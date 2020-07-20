A Q&A with the editors of Producing Ancient Scripture

by

Two of the editors of the recently published Producing Ancient Scripture: Joseph Smith’s Translation Projects in the Development of Mormon Christianity fielded some questions about the project. I was a participant in the original seminar from which this project grew. My work ended out going a different direction, but I have been anxiously waiting for this volume ever since. Giddy even, you might say. If you use the coupon “MHA2020” at the linked site, it will save you $10 off the paperback.

Q: Joseph Smith’s various translation products—such as the Book of Mormon, the “New Translation” of the Bible, and the Book of Abraham—seem mechanistically disparate. Do any of the authors speak to the continuity of “translation” in the mind and world of Joseph Smith?

Mike and Mark: Several of the contributors in the later chapters of the book—about Smith’s later translation projects—draw on his precedent projects to understand aspects of their own chapter’s subject of focus. However, the most sustained reflection on continuity across the projects is perhaps found in the book’s introduction. There, we point out that most of these translations were produced within a half-dozen years of each other and within a limited geographical region of the American northeast. Speaking broadly, they have the same spatio-temporal context. There are other commonalities as well.

Smith’s spiritual gift of translation was used only to transmit the teachings of ancient prophets. Moreover, the translations were not only presented as ancient texts, but usually associated with some kind of ancient artifact—whether real or imagined—such as plates or parchment or papyri. Most of the revelations, in contrast, were direct transmissions given through no other medium than Smith’s mind and his inherited vocabulary.

The narrative dimension of Smith’s translations further differentiate them from his revelations. The revelations gave commandments and taught principles in a didactic manner, whereas the translations are often autobiographical or even historical—frequently reading much like the biblical books of Kings and Chronicles. These and other continuities are explored in greater depth in the introduction to Producing Ancient Scripture.

In the chapters that follow the introduction, the most wide-ranging analysis may be that offered by Christopher Blythe and Jared Hickman. Blythe’s formidable chapter shoots like a laser through three millennia of Judeo-Christian history and does a terrific job in showing how Smith’s gift of translation fits within the context of the other Pauline gifts of the spirit (especially the interpretation of tongues). Hickman’s brilliant chapter explores at a profoundly deep level the broad meaning of “translation” as understood by Joseph Smith—even arguing that Smith’s use of this term for both inter-language communication and bodily transfiguration was not accidental but part of his expansive and audacious theology. You’ll just have to read this one for yourself to see what we mean. If you’re up to the challenge, then buckle up!

Q: In the last 15 years, Bushman’s narration of Book of Mormon translation seems to have gone from surprising to many church members to the standard story, with seer stone photographs published in the church’s magazine and the Gospel Topics essay on Book of Mormon translation being used in the church’s seminary curriculum. Does your book add to or challenge the new orthodoxy in any way?

Mark: Like many, I am most interested in what was going on inside of that old hat. But the circumstances of translation have a wider scope than just that. There is an interesting point found in the chapter contributed by Amy Easton-Flake and Rachel Cope, “Reconfiguring the Archive: Women and the Social Production of the Book of Mormon.” This eye-opening chapter changed my perspective on the coming forth of the Book of Mormon (and on a personal note, I would add that reading their chapter was a spiritual experience for me). The chapter includes a section on Emma Hale Smith and her involvement in the Book of Mormon translation that relates how she and the other scribes took down dictation as they heard Joseph Smith speaking the words of the text and then read their written text back to Joseph Smith. According to some accounts, Smith could not see more text in the stone until the previous vision of text had been adequately recorded by the scribes and confirmed by Smith (as he heard them read it back to him). All of this is well known. But this chapter points out that in this sense Smith’s visions were dependent upon the work of the scribes in a dynamic two-way interaction of speaking and hearing. This pattern of interaction was presumably developed and settled upon in the earliest phases of translation, during the scribal work performed by Martin Harris and/or Emma Hale Smith. It is therefore possible that Joseph and Emma worked out this pattern together and that they may have worked it out based not only on the ordinary patterns of human speech, dialogue, and turn-taking, but through their interpersonal relationship as husband and wife. I’ll bet you’ve never thought of it that way before. The chapter is full of new insights and perspectives based on their attention to the women in the story.

Mike: This “new orthodoxy” of which you speak has probably been developed as much by Royal Skousen as by Richard Bushman. Two of the chapters in the book do challenge this model of a tightly controlled translation in which Joseph Smith saw the words of the text in his seerstone and merely read them out loud to the scribes. Ann Taves, in her chapter, points out parallels between Joseph Smith’s experience in “translating” The Book of Mormon and Helen Schucman’s experience in “scribing” A Course in Miracles. Taves draws upon her background in the psychology of religious experience to analyze these comparisons and comes up with a less rigid model of translation. It’s a masterpiece of comparative religious studies. Sam Brown, in his chapter, examines accounts of translation within the Book of Mormon, as well as the exercise of related spiritual gifts in the generation of scripture. His readings demonstrate various new possibilities and suggest the outlines of a new and more visionary model. BtW, Brown’s chapter is slightly integrated into his new book on Joseph Smith and translation, but most of the chapter goes beyond what is covered in his book.

Q: Thomas Wayment has previously published a chapter and an essay on the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible that both point to his chapter in this volume. So, what does the chapter in your book add to the discussion?

Mark: The previously published chapter, found in Foundational Texts of Mormonism (OUP, 2018), is about Joseph Smith’s motivations for beginning the JST and the broader contours of the goal to harmonize the scriptures—not only harmonizing the synoptic gospels (as often noted) but also harmonizing the old and new testaments with each other and with Smith’s other revelations. Wayment’s previously published article, found in the recent issue of the Journal of Mormon History, came out a few days before his chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture, but the article is actually a follow-up piece built on the findings presented in the chapter (as explained in the article’s introduction). The chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture shows that Joseph Smith, in some of his work on the Bible revision, apparently drew upon the Bible commentary of Methodist theologian Adam Clarke. This chapter also spends some time investigating the selective manner in which Smith utilized Clarke. The article in the Journal of Mormon History has three sections, the first of which briefly recapitulates the findings in the book chapter. The second and third parts attempt to make sense of these findings by investigating the labor-intensive process of the Bible revision and reconstructing a model of revision that includes both Smith’s inspiration and his study of Clarke’s annotated Bible. So, the chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture actually does not add to the discussion, it is the basis of the discussion (and all Smith-reliance-upon-Clarke discussion to follow). For any scholar needing to note Smith’s use of Clarke, the chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture is the source to cite.

Mike: I would add that the chapters on the new account of John (in the envisioned parchment), the record of John (as excerpted in D&C 93), and the revelation on the Apocrypha (dictated at the end of the JST) complement each other and Wayment’s chapter magnificently in terms placing the JST within a broader context of Bible revision projects and possibilities.

Q: The Book of Abraham feels completely stuck within a quagmire of personalities, devotions, and antagonisms. What are your authors doing to transcend that?

Mark: Your word “quagmire” is indeed a good one to use here. The Book of Abraham (hereafter BoA) is like the Vietnam War of Mormon history. Brian M. Hauglid’s chapter on the Book of Abraham and Smith’s Egyptian study papers argues that at least some of the content in the BoA was derived from some of the content in the study papers. Although Hauglid thus argues against the position taken by most BoA apologists, he is mostly interested in the extant documents, their most likely dates of creation, and issues of textual dependency (as he sees them). Moreover, his conclusions are measured and tentative and he does not politicize them. To be more specific, the chapter does not attempt to exclude the possibility that the translation of the BoA involved any divine revelation.

Mike: Matthew J. Grey’s article on Smith’s use of Hebrew in the BoA establishes something that has been asserted with some evidence for a few decades now. But finally someone has done it right! In a systematic and comprehensive fashion, Grey shows just how the text of the BoA draws upon Hebrew and he documents this using Joseph Smith’s Hebrew textbooks. If it ever needs to be established that Hebrew is used in the BoA, Grey’s chapter is the source to cite. Grey enters the “quagmire” of BoA scholarship with no prior entanglements and no antagonism, and he explicitly leaves the door open for Smith to have drawn on revelation in his use of Hebrew terminology and in the BoA translation more generally.

Mark and Mike: Hauglid’s and Grey’s findings will certainly be used (and abused) on the BoA battleground, but the chapters themselves stand above the fray and can (and should) be appreciated by anyone on either side (or no side) based on their scholarly use of evidence, cogent argumentation, and measured judgment.