Newly available shorthand transcriptions of nineteenth-century sermon texts

More than a few Latter-day Saints grew up in homes with one complete shelf full with the Journal of Discourses (preference of course for the black and gold volumes over those crappy blue ones). Missionaries through the years have variously been baffled and intrigued by snippets from them. Hardly anyone has actually read anything from them, though I know a couple of non-professionals who have made it through completely.

Beginning in the first years after their arrival in the great basin, the sermons of General Authorities and a few others have been recorded, first by shorthand, and then on the various analog and digital media available in the twentieth century. George Watt was one of the early and primary short hand experts in Utah. At first, he was not compensated for his transcription work, and church leaders authorized him to compile sermon reports and publish them as the Journal of Discourses in order to make a living [n1]. In the last two decades, LaJean Carruth has returned to the extant shorthand records and transcribed many sermons. This work has been featured in studies of the Mountain Meadows Massacre and an article on the Journal of Discourses [n2]

Over the years LaJean has toiled away transcribing Watt’s shorthand that is so peculiar that it is unintelligible to most experts. She has also worked on other people’s shorthand and amassed a repository of texts. Back in 2013, as I remember, the CHL released a handful of “lost sermons”—some of LaJean’s transcripts that where interesting and informative. This week, a couple of hundred more have gone live.

As LaJean and Gerrit Dirkmaat have shown, there was frequently creative editing that occurred between the original shorthand transcription and publication. In fact I have two projects that rely on LaJean’s shorthand transcripts—one on Brigham Young’s “garden cosmology” [n3] that is forthcoming in the Journal of Mormon History, and another that is under review. I’ve said before that if we are in a golden age of Mormon Studies, it is because of source criticism. This deluge of shorthand transcripts represents and important and tectonic shift in how we approach sermons, and even the type of questions we can ask. My projects would largely be impossible without LaJean’s hard work and curious talents.

Now, I’m under no delusions—I think that shorthand transcripts while wildly valuable, still function differently than mechanical and digital recording technologies. There is still a ghost in the machine that encodes, decodes, and translates. It does allow for an elusive proximity (as those of us who work on JS’s sermons will readily attest). And in the case where there are manuscript and published transcripts we can create important critical apparatuses (apparati?). Additionally, in the same collection (CR 100 912), the CHL is providing parallel column texts for 50 or so sermons. Here the new shorthand transcript is aligned with either a period manuscript transcription, or more commonly, the published text. Heavy lifting made accessible.

It is a good time to be working on this stuff. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project.

Ronald G. Watt, “The Beginnings of The Journal of Discourses: A Confrontation between George D. Watt and Willard Richards,” Utah Historical Quarterly 75 (Spring 2007): 134-48. Richard E. Turley, Jr., Janiece L. Johnson, and LaJean Purcell Carruth, eds., Mountain Meadows Massacre: Collected Legal Papers, 2 vols. (Norman: University of Oklahoma Press, 2017); Gerrit Dirkmaat and LaJean Purcell Carruth, “The Prophets Have Spoken, but What Did They Say? Examining the Differences between George D. Watt’s Original Shorthand Notes and the Sermons Published in the Journal of Discourses,” BYU Studies Quarterly 54, no. 4 (2015), 24-118. LaJean’s work will also figure prominently in a forthcoming study of BY’s institution of the priesthood/temple restriction with Paul Reeve, and Christopher Rich. This is what I call the so-called “Adam-God” “doctrine” or “theory.” All of those are in quotes because I think that they are all silly.