war no more.” This phrase itself strikes me as odd. Who studies war anyway? People fight wars, or don’t fight wars, or start wars, or stop wars. But wouldn’t a better declaration be “ain’t gonna go to war no more,” or “ain’t gonna fight in wars no more?” Studying is just not something that most people associate with wars.

The spiritual, of course, is quoting scripture. And the scripture it quotes is found in the second chapter of Isaiah:

And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. (Isaiah 2:4)

Isaiah is talking about Jerusalem–but not Jerusalem as it is; but Jerusalem as it will be after it is redeemed by the Lord and converted into a different kind of kingdom. Jesus called this the Kingdom of God, and Joseph Smith called it Zion. But whatever we choose to call this place, it’s organizing principle is clear: think of all of the things that are important to the world today. What is valued? Who is revered? In Zion, it will be exactly the opposite.

And this, I think, is the essence of not studying war. As I think back to my high school and college days, I realize that I did study war. Or that almost everything I learned about history was organized through the concept of major wars. Greek civilization was built on the cultural memory of a unified force during the Trojan War. “Europe” is basically just all the stuff that happened between the Thirty Years’ War and the Napoleonic Wars. And “Modern Europe” is something that emerged around the two World Wars of the 20th Century. And American History (at least when I took it) consists of the things leading up to the Civil War and the things that happened as a result of the Civil War.

Now that I think of it, I did study war. A lot. But I didn’t study how to wage war. I studied a version of history that treated war as the organizing principle of the human experience. I studied a world in which war was, as described by Prussian General Carl von Clausewitz as “politics by other means”–simply an extension of what people do every day. I also studied war in the fabric of the metaphors that I learned to use every day when I spoke of academic battles, political campaigns, and culture wars. I even learned how to describe my spiritual life in martial terms like “a Royal Army,” “a Mighty Fortress,” and putting on “the whole armor of God.”

Once you start looking for it, war is everywhere. Thomas Hobbes got it right when he opined that war is the natural state of the human mind. At its core war is not a clashing of armies; it is a view of the world that sees every other human being as a competitor to be feared or a resource to be exploited. War is what we get when we see all human interaction action as a zero-sum game. War is who we are when the only question we ask is, “what about me?”

War, in other words, is not just a policy decision reserved for nations. It is a state of mind and a way of understanding the world. And it is perhaps the only way that fallen humanity can understand the world. This means that it is exactly the opposite of how we have to understand the world if we plan to have anything to do with the Kingdom of God. This, I think, is how we should read Doctrine & Covenants 98:16:

“Therefore, renounce war and proclaim peace, and seek diligently to turn the hearts of the children to their fathers, and the hearts of the fathers to the children.”

Renouncing war means something more than not ordering your army to invade Russia (or anyway else)–and it means more than being a conscientious objector when somebody else does. It means renouncing the view of human nature that makes war possible. It means laying down the burdens of fallen humanity, taking up the cross, having a mighty change of heart, and becoming the sort of person for whom the Kingdom of God is both possible and inevitable.

And it means studying war no more.

I’m gonna lay down my sword and shield

Down by the riverside

Down by the riverside

Down by the riverside

I’m gonna lay down my sword and shield

Down by the riverside

I’m gonna study, study, war no more



I ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more

I ain’t gonna study war no more

I ain’t gonna study war no more



Ain’t gonna study war no more

I ain’t gonna study war no more



I’m gonna lay down my heavy load

Down by the riverside

Down by the riverside

Down by the riverside

I’m gonna lay down my heavy load

Down by the riverside

Gonna study war no more



I ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more

I ain’t gonna study war no more

I ain’t gonna study war no more



Ain’t gonna study war no more

I ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more



Ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more

Ain’t gonna study war no more



Yes, laid down ?

Down by the riverside

Down by the riverside

Down by the riverside

I’m gonna lay down my heavy load

Down by the riverside

God is tiding on no more

No more