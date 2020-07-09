Religious Freedom vs. Public Interest (Working Women)

by

I dissent.

Let me start off by being clear that I am not a lawyer (on a blog with many lawyers). I have multiple decades of experience as a business executive in large corporations, overseeing the employment of thousands of people. As an executive, I understood very well what the applicable anti-discrimination laws were. Now that I’m a small business owner, I also recognize that many of those laws are not required for me, but based on my personal conviction and principles, I still run my business as if they do.

In a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS recently upheld a completely discriminatory ruling to allow employers (that are not directly affiliated with any church) to refuse to cover birth control in their employee healthcare plans. This decision rests firmly on a few shaky foundational assumptions:

That any fool with religious beliefs can apply those views to other people in their employ, essentially that a business is the same thing as a person now, with beliefs and a conscience (or in this case, lack thereof), and that employees are not full people with choices and access to control over their bodies and lives. That birth control can be defined solely as a religious matter, subject to an employer’s beliefs about procreative duty, and not a medical issue. It assumes that birth control is optional for all women, that it is not a health issue. That bearing and rearing children, things that disproportionately create economic problems for women, don’t require any offsetting protections or remuneration (e.g. childcare subsidies) to even the playing field.

Let me take a crack at what’s so problematic about each of these three assumptions.

Issue 1: Applying “Religious Exemptions” to Companies

First, this is what I have referred to elsewhere as the expansion in scope of the application of “religious freedom” to include protections for employers in the private sector, not just for religious institutions. For my purposes, let me examine three different ways to look at “religious freedom.”

Religious institutions shouldn’t be compelled to act in ways that contradict with their religious beliefs. This is about ensuring that a Church is not restricted by the same types of laws that protect individuals in a pluralistic society (e.g. anti-discrimination laws). This one’s pretty basic and has been protected for a long time. When people start talking about “religious freedom,” even if they pretend they are talking about this one, they aren’t. It’s not under threat!

shouldn’t be compelled to act in ways that contradict with their religious beliefs. This is about ensuring that a Church is not restricted by the same types of laws that protect individuals in a pluralistic society (e.g. anti-discrimination laws). This one’s pretty basic and has been protected for a long time. When people start talking about “religious freedom,” even if they pretend they are talking about this one, they aren’t. It’s not under threat! Religious adherents shouldn’t be compelled to act in ways that contradict their religious beliefs. This is about an individual employee refusing to perform work that they believe to be immoral, such as a doctor refusing to perform abortions. This is one that can be tricky. For example, let’s say the employee applies for a job knowing that she will refuse to perform a high percentage of the basic job duties. Is she protected from consequences at the expense of her employer? I mean, I don’t know who’s hiring people for jobs they don’t want to do, but that’s the potential problem.

shouldn’t be compelled to act in ways that contradict their religious beliefs. This is about an individual employee refusing to perform work that they believe to be immoral, such as a doctor refusing to perform abortions. This is one that can be tricky. For example, let’s say the employee applies for a job knowing that she will refuse to perform a high percentage of the basic job duties. Is she protected from consequences at the expense of her employer? I mean, I don’t know who’s hiring people for jobs they don’t want to do, but that’s the potential problem. Companies, whose owners have a religious objection, can’t be compelled to act in ways that contradict their owners’ beliefs. This is one I personally find reprehensible. To quote Mitt Romney, corporations are people, or at least they are often treated like people in the law and in tax codes. In reality, they are people that live forever, get tax breaks, and are pathologically obsessed with profit to the exclusion of all else (and actually required to be!).

When we talk about religious freedom for individuals, we need to understand these distinctions clearly. A Church has always been a special case. You can’t require a Lutheran Church to consider pastors of all religions when hiring a new pastor. It’s their right to say who can and can’t preach. The Mormon Church has infamously used this same logic to fire women who had a baby (or to refuse to hire women with children between the ages of 0 and 18) from their paid jobs as CES instructors (interestingly, there are no such restrictions on being an unpaid volunteer, teaching early morning seminary). This is a policy that has since changed but was in place pretty recently. Read this horrifying interview published in 2012 by The Exponent for more information on the thinking behind that policy. But it is within their legal rights to do so. [1]

The other protection that is pretty sacrosanct in the US is the right of individual citizens to practice our religion freely.

The broader issue here, the one the US lacks the political will to solve, is that it is completely insane that our health insurance is tied to our employment. No one’s employer should have any say in their healthcare choices, religious objections aside. But here in the USA, that’s how we have it set up. Your employer chooses the plan options, and your employer is required to subsidize at least 50% of your premiums. If you don’t have a job, guess what, you don’t have health care coverage (or didn’t until the ACA was passed, a program which has been in the cross-hairs ever since). You can vote, but you don’t have coverage. You can get unemployment benefits, but you don’t have coverage. That’s how little we care about the well being of citizens in our country, perhaps unsurprising given our terrible response to the Covid pandemic.

Putting employers between citizens and healthcare is a terrible solution which favors larger corporations (who can get the best insurance rates and most afford to match or cover premiums outright). But to exacerbate what’s wrong with that model by allowing employers to pick and choose what healthcare coverage they like and don’t based on their subjective religious interpretations (without actually having any medical knowledge to back it up) is maximizing their control while minimizing their responsibility.

In our free market society, I would never work for a company that would seek such an exemption, one that exhibits open hostility toward the health of women, and I include the Church in that statement, even though their right to do it isn’t up for debate. As a religion, they have carte blanche to do all sorts of things. They can force women to wear nylons. They can force women to serve donuts to the men. They can pay women less or refuse them promotions if they like or fire them when they have a baby. They can refuse to interview a woman if she isn’t wearing a dress or if she’s too attractive. They can ask women personal questions about their sex lives or marriages that we would never allow a non-religious company to do. They have all sorts of protections that we haven’t given to corporations, and for good reason. To do so on the basis of a business owner’s personal religious convictions is to eradicate anti-discrimination laws entirely. It is madness. It works against the pluralistic society we embrace as a nation that allows freedom of religion in the first place.

Solution: Get employers (religious and non-religious) out of our healthcare. We need universal healthcare coverage that isn’t tied to your company or subject to the whims of the people running it. We live in a pluralistic society, and employees should have the ability to live by the dictates of their own conscience, not to be limited by the religious prejudices of their private employers where their health is on the line.

Issue 2: Birth Control is Health Care for Women

Next, let’s talk about what birth control is and does. In this case, we are specifically talking about prescription (e.g. “the pill”) or procedural birth control (e.g. IUD) which is what involves medical bills and health insurance (rather than condoms which only require cashiers’ inquisitive glances). This assumes that women take birth control solely to prevent pregnancy. This is not even remotely true. Birth control pills are used for many other women’s health issues, including:

endometriosis

irregular periods

acne

painful periods

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – 10% of women have this

cramps

These are things that can prevent a woman from working due to illness or discomfort. The pill doesn’t just prevent pregnancy (which it does imperfectly); it also reduces the economic downside to having a uterus by treating other women’s health issues.

To allow an employer to prevent healthcare coverage for something that alleviates pain and suffering of women, increases employee productivity, and yes, also gives women more control over their reproduction is not only a public good, but it is a huge overstep for an employer to withhold this access. Nobody’s claiming that their religious belief prohibits addressing women’s hormonal problems or ovarian health, yet allowing them to prevent the coverage of birth control is doing just that. [2]

Issue 3: The Child Care Penalty

Years ago, a Mormon feminist who was also a stay-at-home-mother lamented that if society values mothers so much, why aren’t they paid? It’s honestly a really easy answer, but at the same time, a really hard one. The easy answer is that we really don’t value motherhood, either as a society or as a Church, meaning we literally assign no monetary value to it; we consider it a free service mostly provided by women who are often themselves financially dependent (and therefore receiving care by a benefactor, not earning as an economic contributor). But the hard answer is something that has long been debated: should there be financial compensation to offset the Child Care penalty that women suffer in the workplace? And that’s a tougher problem to solve.

In the 90s, early in my career, it became a big push for employers to provide on-site child care for workers as a perk to attract the best talent. I was involved in piloting this in our Oklahoma call center. This wasn’t free child care, but it was more convenient to the working parents who could visit their children on their lunch break and reduce child care pickup and dropoff times, and the cost of childcare was subsidized by the employer (rather than a privately owned for-profit child care company). It was largely successful, but the problem remained that only large corporations could afford to do this. Employees of smaller companies and small businesses were at a marked disadvantage.

Later in my career, I managed a large-scale change to telecommuting across the Western US and then across Australia, moving over 75% of our workforce to working from home. Company policies were strict about the home office setup, though, and separate child care coverage was required, just as it was for people working in the office, and it was not compensated. In other words, you couldn’t telecommute in order to avoid child care costs by watching your kids while you were being paid to work.

This brings us back to the “big unsolved question”: who should compensate workers for child care coverage? Essentially, workers without children are a greater benefit to companies than workers with children; they are more available and less distracted. Their insurance premiums cost less. [3] In the US, it is almost always pushed over to employers to solve all problems, giving large corporations a huge advantage and also making things much more difficult for those who work for smaller companies.

While there are some government programs to assist those living below the poverty line or those with special needs children, the current pandemic has revealed how utterly inadequate our child care coverage is to maintain a productive workforce. Parents can’t be productive working from home while simultaneously replacing the public school system in their new at-home work space. As most women know, child care coverage can cost nearly as much as the woman makes in an entry level position, which demotivates women to work. We almost never look at male compensation in this same way. There’s an unstated assumption that it’s the woman’s job to provide the child care or to earn enough to cover that and still have some left over to pay bills. Of course, that assumes that the children have two parents in the home, both theoretically capable of earning. In the case of divorce or other causes of single parenthood, the custodial parent may be reduced to poverty as a result of child care expenses unless there is financial compensation from an ex-spouse, which is not a given. Even when it’s awarded, it’s often not paid in full, an occurrence so common it’s a specific question in the Church’s temple recommend interview.

It may feel that we’ve gotten far afield from the original religious freedom exemption, but consider this. Are those businesses who don’t want women to have access to birth control willing to pay the costs of child care? If not, they are effectively setting women up to fail in the workplace, to have a financial burden that is hard to surmount when compared to male salaries. And what is the religious purpose of refusing to cover birth control? Is it to encourage more sexual reproduction or to punish women and prevent them from earning an income?

If it’s to encourage human reproduction (certainly an outcome of not having access to birth control), then why aren’t these same people promoting universal child care solutions like both Sanders and Warren did during their campaigns? Could it be because it’s really a lie that this is their aim, that their aim is really to punish women who earn money? It sure looks that way to me.

Discuss.

[1] Based on a “ministerial exception,” claiming that since women don’t have the priesthood, they aren’t eligible to be treated as “ministers.” Which is funny because when I was a missionary in Spain, they claimed I was a “minister” to get my Visa to be resident in that country long-term. From a legal perspective, though, the US is generally willing to ignore what religions claim a religious exemption to do.

[2] According to anecdotes of those receiving insurance through the Church-owned schools, birth control is only covered after a woman has been pregnant a minimum of five (5) times, or can be covered if prescribed by a doctor for something other than pregnancy prevention. However, the bar to prove that the prescription is warranted is pretty high, according to some of these stories. For example, one woman was required to “prove” that her period flow is heavy in order for her to receive coverage. I’m not sure how she did that, but I have some ideas of what I would suggest. While this shows that the Church is at least attempting to be reasonable, noting that there are some exceptions where coverage is appropriate, there are still two huge issues: 1) the Church’s policy doesn’t even remotely match what we actually teach about birth control and what it says in the Church handbook (that a couple prayerfully decides on their own family planning), and 2) they filed an amicus brief to promote this cause in the courts, but there is no reason whatsoever to believe that the other businesses that are allowed to use this religious exemption will allow exceptions for women’s health. In other words, the Church (in this instance) cares more about team politics (scoring one for “religious freedom” for their political allies) than what is moral and ethical (ensuring women have access to equitable and fair health care coverage). Note that none of the “religious freedom” folks have asked that their insurance coverage be exempt from covering Viagra.

[3] When we rented out our house to live abroad, our property manager said that we could say “no pets” (our preference), but we’d have a much harder time finding renters if we did, and we’d probably have a vacant house with no income for a few extra months. We relented and agreed to allow pets, and our renters who were otherwise pretty good had two dogs that ripped up the putting green which we are now finally replacing at about the cost of half of one of the months of rent they paid. Was it worth it? I’m really not sure.