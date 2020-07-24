What Does Pioneer Day Mean in 2020?

Back when I lived in Utah, I found it obnoxious when other out-of-staters would dismiss Pioneer Day out of hand as uncool and irrelevant (as most Utah things are, according to most other Americans). As a student of culture, the idea of belittling a tradition like Pioneer Day for easy “cool points” seemed unproductive and counter to my training to take history and community seriously. However, this doesn’t remove the need for critique and engagement, especially with one’s own cultural inheritance. For anyone who wasn’t on this train before, 2020 has given us a host of opportunities to critically engage with the act of memorializing: who gets remembered and celebrated? Whose stories are left untold? What political consequences do these choices have?
For one thing, even though Pioneer Day is a state holiday and ostensibly not about religion, not everyone in Utah feels like the celebration is meant for them. In order to claim the day for themselves, some Salt Lakers started celebrating the countercultural “Pie and Beer Day” in the early 2000s, and the tradition is still going strong—a signal that the mainstream celebration is taken to be for just Mormons, not all Utahns. Everyone else—you know, the beer-drinkers—needed to forge something of their own.
This, of course, doesn’t even touch on why the entire premise of Pioneer Day is somewhat troubled. It’s the same reason Indigenous activists have called for renaming Columbus Day, or why more and more Americans are starting to question the kind of patriotism on display on the 4th of July. Is it appropriate to celebrate “our” arrival to a new place when there were people already here? Especially when these settler forebears violently displaced Native communities?
These are questions that could occupy an entire series of posts (and they really should, hint hint to anyone who wants to take that up). My purpose here is to share a few thoughts and start the dialogue about what Pioneer Day means to our community, and if that is changing in any way because of America’s great racial awakening and renewed public interest in our collective relationship to history, memory, and tradition.
And it wouldn’t be a post about 2020 if I didn’t mention the pandemic. Another observation I made while living in Utah was that Pioneer Day seemed to be an extension of the 4th of July celebrations. A lot of the parades, floats, musical entertainment, and firework displays around July 24 seemed like a rerun of Independence Day. This is a point of complaint among several of my Utah friends this year, who tire of hearing fireworks go off in their neighborhood every night. This summer, personal firework use is up in a lot of states, probably in lieu of city- and county-sponsored displays as budgets run dry and local officials don’t want to encourage large gatherings during a public health crisis. I suspect a lot of Utah families are staying home from celebrations this year or finding creative ways to observe the holiday. A quiet Pioneer Day with minimal pomp and circumstance might be just the occasion to reexamine what it is we’re celebrating, and why.
I say “we” here, but I’m not someone who has traditionally observed Pioneer Day. I grew up in Michigan, currently live in Wisconsin, and have spent two summers of my adult life in Europe, so I’ve seen how several different LDS congregations outside Utah deal with Pioneer Day. And mostly, they just don’t. Occasionally you’ll have a family in the ward with deep roots in Utah who is eager to celebrate. Creative Primary leaders might think of it as a good excuse to have an activity day in mid-July. But, in my experience, there isn’t major awareness of Pioneer Day outside the state. Of course, holidays, celebrations, and other cultural observances can be an important way for ex-pats to stay connected to their home culture and traditions. But using this as a reason to celebrate Pioneer Day everywhere in the Church assumes that there are Utah ex-pats in every congregation—and/or reveals a stranger notion unconsciously held by many that all Mormons are a kind of Utah ex-pat, owing many elements of their religious history to this geographic region.
This calls to mind a sacrament meeting I attended in Paris about ten years ago, when several American tourists bounded for the pulpit to bear their testimony. This was something of a headache for the locals because it required someone to translate and made the entire ordeal take twice as long, leaving less time for actual members of the congregation to participate. On this particular Sunday, a blonde-haired woman took the mic to express her deep, deep gratitude for the sacrifices of her pioneer ancestors, belaboring the point that she was a direct descendent of the original Mormon settlers who crossed the plains. The bishopric member tasked with translating paused a moment, then said, in French, something to the tune of, “I’m grateful for all the pioneers who came before me, including all members of the Church around the world who sacrifice for their faith.”
It was a funny moment, at least for anyone who spoke both languages and understood the cultural valence of claiming pioneer ancestry in a Mormon setting. For anyone trying to make Pioneer Day a Mormon thing instead of a Utah thing, this can be an easy strategy: we’re all pioneers! And yet I can’t help but feel that calling every Mormon a pioneer on Pioneer Day is a bit like calling every woman a mother on Mother’s Day. Though the move toward inclusion is well-meaning, the strategy often falls flat. If Pioneer Day were meant to honor all members’ unique sacrifices, why have it coincide with a state holiday only observed in Utah? Is there really a way for Pioneer Day to belong to everyone?
Your turn. Utahns, other Americans, readers outside the States: What are your thoughts on Pioneer Day? Do we give it too much air time in the Church outside of Utah? (Or not enough?) What does this holiday mean to you? Is that meaning shifting in 2020, a year that has insistently asked us to reevaluate our relationship with history and tradition?
Cover photo by Danil Aksenov on Unsplash
Comments
It’s funny because I both like the idea of using pioneer as a metaphor for anyone who uses faith to overcome adversity, and I HATE Trek and “I’m pioneer stock” bragging in Mormonism. I wonder if there’s a way to use the metaphor but ditch the literalism?
Reporting from an area in the South – we had people insist on Pioneer Day madness up until a couple of years ago – handcart in the parking lot, Dutch-oven cooked dinner (detestable when said parking lot is 105°F), and talks from the one couple with enough Utah lineage to brag about their rich and sturdy stock. Last year, it went unobserved because that one couple was out of town. This year, completely and utterly ignored.
Pioneer Day is totally a Utah thing. With the rise of alternative celebrations in Utah like “Pie & Beer Day”, traditional Pioneer Day is becoming a strictly Utah Mormon thing–something that is only important to an ever-narrowing segment of the population. For someone like me who has lived my entire life in places outside the Mountain Time Zone, it’s another one of those eye-rolling things that Utah expats sometimes try to make happen in our local area but never quite gains enough traction to be repeated the following year.
In a lot of areas, though, youth pioneer treks are the predominant activity to celebrate the historic migrations of early Saints more so than any particular day of the year. And I’m perfectly happy to do away with treks as well. The idea of “pioneer heritage” is becoming less and less relevant all the time, as a growing proportion of Church members have no Mormon Pioneer ancestry, and younger generations are coming to terms with the unsavory bits of early Mormon history. And this year, with many celebrations and pioneer treks being cancelled, we have a unique opportunity to put more distance between us and these ridiculous manifestations of a quirky regional culture.
Let’s keep Utah in Utah.
I think what troubles me is the Native erasure inherent in the term pioneer – it implies being the first person to an area. Invader Day might be more accurate, but it doesn’t have the same ring to it.
white mormon here that grew up in Provo and went to almost 100% white wards growing up. My parents were both converts so we didn’t have the capital P pioneer heritage thing. My parents (neither from Utah) were kind of ambivalent about it, we’d go the ward Pioneer Day barbecues, but that was about it, they didn’t make us do trek or dress up or anything like that.
Now I almost take is as a point of pride that I’m NOT a mormon pioneer descendant. Who wants to be descended from a bunch of (possibly inbred) polygamists anyways?
I remember as a kid that in Church they’d always talk about the pioneers as if their migration was the most unjust difficult thing that anybody ever had to go through. Wasn’t the Trail of Tears just a couple decades before that? Honestly makes what the pioneers experienced look like small potatoes.
Prediction, made without any kind of supporting evidence but which seems to me entirely in sync with the times: Pioneer Day, as a quasi-official church and cultural holiday, will not recover from the one-two punch of the Nelson presidency (de-emphasizing the name Mormon, shrinking the church block to two hours with commensurate de-emphasis on social rituals and interaction, etc.) and the covid pandemic. There could be civic organizations throughout Utah and parts of Idaho that, depending on time and circumstance and volunteers willing to do the work, could bring about various localized re-emphases on July 24th in the years to come, but as something that regularly haunts the average Mormon ward calendar, and makes ward leaders guiltily think about what they should do to honor the day during ward council? That, I wager, is every bit as dead as the ward roadshow.
The pioneer narrative that I was raised on has turned out to be at best an embellishment and at worst a deception. It should be retired and replaced with something that’s forward-looking and also meaningful to members who live outside of Utah. If it goes well then maybe that process can become a template to correct a few other “alternate facts” about Church history that are smelling up the room.
They may have been “Mormon Pioneers”, but it’s not it was the first time church members had to move somewhere different.
As a Utah celebration? Sure I guess. Plenty of places celebrate the date that relates to when the current inhabitants arrived/settled/federated/etc.
Being outside of the US though, the only time I ever see references to Pioneer day is reading the SLTrib and BCC in July. So it’s ultimately not really something that I’m fussed with.