How to reactivate people

After reading this week about some stake presidencies sending form letters to folks in an effort to keep them active, I got to thinking about what really would work to keep people active in the Church and what sort of approaches would work. Here are some thoughts that represent my personal findings after being involved on the periphery of reactivation efforts over the years. I hope you don’t mind these ramblings, which are mostly to spur discussion and are not meant as a final declaration on the topic of church activity.

First, I think we need to profoundly ask ourselves what sort of people we want at church. The immediate answer is I think correct but not sufficient, that we want everyone at church: Jesus’ table is open to all, and we want everyone to participate, regardless of their state. But this answer sort of sidesteps the matter a little bit, avoiding introspection of why we want everyone, which might be articulated as: we want everyone to come because we want them to be happy and to be saved. In turn, we need to look at the ability of our institution to do those two things. How well can we meet those needs? From an ordinance-dispensing perspective we say we are the only ones who can save, because the ceremonies done in other religions are false and without salvific benefit. Note that this statement may be true, but no ordinance can save without faith on the part of the recipient. So we want everyone to come back to Church, but we want them all, ultimately, to believe, to have faith and thereby be saved. I say “ultimately” because most people I know would also say “come as you are”, whether or not you believe, we’re just happy that you’re there and part of the community. I will get to that a little later but let me suggest, for now, that the “come as you are” approach is almost always* an interim approach and not the desired final outcome. Most Church leaders want people to come back not just to hang out, but to save souls, which requires genuine belief. The point here is that we need to really examine our motivations and ultimate aims when we’re talking about getting people back to Church. I feel really strongly that we need to have a very clear personal understanding about why we engage in activation efforts, and let that personal understanding be transparent in our work.

So: we want people to come back to Church to be happy and be saved. Where to start? I think you need to start by understanding why they left. This means understanding the circumstances of departure, but that’s superficial. I mean we need to understand the deep spiritual needs of individuals, what they are searching for in life, and we need to understand how Church failed to meet those needs. This means first being willing to accept the notion that the Church can fail to meet the spiritual needs of individuals. If we are only “church broke” and are blind to the shortcomings of the institution, we will probably never be able to generate the profound understanding and empathy required to address the spiritual hunger found in people on the periphery. That doesn’t mean we need to abandon our own faith, but it does mean we need to stop confusing symptoms (drinking coffee or not attending the temple) with causes (not being understood, not hearing messages that respond to deeply important questions). At the same time, I think we do a disservice if we pretend that “leaving the Church” is somehow a unilateral act, that either the institution or the individual is a fixed point with the departure solely caused by actions of the other. When you start to have a fuller view of why your friend left the church, you might find yourself in a difficult state of irreconcilable priorities and beliefs. That is ok. Empathy is rarely comfortable!

OK. So you’re clear about your personal motivations, you understand why your friend left and now you have this really messy view of the Church, personal needs, institutional failings, personal failings, and general aporia. Now what? You tell me. The answer is probably not going to be a form letter that says “we don’t know why you’ve stopped worshiping with us, but please come back.” It’s unlikely that your answer will be to email your friend a Bednar talk**, though I guess that’s possible. Your answer will probably start with the hard work of being led by the Spirit as it teaches you to sit with your friend’s discomfort, to seek for institutional change where it is needed (yes, it is sometimes needed!), and to truly put the happiness of your friend first. If you understand them, you know that their reasons for leaving cannot be easily dismissed or addressed with apologia. You also know that the Church has a lot to offer, and that leaving was one of the hardest things they’ve ever gone through (and they’re not done going through it). Try to make their burdens light, knowing that they likely may never come back to Church. In other words, treat them with genuine friendship and respect.

Coming back to the matter of our motivations and approach, I think we need a keen understanding of what success looks like when we’re talking about reactivating people, and we need to think about how we are measuring that success. Presence at Church is a poor shorthand for individual belief, and non-presence is also an inaccurate measurement of individual non-belief, though aggregate trends of both might be useful in looking at larger population shifts over time. If our true goal is the happiness and salvation of others, we have no good way of measuring this at all in ourselves, let alone in others. But I think it is safe to say that we will never completely achieve that goal. I feel like it is not really useful to measure activity rates in general, in part because people work towards what is being measured, and pushing Church activity over bona fide friendships or beliefs results in a supervisory system like Home Teaching and general discouragement in the ranks. I understand that institutions gonna measure and cannot be stopped from attempting to foist metrics, but metric-driven management is both one of the greatest sins and greatest triumphs of the modern Church. The metric that matters to Jesus is tending to the one; unfortunately, Jesus didn’t provide much instruction in the way of organizational behavior, so methods of instilling this priority in each member will vary, with vary degrees of success.

A final question to ask is, “reactivate to what?”. There are a couple of hard truths that need to be confronted when we talk about reactivation. The first is that most people will never come back to church, and the second is that for many, not coming back to Church might be the right choice. Everyone acknowledges the first truth, though it is profoundly discouraging for many and a source of family rift. The second truth is more difficult to acknowledge, but perhaps can be softened by saying “not the right choice… at least for now”. For some, Church is where they experienced abuse, racism, isolation, or bullying. Church is where they are told that their gender does not exist or that their sexuality is a sin. Put another way, Church itself is an obstacle to their faith. What, then, is a reactivation effort with respect to those people? Again it must be to seek the happiness and salvation of the individual, and so returning to Church may not be possible without real institutional change and real personal healing. Reactivation for some today would mean a lifetime of being alone and misunderstood. We need to recognize that coming back to Church may involve incredible costs that are felt disproportionately, and we cannot expect people to be willing to pay those costs – especially without the fruits of the Spirit being present in our community. If this discussion makes you feel confused or angry, perhaps imagine how angry or confused you might be if you were the one being asked to lay everything down on the altar. Those of us unaffected by such policies must be willing to bear each others burdens and work to create an institution where truly all can be welcome, breaking down barriers of race and wealth and sex that keep us from seeing each other as we really are. When we’re talking about reactivating, I think we also need to keep in our minds the vision of the Zion community we want to be and how our friends fit into that vision.

TL;DR really understanding people and being there for them is hard work and the only work we should be doing. Consider who you are in the parable of the Prodigal Son.

* Some reactivation efforts are fueled solely from a community standpoint: we want you back because we’re better off with you, we need your voice and we don’t care about the rest. Look — if you miss your friends, go hang out with them and continue to be friends. If their departure from church ends your friendship, maybe take a serious look at what kind of friend you are in the first place. But church community and individual friendship are different dynamics, and confounding the two is I think ultimately going to lead to disappointment.

** I call BS on this story and think this entire article describes a largely failed approach.