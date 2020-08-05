A Footnote to the Extermination Order

Missouri Executive Order 44, commonly known as the Mormon Extermination Order, includes this text: “The Mormons must be treated as enemies, and must be exterminated or driven from the state if necessary for the public peace–their outrages are beyond all description.” The Order was rescinded in 1976, but prior to that time it was common for Mormons to wryly observe that it was legal for Missourians to kill Mormons on the street. Was that really true? Uh, no.
That word “exterminated” has led most Mormons to understand this as a “kill” order. I agree with Alex Baugh, a leading expert on Missouri Mormon history (and all around great guy) that it was not.
I’m interested in Mormon history. I attend the conferences, I read the journals. But I’m more a consumer of Mormon history than a producer of it. Yet when someone recently raised this question on Facebook, I realized that I actually have something to add to this question, based on the fact that I am an attorney and I can read Latin.
The word “exterminate” derives from the Latin verb exterminare. That verb means “to drive out or away, to expel or banish, to remove or put away.” To one who knows Latin this meaning is obvious, because the verb is formed from the prepositional phrase ex termine “from the boundary.”
The confusion exists because that word also came into English with the meaning “to destroy utterly,” largely based on usage in the Latin Vulgate (such as Psalm 36:9 [= English 35:8]) and the way that word came into French. And since the main way we encounter the word today has to do with the chemical killing of vermin, it is natural for us to assume that is the dominant meaning of the word and apply that meaning to this passage. But I think that is clearly wrong.
There is another reason why I think the kill order reading is wrong, and that has to do with the phenomenon of “legal doublets.” It is extremely common in legal contexts to pair synonyms in two different languages, a practice that develops when legal systems are evolving among peoples who speak different languages, which ensures the concept will be communicated to both language speakers. Many of these pair terms in English (Anglo-Saxon) and Latin (or law French). Examples would be aid and abet, all and sundry, assault and battery, armed and dangerous, due and payable, fit and proper, law and order, over and above, true and correct, and will and testament. (For a long list, consult the “Legal doublet” article at Wikipedia.)
The key language here is “must be exterminated or driven from the state.” People naturally think the structure needs to be A or B, but here it seems to be A or A, which doesn’t make sense; why would the Order express it that way? On that reading it is saying “driven from the state or driven from the state.” And I sympathize with that confusion. But the fact is, the document is indeed saying the same thing twice: first with a fancy-pants Latinate term and second in more pedestrian English. So in effect, yes, it says basically “be driven from the state or be driven from the state,” but the first part is Latin and the second is English, because this expression is analogous to a legal doublet.
So I am quite confident that if someone pre-1976 shot and killed a Mormon in cold blood on the streets of say, St. Louis, and then raised this Executive Order as a defense, he would have found his way to prison, or maybe more appropriately to a mental institution.
Comments
I appreciate your linguistic history here, Kevin, but I’ve disagreed with Alex’s interpretation, and I’m not convinced by yours, either. As a historian, I feel the best clue is context, and the context, at least for me, indicates the more violent option. “Exterminate” was frequently used in the racial and religious conflicts of early America, often (though not exclusively) with “erasure” being the implication. And while scholars previously emphasized “removal” (as in the case of the Trail of Tears), most now recognize the underlying assumption was genocide.
And the language was used several times in the Missouri-Mormon conflict. Rigdon, in fact, was the first to invoke it, and he was specifically referring to a bloody war. Within all this context, then, I have a hard time interpreting the word any other way.
The legality of this, of course, is a different question. I’m sure the executive order would not have held up if actually tried.
I forgot to mention Rigdon’s usage, which I agree seems to have the other “kill” meaning. But as for the Executive Order itself, I’ll agree to disagree. But thank you for this clear articulation of the other side on the question.
Could the views be reconciled by accepting that the lawyerly minds who wrote the Extermination Order had Kevin’s intentions, at least superficially, while those not trained to the law heard and expressed the violent view? In my experience, in Mormon history or in current events, those with any real legal experience who write laws and other legal statements use the formal terms as Kevin understands them — it’s their craft, and even (maybe especially) when they have nefarious ends in view, this formal legal language gives them some kind of cover. (Recognizing genocide as the underlying assumption wouldn’t have waited for the 21st century to discover had it not been in deep cover through legal language.)
A hot-head like Sidney Rigdon would use and hear a term like “exterminate” in the way Ben’s popular, untrained, and mobocratic folks would have, and would likely have scoffed at the idea that a pasty-faced lawyer in [whatever clothes they made fun of then] could read a different intent in the document. “Use yer common sense, man! Exterminate is exterminate!”
I will also observe that the order of the expression is strange if exterminated means killed; the more natural way to express would have been to reverse the order: “must be driven from the state or exterminated if necessary for the public peace.” It’s bizarre to put the more draconian remedy first. But I realize I am arguing from linguistics; others will need to weigh in on the history.
Ardis, I agree that even if the executive intent were as I have expressed it, it was reckless in the extreme to use the word “exterminated,” which could so easily be misconstrued. Or that word could have been a dog whistle, with plausible deniability.
Kevin, most of the legal doublets, including all of your examples, use the conjunction ‘and’ not ‘or.’ ‘Or’ is usually used when the terms actually are different, not a restatement of the same thing. Was that always the case in legalese?