Review: Blythe’s Terrible Revolution

A number of years ago, I wrote about the church culture of my youth: “I was born in 1976, the same year that President Kimball spoke with some measure of pride in General Conference about the “garden fever” that had infected many of the Saints. The church leaders of this period were raised when the Mormon culture region had primarily an agriculture-based economy (the farm-raised missionary remains legendary). Still, there is clearly more than a fear that the children of Zion be deprived home-canned peaches in President Kimball’s words.” We gardened like champs. We had food storage in case of emergency, but we were more proto-foodies (homemade bread and freezer jam, yes please) than end-time waiters. I remember the policy of Mutually Assured Destruction. We never did bomb drills at school, though, and we soon saw the fruits of glastnost. When employment brought my family to the Kansas City area in the early-1990s, we made jokes about “the gatherers”—fringe believers drawn to the area, and who were generally cuckoo for cocoa puffs.

I’ll readily concede the heterogeneity of lived Mormonism. When friends from Idaho were reading Tara Westover’s memoir, and finding resonances with their experience, I was completely mystified. I have thought I was a fairly representative Mormon—that is something that a lot of us do. Historian’s have used “lived religion” as a framework to approach and analyze their subjects for some time—Tona Hangen’s essay in the Oxford Handbook of Mormonism is a great place to start [n1]. A similar framework is “vernacular religion,” which Christopher Blythe wields to approach the intersections of Latter-day Saints and various ends of the world in his recently released Terrible Revolution: Latter-day Saints and the American Apocalypse.

Believers, whether newly minted or gristled with experience, translate their beliefs through vernacular articulations of actions, cosmologies, and intellectual assents. I’m not sure I completely understand the distinction between lived religion and vernacular religion, but it was easy to follow Christopher’s work. And in doing so, he showed me the diversity of Mormon belief in my lifetime—helping me contextualize my experiences within competing, or at least alternative cultures—and historicizing many news stories from the last two decades that seem just plain weird to so many (outside and inside the church).

Some people might wonder how Terrible Revolution relates to Underwood’s monograph The Millenarian World of Early Mormonism that is now pushing three decades old. It is no question that Underwood’s volume is still relevant and important. What Christopher’s work does differently is to bring those vernacular elements to the forefront, and analyze how they interact across the face of various Mormonisms (including fundamentalist groups) to the present. It is creepily timely with the schismatic apocalypticists and accused murders in Idaho predicting that the end of the world was supposed to arrive just last week! Christopher gives us some important context for their sickening spiral. As he writes on p. 175 most Mormons now share the situation of those outside of the nineteenth-century faith: “It was not the doom Mormons preached that was frightening to many Americans. It was the doomsayers themselves.”

There are a couple of things to get out of the way: 1) Christopher confesses to using lots of big block-quotes in order to let individuals speak for themselves, and that this might annoy readers. He is not wrong. 2) This is a hefty volume, coming in at close to 300 pp. I have had trouble concentrating while reading for the entirety of the lockdown. That being said, for the first half of the book, I frequently felt like I was getting lost in the weeds, and I don’t think it was my regular COVID-era distractibility. That being said, Christopher tightens things up delightfully in the second half. 3) Oxford categorized Terrible Revolution in their expensive tier, so it does not come cheap. With those minor criticism out of the way, we can focus on what is great, and there is a lot of it.

Some key work of Terrible Revolution is the documentation for and analysis of the shifting locus of eschatological destruction—from the United States, to the non-United States, and then to everywhere. In particular, I appreciate Christopher’s tracing of the belief in an indigenous revolution and redemption of Zion anchored in the Book of Mormon, and how it ultimately fell out of favor. It made me really curious about how people are currently reading the Book of Mormon in the church, or if like a quantum state, observing it will alter it. Between Hickman’s “Amerindian Apocalypse,” and now Terrible Revolution, it seems like there is a growing consciousness of these elements, at least in the scholarly literature [n2].

Apocalypticism also flourishes in persecution. Terrible Revolution is a contribution to the literature of the resulting symbiosis, while simultaneously elucidating some of the strategic and successful moves by church authorities to break the cycle at key points in the Latter-day Saint narrative. Having listened to at least a smattering of evangelical radio broadcasts treating the apocalypse while on long road trips, it gives me some measure of comfort as a practicing believer.

Christopher Blythe does good work with Terrible Revolution. I appreciate his feats of archival strength, with wide swaths of genre and source represented. He skillfully narrates, analyzes and contextualizes bits and pieces of the past that can seem at once absolutely peculiar, while also serving as the pedestrian grist of our shared humor. If the US constitution does end out hanging by a thread, even if only in the imaginations of the conspiratorially inclined, Christopher is the one mighty and strong, who set in order and explained what the crap everyone is so excited about.

