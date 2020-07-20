A Q&A with the editors of Producing Ancient Scripture

Two of the editors of the recently published Producing Ancient Scripture: Joseph Smith’s Translation Projects in the Development of Mormon Christianity fielded some questions about the project. I was a participant in the original seminar from which this project grew. My work ended out going a different direction, but I have been anxiously waiting for this volume ever since. Giddy even, you might say. If you use the coupon “MHA2020” at the linked site, it will save you $10 off the paperback.
Q: Joseph Smith’s various translation products—such as the Book of Mormon, the “New Translation” of the Bible, and the Book of Abraham—seem mechanistically disparate. Do any of the authors speak to the continuity of “translation” in the mind and world of Joseph Smith?
Mike and Mark: Several of the contributors in the later chapters of the book—about Smith’s later translation projects—draw on his precedent projects to understand aspects of their own chapter’s subject of focus. However, the most sustained reflection on continuity across the projects is perhaps found in the book’s introduction. There, we point out that most of these translations were produced within a half-dozen years of each other and within a limited geographical region of the American northeast. Speaking broadly, they have the same spatio-temporal context. There are other commonalities as well.
Smith’s spiritual gift of translation was used only to transmit the teachings of ancient prophets. Moreover, the translations were not only presented as ancient texts, but usually associated with some kind of ancient artifact—whether real or imagined—such as plates or parchment or papyri. Most of the revelations, in contrast, were direct transmissions given through no other medium than Smith’s mind and his inherited vocabulary.
The narrative dimension of Smith’s translations further differentiate them from his revelations. The revelations gave commandments and taught principles in a didactic manner, whereas the translations are often autobiographical or even historical—frequently reading much like the biblical books of Kings and Chronicles. These and other continuities are explored in greater depth in the introduction to Producing Ancient Scripture.
In the chapters that follow the introduction, the most wide-ranging analysis may be that offered by Christopher Blythe and Jared Hickman. Blythe’s formidable chapter shoots like a laser through three millennia of Judeo-Christian history and does a terrific job in showing how Smith’s gift of translation fits within the context of the other Pauline gifts of the spirit (especially the interpretation of tongues). Hickman’s brilliant chapter explores at a profoundly deep level the broad meaning of “translation” as understood by Joseph Smith—even arguing that Smith’s use of this term for both inter-language communication and bodily transfiguration was not accidental but part of his expansive and audacious theology. You’ll just have to read this one for yourself to see what we mean. If you’re up to the challenge, then buckle up!
Q: In the last 15 years, Bushman’s narration of Book of Mormon translation seems to have gone from surprising to many church members to the standard story, with seer stone photographs published in the church’s magazine and the Gospel Topics essay on Book of Mormon translation being used in the church’s seminary curriculum. Does your book add to or challenge the new orthodoxy in any way?
Mark: Like many, I am most interested in what was going on inside of that old hat. But the circumstances of translation have a wider scope than just that. There is an interesting point found in the chapter contributed by Amy Easton-Flake and Rachel Cope, “Reconfiguring the Archive: Women and the Social Production of the Book of Mormon.” This eye-opening chapter changed my perspective on the coming forth of the Book of Mormon (and on a personal note, I would add that reading their chapter was a spiritual experience for me). The chapter includes a section on Emma Hale Smith and her involvement in the Book of Mormon translation that relates how she and the other scribes took down dictation as they heard Joseph Smith speaking the words of the text and then read their written text back to Joseph Smith. According to some accounts, Smith could not see more text in the stone until the previous vision of text had been adequately recorded by the scribes and confirmed by Smith (as he heard them read it back to him). All of this is well known. But this chapter points out that in this sense Smith’s visions were dependent upon the work of the scribes in a dynamic two-way interaction of speaking and hearing. This pattern of interaction was presumably developed and settled upon in the earliest phases of translation, during the scribal work performed by Martin Harris and/or Emma Hale Smith. It is therefore possible that Joseph and Emma worked out this pattern together and that they may have worked it out based not only on the ordinary patterns of human speech, dialogue, and turn-taking, but through their interpersonal relationship as husband and wife. I’ll bet you’ve never thought of it that way before. The chapter is full of new insights and perspectives based on their attention to the women in the story.
Mike: This “new orthodoxy” of which you speak has probably been developed as much by Royal Skousen as by Richard Bushman. Two of the chapters in the book do challenge this model of a tightly controlled translation in which Joseph Smith saw the words of the text in his seerstone and merely read them out loud to the scribes. Ann Taves, in her chapter, points out parallels between Joseph Smith’s experience in “translating” The Book of Mormon and Helen Schucman’s experience in “scribing” A Course in Miracles. Taves draws upon her background in the psychology of religious experience to analyze these comparisons and comes up with a less rigid model of translation. It’s a masterpiece of comparative religious studies. Sam Brown, in his chapter, examines accounts of translation within the Book of Mormon, as well as the exercise of related spiritual gifts in the generation of scripture. His readings demonstrate various new possibilities and suggest the outlines of a new and more visionary model. BtW, Brown’s chapter is slightly integrated into his new book on Joseph Smith and translation, but most of the chapter goes beyond what is covered in his book.
Q: Thomas Wayment has previously published a chapter and an essay on the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible that both point to his chapter in this volume. So, what does the chapter in your book add to the discussion?
Mark: The previously published chapter, found in Foundational Texts of Mormonism (OUP, 2018), is about Joseph Smith’s motivations for beginning the JST and the broader contours of the goal to harmonize the scriptures—not only harmonizing the synoptic gospels (as often noted) but also harmonizing the old and new testaments with each other and with Smith’s other revelations. Wayment’s previously published article, found in the recent issue of the Journal of Mormon History, came out a few days before his chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture, but the article is actually a follow-up piece built on the findings presented in the chapter (as explained in the article’s introduction). The chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture shows that Joseph Smith, in some of his work on the Bible revision, apparently drew upon the Bible commentary of Methodist theologian Adam Clarke. This chapter also spends some time investigating the selective manner in which Smith utilized Clarke. The article in the Journal of Mormon History has three sections, the first of which briefly recapitulates the findings in the book chapter. The second and third parts attempt to make sense of these findings by investigating the labor-intensive process of the Bible revision and reconstructing a model of revision that includes both Smith’s inspiration and his study of Clarke’s annotated Bible. So, the chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture actually does not add to the discussion, it is the basis of the discussion (and all Smith-reliance-upon-Clarke discussion to follow). For any scholar needing to note Smith’s use of Clarke, the chapter in Producing Ancient Scripture is the source to cite.
Mike: I would add that the chapters on the new account of John (in the envisioned parchment), the record of John (as excerpted in D&C 93), and the revelation on the Apocrypha (dictated at the end of the JST) complement each other and Wayment’s chapter magnificently in terms placing the JST within a broader context of Bible revision projects and possibilities.
Q: The Book of Abraham feels completely stuck within a quagmire of personalities, devotions, and antagonisms. What are your authors doing to transcend that?
Mark: Your word “quagmire” is indeed a good one to use here. The Book of Abraham (hereafter BoA) is like the Vietnam War of Mormon history. Brian M. Hauglid’s chapter on the Book of Abraham and Smith’s Egyptian study papers argues that at least some of the content in the BoA was derived from some of the content in the study papers. Although Hauglid thus argues against the position taken by most BoA apologists, he is mostly interested in the extant documents, their most likely dates of creation, and issues of textual dependency (as he sees them). Moreover, his conclusions are measured and tentative and he does not politicize them. To be more specific, the chapter does not attempt to exclude the possibility that the translation of the BoA involved any divine revelation.
Mike: Matthew J. Grey’s article on Smith’s use of Hebrew in the BoA establishes something that has been asserted with some evidence for a few decades now. But finally someone has done it right! In a systematic and comprehensive fashion, Grey shows just how the text of the BoA draws upon Hebrew and he documents this using Joseph Smith’s Hebrew textbooks. If it ever needs to be established that Hebrew is used in the BoA, Grey’s chapter is the source to cite. Grey enters the “quagmire” of BoA scholarship with no prior entanglements and no antagonism, and he explicitly leaves the door open for Smith to have drawn on revelation in his use of Hebrew terminology and in the BoA translation more generally.
Mark and Mike: Hauglid’s and Grey’s findings will certainly be used (and abused) on the BoA battleground, but the chapters themselves stand above the fray and can (and should) be appreciated by anyone on either side (or no side) based on their scholarly use of evidence, cogent argumentation, and measured judgment.
Comments
A very helpful introduction to the book. Thanks.
Thanks Gary. I started this Q&A before I had a copy of the volume. It arrived and I began reading through this weekend, and every essay that I’ve read is excellent. John Turner blurbed the book concluding that “I cannot imagine writing or teaching about the Joseph Smith period of Mormonism without having this book nearby as a source to consult.” I think that is a fair statement.
Thanks, Jonathan, Mark, and Mike. This is great. For those interested in more information, Mark recently did a guestpost on the book at the Juvenile Instructor: https://juvenileinstructor.org/guestpost-producing-ancient-scripture-joseph-smiths-translation-projects/
Remember the old phrase “it depends on what the definition of “is” is”? How did all these translations (BOM, JST, BO A) take place? It depends on how you translate the word “translate”. The only way any of this makes sense is if we define “translate” much differently than most people define it…a.k.a. mental gymnastics.
And to be honest, I’m open to the idea that JS’s translation efforts were much different than traditional translation (read from language 1 and put into language 2). The problem is, what I was taught growing up about all of these works was that they were brought about via traditional translation aided by the gift and power of God. And LDS art reinforced that idea. So when we discover that the BOM contains errors found in the KJV of the Bible, that the JST contains dozens and dozens of changes similar to Adam Clarke’s Bible Commentary, and the Book of Abraham does not match in any way the papyri, it starts to feel like maybe nothing was translated and everything was produced.
Josh, I can appreciate that your experiences have lead you to a position of frustration. But honestly, I don’t have much patience for the narrative you describe in your comment. Sure, there has been systematic naivete, there was a time when critical sources were not readily available, and there was a time when we didn’t actively teach complicated narratives. I imagine that there are some people who are still taught that way. I find the assertions of “mental gymnastics” and evaluations of production over translation to be the inversion of those facile narratives. Digging into the sources, contexts, and worlds of the early saints doesn’t guarantee faith, but it generally does guarantee some measure of empathy and responsibility when discussing these things. If it is a topic that has been important to you, take the time to read the book.
J. Stapely: I intend to read the book. I hope you can have as much patience with me as I’ve had trying to understand the truth narratives surrounding these “translations”.
J.Stapley, A little understanding on your part would be useful.
I was a mission in the mid-1960’s. Much of what we taught back then was not “accurate” by today’s standards. The First Vision was foundational: anti-trinitarian, no true church, fresh and bones, etc. Now there are discussions about that. BYU Studies (or someone similar) has just printed a publication to try and cleanup this issue.
We taught that the BoM was a history of the American Indians (thx apparently to BRM). Now it is just a history of a small number of New World settlers. And many scholars are starting to suggest it might be inspired fiction.
RMN, in a recent press release, called the temple endowment an ancient ceremony. The book is still out on that one. It may depend on definition of ancient.
And of course, we have the translation process. The subject of the book you reviewed. In the 1960’s we used flip books that showed an illustration of JS translating plates, no hat or seer stones.
And the list of issues goes on and on. Back in the day, history was supposed to be inspirational, not necessarily “accurate.” Wasn’t Arrington fired for searching too hard for the truth. And who was responsible for the inaccuracies in our history and doctrine? In large part, LDS Church leaders for locking the vaults. So if there are problems with what I taught in the 1960’s, much of the responsibility (if not all) rests with the LDS leadership.
So you need to back off your criticism of josh h.
I suppose I should try and resolve all these issues (and more) to my person satisfaction, but I would rather get behind TM’s 4th mission of Church
Roger, I hope that your concerns can be resolved, but the book is not really aimed at that. It’s intended as a work of neutral scholarship. If you are deeply interested in Joseph Smith’s translation projects, I think you will enjoy it. I wish you the best in your studies (and in your spiritual journey).
J. Stapeley’s response to Josh is why the church is losing so many people. Sincere question met with condescension and a scolding. The ex-Mormons are much more sympathetic and welcoming but no less disingenuous. Lose-lose.
I’m sorry, Interested Observer, but Josh did not really pose a “sincere question.” There’s not really a question in there at all. It’s actually much more of a criticism against the Church.
I think J. Stapley was attempting to steer the Comments into a scholarly discussion of the content of the post, which I appreciate. That’s what we are trying to do here. Please don’t take this as a “scolding.” I would love to respond to a historical question or comment relating to the post’s content.
Roger (and Interested), look, I get that changing ones perspective is challenging. As noted in the Q&A, scholars have been digging through this material for decades now, and the church has been updating its pedagogy at a fairly rapid clip. A lot of this is on the radar of many kids going to college now. It is true that I don’t have much patience for fundamentalism within the church–from people trying to defend the church or question it. Now, I think folks that care about this stuff should do the work of grappling with the scholarship. Chapters in the book discussed in the post were written by believers, former-believers, and non-believers. But I doubt you’ll see any evidence of the pejoratively labeled mental gymnastics. I get that you are frustrated, I really do. I am too.
Thanks for the response, Mark. Do you (or anyone else reading) generally agree with the conclusion that Joseph Smith plagiarized from the Clarke commentary for the JST? By plagiarized, I mean using Clarke’s work without attribution. If it wasn’t plagiarized, how do you explain the similarities between the Clarke commentary and the JST?
Interested Observer, this is a great question, and one that I really don’t mean to dodge. Well, I do want to dodge it just right now. I have an article on that very issue that I have been working on for over a year. It’s almost ready to roll. I’m hoping to preview it somewhere here in the bloggernacle sometime in the next month or so. Therefore, I’ll ask for your patience on this one. Thank you for your question.
Intellectual analysis like “Producing Ancient Scripture” is interesting and maybe even essential but woefully insufficient when it comes to helping with the things of the Spirit. The teachings of Joseph Smith (in the scriptures he produced) clearing lays out how things should be done if we’re interested in Spiritual growth. Here are couple of examples.
18 Behold, verily, verily, I say unto you, ye must watch and pray always lest ye enter into temptation; for Satan desireth to have you, that he may sift you as wheat.
19 Therefore ye must always pray unto the Father in my name;
20 And whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, which is right, believing that ye shall receive, behold it shall be given unto you. 3 Nephi 18:18 – 20
5 And by the power of the Holy Ghost ye may know the truth of all things.
6 And whatsoever thing is good is just and true; wherefore, nothing that is good denieth the Christ, but acknowledgeth that he is.
7 And ye may know that he is, by the power of the Holy Ghost; wherefore I would exhort you that ye deny not the power of God; FOR HE WORKETH BY POWER, ACCORDING TO THE FAITH OF THE CHILDREN OF MEN, the same today and tomorrow, and forever.
8 And again, I exhort you, my brethren, that ye deny not the gifts of God, for they are many; and they come from the same God. And there are different ways that these gifts are administered; but it is the same God who worketh all in all; and they are given by the manifestations of the Spirit of God unto men, to profit them. Moroni 10:5 – 8
FAITH is not obtained in any substantial way by a steady diet of intellectual study and analysis. FAITH is obtained by doing what Enos and the sons of Mosiah did (Alma 17:2-3).
Now we’ve been hit from both sides. This is good. If you are getting hit from only one side then that tells you something about where you sit (all the way out at one pole or the other).