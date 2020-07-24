What Does Pioneer Day Mean in 2020?

by

Back when I lived in Utah, I found it obnoxious when other out-of-staters would dismiss Pioneer Day out of hand as uncool and irrelevant (as most Utah things are, according to most other Americans). As a student of culture, the idea of belittling a tradition like Pioneer Day for easy “cool points” seemed unproductive and counter to my training to take history and community seriously. However, this doesn’t remove the need for critique and engagement, especially with one’s own cultural inheritance. For anyone who wasn’t on this train before, 2020 has given us a host of opportunities to critically engage with the act of memorializing: who gets remembered and celebrated? Whose stories are left untold? What political consequences do these choices have?

For one thing, even though Pioneer Day is a state holiday and ostensibly not about religion, not everyone in Utah feels like the celebration is meant for them. In order to claim the day for themselves, some Salt Lakers started celebrating the countercultural “Pie and Beer Day” in the early 2000s, and the tradition is still going strong—a signal that the mainstream celebration is taken to be for just Mormons, not all Utahns. Everyone else—you know, the beer-drinkers—needed to forge something of their own.

This, of course, doesn’t even touch on why the entire premise of Pioneer Day is somewhat troubled. It’s the same reason Indigenous activists have called for renaming Columbus Day, or why more and more Americans are starting to question the kind of patriotism on display on the 4th of July. Is it appropriate to celebrate “our” arrival to a new place when there were people already here? Especially when these settler forebears violently displaced Native communities?

These are questions that could occupy an entire series of posts (and they really should, hint hint to anyone who wants to take that up). My purpose here is to share a few thoughts and start the dialogue about what Pioneer Day means to our community, and if that is changing in any way because of America’s great racial awakening and renewed public interest in our collective relationship to history, memory, and tradition.

And it wouldn’t be a post about 2020 if I didn’t mention the pandemic. Another observation I made while living in Utah was that Pioneer Day seemed to be an extension of the 4th of July celebrations. A lot of the parades, floats, musical entertainment, and firework displays around July 24 seemed like a rerun of Independence Day. This is a point of complaint among several of my Utah friends this year, who tire of hearing fireworks go off in their neighborhood every night. This summer, personal firework use is up in a lot of states, probably in lieu of city- and county-sponsored displays as budgets run dry and local officials don’t want to encourage large gatherings during a public health crisis. I suspect a lot of Utah families are staying home from celebrations this year or finding creative ways to observe the holiday. A quiet Pioneer Day with minimal pomp and circumstance might be just the occasion to reexamine what it is we’re celebrating, and why.

I say “we” here, but I’m not someone who has traditionally observed Pioneer Day. I grew up in Michigan, currently live in Wisconsin, and have spent two summers of my adult life in Europe, so I’ve seen how several different LDS congregations outside Utah deal with Pioneer Day. And mostly, they just don’t. Occasionally you’ll have a family in the ward with deep roots in Utah who is eager to celebrate. Creative Primary leaders might think of it as a good excuse to have an activity day in mid-July. But, in my experience, there isn’t major awareness of Pioneer Day outside the state. Of course, holidays, celebrations, and other cultural observances can be an important way for ex-pats to stay connected to their home culture and traditions. But using this as a reason to celebrate Pioneer Day everywhere in the Church assumes that there are Utah ex-pats in every congregation—and/or reveals a stranger notion unconsciously held by many that all Mormons are a kind of Utah ex-pat, owing many elements of their religious history to this geographic region.

This calls to mind a sacrament meeting I attended in Paris about ten years ago, when several American tourists bounded for the pulpit to bear their testimony. This was something of a headache for the locals because it required someone to translate and made the entire ordeal take twice as long, leaving less time for actual members of the congregation to participate. On this particular Sunday, a blonde-haired woman took the mic to express her deep, deep gratitude for the sacrifices of her pioneer ancestors, belaboring the point that she was a direct descendent of the original Mormon settlers who crossed the plains. The bishopric member tasked with translating paused a moment, then said, in French, something to the tune of, “I’m grateful for all the pioneers who came before me, including all members of the Church around the world who sacrifice for their faith.”

It was a funny moment, at least for anyone who spoke both languages and understood the cultural valence of claiming pioneer ancestry in a Mormon setting. For anyone trying to make Pioneer Day a Mormon thing instead of a Utah thing, this can be an easy strategy: we’re all pioneers! And yet I can’t help but feel that calling every Mormon a pioneer on Pioneer Day is a bit like calling every woman a mother on Mother’s Day. Though the move toward inclusion is well-meaning, the strategy often falls flat. If Pioneer Day were meant to honor all members’ unique sacrifices, why have it coincide with a state holiday only observed in Utah? Is there really a way for Pioneer Day to belong to everyone?

Your turn. Utahns, other Americans, readers outside the States: What are your thoughts on Pioneer Day? Do we give it too much air time in the Church outside of Utah? (Or not enough?) What does this holiday mean to you? Is that meaning shifting in 2020, a year that has insistently asked us to reevaluate our relationship with history and tradition?

Cover photo by Danil Aksenov on Unsplash