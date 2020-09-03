Conspiracy Theories, Ritual Abuse and the Rise of QAnon in Mormondom

by

We live at a time when conspiracy theory is spreading. This is my second post on its particularly Mormon manifestations. See the first here.

In 1983, Judy Johnson accused her estranged husband, Ray Buckey, of molesting their young son at the preschool where he worked. The McMartin Preschool, in Manhattan Beach, California, was a family business founded by Buckey’s grandmother Virginia McMartin, and operated by her children and grandchildren.

The police found little evidence for Buckey’s guilt, but as a precaution they sent a long form letter out to hundreds of parents whose children attended the school. The letter stated that Buckey was being investigated and asked parents to question their children if employees of the preschool had committed any of a series of detailed acts. The Children’s Institute International, a child abuse therapy clinic, was brought in to consult and by 1984 staffers had interviewed more than 400 children. They received dozens of reports. The McMartins were mutilating animals; they were dressing in robes and digging up corpses in front of children; they were holding satanic rituals in secret rooms and tunnels under the preschool accessed through a variety of methods, including down the toilets.

Forty-one children eventually testified in court. Five teachers were indicted on more than a hundred counts, including Ray and his mother Peggy.

Meanwhile, Judy Johnson continued to call the police, reporting more revelations from her son, Matthew. One such accusation ran, “At the church, Peggy drilled a child under the arms . . . Lots of candles were there, they were all black . . . Ray pricked his right pointer finger, put it in the goat’s anus.”

Johnson was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia. In 1987, four years after the original allegations, the McMartins went to trial. Three years later, the trials concluded. All charges were dropped; there were no convictions. In 1990, the head of Children’s International, Kee McFarlane, confessed she would probably do things differently could she return to 1984.

The McMartin scandal was hardly the only panic over child abuse and satanic ritual to erupt in the 1980s and early 1990s. There were similar cases in Bakersfield, California, in Martensville, Saskatchewan, and in New Jersey, to name only three that happened at almost exactly the same time.

Scholars call this the “ritual abuse panic,” or, catchier, the “satanic panic.” It was a telling, but hardly unique, outbreak of conspiracy-oriented paranoia—something that tends to surface in the United States in times of social or economic stress. Like today.

Between 1985 and 1987, similar accusations rocked Lehi, Utah. A woman named Sheila Bowers, worried that her children were talking too freely about sex, took them to see a therapist named Barbara Snow. Accusations mushroomed from there. Snow first became convinced that the children were being abused by their babysitter, the teenage daughter of the local bishop, Keith Burnham. She then asked for the names of other children the girl babysat and began interviewing them.

When the dust settled two years later, Snow had concluded that that children throughout Lehi had been forced to participate in Satanic rituals organized in part by the Burnhams, and she accused 40 adults of being members of a Satanic sexual abuse cult. Almost all were members of the Lehi Eighth Ward. One, Alan Hadfield, was convicted on the strength of Snow’s testimony and that of children she interviewed. He spent six months in prison.

Snow began publishing articles arguing that ritual satanic abuse was widespread, and that other community organizations, like churches, could facilitate its growth. In 2018, patients of Snow accused Brenda and Robert Miles, the daughter and son-in-law of Russell M. Nelson, of masterminding a Satan-worshiping sexual abuse ring in the Mueller Park area of Bountiful. They filed a lawsuit against the Miles family. It was dismissed with prejudice this past July. Snow herself was placed on probation for violating ethical and professional codes of conduct.

It appears that in 1989 and 1990, the Social Services office and Presiding Bishopric of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints investigated the possibilities that there were in fact Satanic cults operating in the wards and stakes of the Church. These investigations produced several documents, most famously one now termed the “Pace memorandum,” written by Glenn Pace of the Presiding Bishopric in 1990. It is famous because Jerald and Sandra Tanner, evangelicals devoted to debunking Mormonism, secured a copy and published it.

In the memorandum, at least, Pace takes the possibility seriously. He reports discussing abuse with 60 victims. He worries that there were in fact “covens” of Satan worshipers infiltrating the wards of the Church. He urges the First Presidency to issue a statement, concerned that in its absence too few members will take the supposed reality of Satanic cults within the Church seriously.

Finally, Pace spends the bulk of the memo arguing for the existence of such conspiracy using scriptural archetype and precedent. “We live in the last dispensation of the fullness of times and Satan is here with his secret combinations in all of the ugliness that existed in previous dispensations. The scriptures prophesy to that reality,” he says. He cites Cain’s plot to murder his brother Abel as the ur-example, and then as one might expect spends the bulk of his time outlining the various machinations of the Gadianton robbers in the Book of Mormon, even arguing that such precedent demonstrates that conspiracies might penetrate Church and government leadership.

It’s that last part that I think is most relevant for today. The lawsuit against the Mileses was dismissed in part because the plaintiffs offered no evidence other than their testimony. The McMartin preschool cases fell apart after seven long years and a great deal of agony on the part of the McMartin family for the same reason.

And none of them—none of them—were true. The work of Pace and other Church agents led to a years-long state investigation directed by a Governor’s Task Force. It reported that polls indicated 90% of Utah residents believed that such abuse was happening. It investigated 125 reported cases of ritual sexual abuse. It discovered one verifiable case—that of the “Zion Community,” a Mormon schismatic movement run by Arvin Shreeve, a self-proclaimed prophet to around 100 followers. Shreeve also engaged in molestation, and was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

None of the reports of secret abuse rings or hidden Satanic cults infiltrating the Church or state government could be verified.

More, it has been exhaustively documented that the sort of recovered memory that therapists like Snow used is unreliable. Snow, the Children’s Institute International, and many other therapists in similar cases wanted to document specific stories. They asked leading questions, they encouraged specific memories in their patients, and they got what they were looking for. This is verifiable. It has been documented that Snow berated and coached children. There were no tunnels under the McMartin preschool.

Today, the QAnon conspiracy theory posits the existence of shadowy enemies not so different from those Barbara Snow or Kee McFarlane feared.

According to this conspiracy, dozens of high ranking government officials and famous celebrities are part of a secret, underground pedophilia ring. They are constantly covering for each other and manipulating the media and the American population with distractions like COVID-19.

Latter-day Saints, of course, feel spiritual warrant to care for families and children, which makes them vulnerable to the sort of fear-mongering QAnon proponents engage in. Sex abuse and sex trafficking are certainly real dangers—but these victims are overwhelmingly poverty-stricken, homeless, and refugees, not, for the most part, the children of any given Mormon ward.

More, there are certain aspects of the QAnon theory that intersect with the sort of thinking that made Glenn Pace prone to believing in the Satanic panic. Throughout the middle years of the 20th century, many members of the Church, including the apostle Ezra Taft Benson, seized upon the language of the Gadianton robbers in the Book of Mormon as a type of what they saw as the communist conspiracy of the Cold War. “There is no conspiracy theory in the Book of Mormon,” Benson declared. “It is conspiracy fact.”

But notice that Benson’s conspiracy was comprised of communists. And notice how easily Pace transmutes his Gadianton robbers into Satanic cults. And notice how easily contemporary Mormons sympathetic to QAnon shift them into celebrities and the “deep state.” The great appeal of the language of conspiracy is, first, that it is mutable. The conspiracy always exists; the elite are always poised to destroy freedom. The Gadiantons can be Soviets or the Federal Reserve or even Tom Hanks (if you believe QAnon). And Church members, prone to “likening” scripture as Church leaders urge them to do, tend to think that its politics must mirror onto ours.

Conspiracy’s second great appeal is that it endows the believer with a feeling of efficacy, of insight and of power. It makes the world—a random, chaotic, and sometimes frightening place—seem comprehensible, and the believer a hero, privy to special information essential for the salvation of truth and goodness.

The danger, of course, is that conspiracy is not only false—it is that it sows mistrust, encourages fear, and propagates conflict. The story conspiracy tells spirals slowly, slowly out of control and eventually wrecks the lives of individuals like Ray Buckey and Alan Hadfield, and the carefully built, precious, and ultimately fragile communities like the Lehi Eighth Ward. It is the snake in the Edens we strive to build.

