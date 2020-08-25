Digital prayer roll

Today the church newsroom announced that members are now able to submit names online to be included on the temple prayer rolls. Next week functionality will be added to the Member Tools app to allow members to submit names from it. I remember coming across examples of nineteenth century Saints submitting names to temple prayer rolls by letter and telegram, and it appears that this was in place from the first temple of the Utah era.
In 1894, John T. D. McCallister summarized the events leading up to and through the dedication of the St. George temple in 1877. He related how many people came to the temple to be baptized for their health, or anointed, and that many miraculous healings occurred. He also wrote how “Quite a number have sent letters and telegrams to us from all parts of the country, to be prayed for, and some who have been healed have so informed us by letter” [n1]
No longer do we set apart men and women to bless the sick and anoint them in our temples, nor do we baptize them for their health. Temple prayer circles (and the parallel gatherings outside of the temple that endured into the late 1970s), have always been a place for healing. Ever since Joseph Smith gathered his small group together in Nauvoo, Saints have sought to assuage the painful manifestations of our broken mortality. The sick and afflicted will ever be with us, and we should never cease to reach toward heaven on their behalf, whether by telegram, paper scrap, or mobile app.
- This was reprinted in “Temple Manifestations,” Millennial Star 57 (January 24, 1895): 59-60.
Comments
This is great news. I’m so happy to hear we can submit names again.
I think this is a lovely idea. But is anyone else worried about spam?
Just did a test run with a valid usage.
Click link on temple page
Sign in to Church Account
Type in name
Click add
Type in next name (if any) and click add (for up to 5 people)
Click submit
I think the account requirement and the need to manually add one at a time should stop most spam.
It won’t stop people intentionally being jerks, but presumably random checks could be used to block people who abuse it.
This will make checking off my ministering assignment a lot easier.
There is no confidentiality. If you call- you don’t have to leave your name. If you write an name in a piece of paper- you slip it in the box- you don’t have to sign it.
Throw priest-penitent confidentiality out the window because there is no promise that this information is perceived by SLC as being confidential, stored securely, won’t be looked up by anyone in the future, etc.
Why did it need to be linked to our accounts? Seems so big brother-ish. They could have simply posted a anonymous form online, and yes- they could have required a captcha (to protect against spam) and programmed some protections (flagging hate speech/swearing, non-names, etc.).
Sigh.
In our local temple we had quite a few put in the local football team, at finals time. Will that be vetted?