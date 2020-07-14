The Discourses of Eliza R. Snow

by

“Do business properly and orderly as the men so that the history of the same may be handed down to future generations of the daughters of Zion.” – ERS to the Salt Lake City Eleventh Ward Relief Society, March 3, 1869.

I have spent a lot of time in the documents of the restoration—journals, sermon reports, correspondence, meeting minutes. The things that often get public attention are items such as church leader diaries that document the activities and opinions of themselves and other church leaders. They are important, but there is something I love far more.

As I first started working in the archives of our people—trying to document practices, beliefs, and teachings—I came to the minutes of our Relief Societies. I still remember those first boxes of microfilm that the minders handed over to me. Brigham Young had shut things down after the death of Joseph Smith, and after some fits and starts, he realized that the church needed the Relief Society, and Eliza R. Snow worked to help the wards of the church establish them again—Nauvoo minutes in hand.

If you want to find evidence of the viability of restored Gospel look to the Relief Society minutes. This last week I worked through Alma and Amulek’s ministry to the Zoramites. After Amulek exhorted the people to cry to God unceasingly, he also gave them a warning (Alma 34:28):

[I]f ye turn away the needy, and the naked, and visit not the sick and afflicted, and impart of your substance, if ye have, to those who stand in need—I say unto you, if ye do not any of these things, behold, your prayer is vain, and availeth you nothing, and ye are as hypocrites who do deny the faith.

Joseph Smith’s and Brigham Young’s sermons are fun. The Council of Fifty minutes are a riot. Wilford Woodruff’s and George Q. Cannon’s diaries are fantastic. And the careful minutes of the Relief Societes document a true religion that evidence Amulek’s aspirations in spades. They also have their fun, riotous, and fantastic moments as well.

This week, the Church Historian’s Press have released the first portion of content for the The Discourses of Eliza R. Snow. This project follows in the pathway of the George Q. Cannon diaries, the Emmeline Wells diaries, and the George F. Richards diaries. All of these projects have online portals that link to annotated transcripts of the relevant documents. All of them are important and open new possibilities for research. All of them expand access to important material. But the ERS sermons are doing something that those others do not.

The first batch of content for the ERS Discourses is from 1868 and 1869, the years where Eliza toured the territory guiding the newly formed Relief Societies. The accounts of her words were kept by dozens of individual Society secretaries. Though not as high fidelity as shorthand, these dedicated historians captured more than ERS’s words. The staff at he CHL have also linked to the digitized records, so that one can move from transcript to minute book instantaneously and continue the records.

I had several of these sermons in my files, but not nearly all. How could I have? But the professionals have scoured through the extant documents to catalog 1,200 sermons. They have added images of locations where possible. They have mapped the sermons to help situate and contextualize the sermons and Societies. They have given timelines, and calendars. So what do we find?

I found additional documentation for women participating in the healing and blessing liturgies of the church. On June 11, 1868 at the Kasville Ward Society, she closed with a blessing: “I bless you in the name of the Lord and by the authority I hold.” And she taught the Salt Lake Fourteen Ward on May 26, 1868 that “Sisters ought to teach each other. If we are united we shall have the spirit of healing, so that the sick shall be brought to us, we shall lay our hands upon them & they shall be raised up.” Those that are not raised up must be attended to in their infirmity (various sermons).

ERS instructed on Relief Society teachers (of the visiting sort), frequently emphasizing the need to have the Holy Spirit with them. To the Farmington ward on June 3, 1868 she suggested that “when you find a Sister who is cast down in her feelings, and sees no beauty in our holy religion try to comfort them[.]” To the Salt Lake Twentieth Ward on July 10, 1868 she said that “In performing their duties, to do good, that Spiritual food was as much needed, as temporal. When they talked to the people, they should speak words of comfort—do not wound their feelings, for that does no good.” To the Fourteenth Ward on August 5, 1868, she anticipated Thomas Monson by a century: “The office of teacher is one which no person is fully qualified to fill: but if they are called, & step forward & try to magnify their calling, they will do right & God will qualify them for it.”

ERS taught that it was the duty of the RS “to adminster to the poor, not only in body or in clothing but the poor in spirit & those cast down” (SL Sixth Ward, August 14, 1868). The bishop of the Salt Lake Eighth ward declared on May 12, 1868 that they were to “become one, when we gather the poor, help to sustain them.” ERS responded that “his were words of wisdom, were as apples of gold in baskets of Silver.”

ERS also strategically militates against theological misogyny: “has woman anything to do in this great work of salvation, or are the sisters merely machines to be saved by the brethren” she asked. She was careful at this time, knowing what was at stake, but she was unapologetic that women have a place in the work of God and in the work of the church just as they did in ancient times.

Thank you and congratulations to all of the people who have worked on this project. We are your beneficiaries.