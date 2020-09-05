My New JST Article

by

Kevin L. Barney, “A Commentary on Joseph Smith’s Revision of First Corinthians,” Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought 53, no. 2 (Summer 2020): 57-105 here.

The latest issue of Dialogue includes an article I wrote on the JST of 1 Corinthians, and I would like to tell you a little bit about the genesis of this piece.

Five years ago I was asked to review a manuscript by Richard Draper and Michael Rhodes that was a commentary on 1 Corinthians for the BYU New Testament Commentary Project. I had been classmates with Richard in a couple of Greek classes back in my BYU classics days in the early 80s, and I consider anyone who touched that program an automatic friend, so I said “sure.” I wrote a lengthy report with hundreds of suggested comments. At the beginning of my report I commented on previous critiques of the Revelation volume they did, including comments by Jill Kirby (one of our finest Bible scholars). Jill had commented negatively on a practice in that early volume of reflecting the JST revisions directly in the modern rendition ( = translation), which seemed to reflect an assumption that all such JST revisions were textual restorations. I agreed with Jill that that was the wrong approach, so I was loaded for bear on that subject. But it turns out they had not followed that practice in the 1 Corinthians volume; they had learned from Jill’s critique and improved their approach. (At the time I just took Jill’s word for it, as I did not own the Revelation volume, but I have it now, and so I checked the first JST emendation to see if it showed up in the rendition, and sure enough it did. So a hat tip to Jill for correcting that practice.)

The volume was eventually published, and I guess as a thank you for my review, I was invited to be one of the speakers at a day-long conference at the alumni center at BYU. So I had to come up with a topic. And I thought back to that issue of treatment of the JST and how the authors had improved their approach. And when we don’t insist that all JST revisions are textual restorations but take a more eclectic approach, I had noticed there were some very good and productive changes there, even if none of them to my eye was a textual restoration. So I decided to make that the topic of my presentation. I reviewed and analyzed maybe 30 JST revisions in the book (about 40% of the total, and used them to demonstrate that if we stop insisting that all JST revisions are textual restorations but are willing to see them as other types of revisions, they become more productive. I was a little bit nervous about this, but I needn’t have been, the presentation went over great and no one seemed too thrown about taking a more eclectic approach to the JST. So I was happy with the experience and I assumed that was the end of that.

But—for the past 14 years I have been a blogger here at BCC. And when you are a blogger you always have in the back of your mind what your next post might be. And back in January of 2018 I thought back to my presentation on the JST in 1 Corinthians. And it dawned on me that part of the reason people have such a limited understanding of that project is that everyone always cherry picks. Depending on your perspective you cherry pick just a few good examples or just a few poor examples to support your general view. And I began to wonder—what if I evaluated the JST of an entire book of the Bible? That would not allow any cherry picking; I would have to comment on every last one of the changes. And I honestly wasn’t sure what I would find, and I got curious about it. Now that seemed like way too much work for a blog post, but I realized I already had a pretty good start on it because of all the 1 Corinthians passages I had evaluated a few years earlier. So I decided to do a commentary on the complete JST of 1 Corinthians. To start I had to create a paradigm. I basically just cobbled together a Franken-paradigm of all the previous suggestions that had been made (the one in the article is considerably refined from that early attempt). Then I wrote up the commentary, more formally analyzing the ones I had done already, and analyzing all the new ones. And I hit publish, as one does in the blog world. And I thought it turned out pretty well and was happy with it. And that was that, I had no further ambitions regarding it at all.

Well, as you know Thom Wayment was making waves in the JST world. I have never met the man, and if he had been in Rel Ed I probably wouldn’t have reached out to him. But he had moved to Classics, and as I indicated above I consider all the Classics people to be automatic friends. So I reached out to him with my blog post to see what he thought. And I received back a warm and encouraging response. It had been a long time since I had formally published anything, so I thought maybe I should give this a try. I figured Dialogue was probably the most likely venue. And now here we are with the published article in hand.

What was my overall conclusion? The word I use is that I was impressed. Given his very obvious limitations, I thought Joseph did a remarkable job. There are however, two prices you have to be willing to pay to join me in being similarly impressed. First, we have to give up on this almost universal assumption in the Church that the JST is overwhelmingly a textual restoration. That dog ain’t gonna hunt. And second, we have to allow Joseph to make mistakes. If you’re willing to make those two concessions, you are free to join me in impressed land.

As an example, consider the last JST revision in the book:

68. 1 Corinthians 16:20

All the brethren greet you. Greet ye one another with an holy kiss salutation .

The Greek word philema does indeed mean “kiss,” as a sign of fraternal affection that was commonly given in the early Christian community. The JST updates the gesture culturally with the blander “salutation.” But the JST is not alone in suggesting such a cultural updating. Other translations suggest here “warm greeting” (CEV), “special greeting” (ERV), “shake hands” (PHILLIPS), “loving handshake” (TLB), and “holy embraces” (MSG). The specific word “salutation” is assimilated from verse 21.

Paradigm Classification A-1 and A-4 (English Paraphrase of KJV Text and Assimilation).

In order to be a textual restoration, we would need to posit that the original text here read aspasmos “personal greeting or salutation,” which scribes for some reason changed to philema “kiss.” By changing “kiss” to “salutation” the JST is then restoring the original text. That scenario is quite obviously not what is going on here. Rather, the JST here is a cultural translation. A kiss was a proper greeting in the early Christian community; it is not such for us today. If I walked into church and kissed Sister Brown, she would wallup me in the head with that big purse she carries. This isn’t a textual restoration, but a cultural updating. And as we see, Joseph is hardly the only one to have that concern, a number of other translations do pretty much the same thing.



