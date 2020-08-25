Digital prayer roll

by

Today the church newsroom announced that members are now able to submit names online to be included on the temple prayer rolls. Next week functionality will be added to the Member Tools app to allow members to submit names from it. I remember coming across examples of nineteenth century Saints submitting names to temple prayer rolls by letter and telegram, and it appears that this was in place from the first temple of the Utah era.

In 1894, John T. D. McCallister summarized the events leading up to and through the dedication of the St. George temple in 1877. He related how many people came to the temple to be baptized for their health, or anointed, and that many miraculous healings occurred. He also wrote how “Quite a number have sent letters and telegrams to us from all parts of the country, to be prayed for, and some who have been healed have so informed us by letter” [n1]

No longer do we set apart men and women to bless the sick and anoint them in our temples, nor do we baptize them for their health. Temple prayer circles (and the parallel gatherings outside of the temple that endured into the late 1970s), have always been a place for healing. Ever since Joseph Smith gathered his small group together in Nauvoo, Saints have sought to assuage the painful manifestations of our broken mortality. The sick and afflicted will ever be with us, and we should never cease to reach toward heaven on their behalf, whether by telegram, paper scrap, or mobile app.

