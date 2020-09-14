The Giant Joshua — Chapters Nine and Ten

by

By Lynne Larson

“That was it, she thought, that which would sustain her . . . the Light was still hers, growing brighter as one gained wisdom . . . The wave of joy broke, and the dazzling spray flooded her with love, faith, divine goodness.”

It is soul-piercing grief that haunts these hundred pages – Chapters Nine and Ten – and unfathomable loss of her beloved Freeborn and her three children that points Clory toward the maturity of spirit required to recognize the “Light” of the above quotation and survive her circumstances. The ultimate victory will be hard-won.

Chapters Nine and Ten remind us vividly that Clory’s feelings for Free, and his for her, have never faded. In spite of her marriage to his father, in spite of her motherhood and her commitment to plurality, she has not forgotten the boy her own age, whom she has always loved. Living in the same family, they have playfully interacted from time to time and even shared an occasional intimate blush. But generally, they have kept a physical distance, dutifully suppressing deep emotions, or denying them. However, as Free leaves on a militia expedition that may cost him his life, and stops to bid Clory a last goodbye, neither of them can resist the moment. “And when Free came she . . . let herself be swept up in his arms and kissed without preamble.”

“‘You ought to have known there ain’t anybody else for me,” [Free tells Clory] “—-ever’.”

So strong are Free’s emotions, even Abijah notes his son’s enthusiastic willingness to risk his life to hunt the stolen sheep and bring back the herd, because the rescue will not only eventually mean profits for the town, it will mean milk for Clory’s baby. When Free is killed on the expedition, Abijah blames his own young wife. After all, he can’t fault his beloved son. It is easier to listen to false rumors and believe that Clory must have seduced Free, or at least gone out of her way to remain alluring to him or respond with warmth to his flirtations. She has therefore indirectly caused his death! Dark clouds descend on Abijah over this conviction, and he freezes Clory out of his life.

As for Clory, she is devastated on all accounts. Physically, she suffers a miscarriage. Emotionally, her grief is coupled with guilt. She has loved Free since childhood, “and she had not been able to stop loving him, no matter how hard she tried . . . They said his death was a punishment for going against counsel, but if anyone had gone against counsel it was she. He was not to blame. Oh, no! It was all her fault from the beginning . . .” She responds to Abijah’s frost with bitterness of her own. Seeing Abijah’s garments flapping on the clothesline, she sees them “like the caricature of a man, like Abijah deflated of vanity.”

We as readers may ponder these seminal chapters with a variety of emotions, opinions, and impressions. I have heard some critics condemn the entire novel because of Clory’s relationship with Free, calling it “stereotypical” to portray a young plural wife in love with her husband’s son. Others have pointed to Whipple’s vivid description of Clory’s youthful passion as “leaning towards the lurid” or they have chastened Whipple for turning the novel into a “soap opera” rather than a faith-promoting pioneer story. Before casting ourselves with that group, I would hope readers might consider Whipple’s theme, emphasis, and artistry in Chapters Nine and Ten. Stories become “lurid” when they emphasize the vulgar for the sake of the obscene. Clory’s youthful passion is portrayed as natural and God-given. No “lurid” writer ever described it as Whipple does:

“A shiver of terror pierced her heart like an icicle. She had not meant to love him, but they had been in the clutch of something bigger than themselves . . . Desire shuddered a remembered spasm along her nerves. Before she was born it must have been conceived, that hunger, as patient as the red rocks, waiting for the pattern of her life to wheel its preordained cycle . . . It seemed to her that all the old spoken words still trembled there—would they tremble there even when she was old, alternately bathing her in their beauty and drowning her again and again in that savage, recurrent loneliness . . . you can never see him again, it mocked, oh, you can never see him again! When she had hands as withered and mottled as the claw of a hen . . . would the world still throb with this passionate longing?”

Lurid? Simple soap opera? I daresay, Whipple’s genius makes these chapters much, much more.

Great characters in great novels grow and change as the pages turn, and the pain of Free’s death not only matures Clory, it teaches her (and us) one of Whipple’s themes: Experience, even sad experience, brings wisdom. On Sugar Loaf she has a spiritual epiphany with the “Light” (quoted at the top of the post), and determines, “Sorrow might come again, but it would find a tougher surface.”

And, of course, sorrow will come again, in the worst of ways. Before Chapter Ten ends, Clory will lose all of her children to a dreaded canker plague, including her beloved Kissy who was more precious to her than life itself. But before that happens, she and Abijah reconcile, and she comes to see him as a true man of God with the power of the priesthood, as he places his hands on little Kissy’s head to save her after a wagon accident. Clory recognizes then that she can love and admire Abijah, perhaps not with the youthful passion she had for Free, but because of a stronger, more important bond.

It is in these pages, too, that Whipple overlays all the suffering of her pioneers with her “Grand Idea” in a very direct discussion between David Wight and his hired man, the gentile Mr. Nelson. “Togetherness.” Nelson roars, “You were persecuted because you had togetherness, but it also gave you strength. Togetherness! The ability to sacrifice yourself for the Common Good — the Common Good . . . for something greater than self . . . Brotherhood. It’s the noblest concept in human experience!”

Clory has suffered mightily for the “Grand Idea” by the end of Chapter Ten, but she has also seen what faith, conviction, brotherhood, and togetherness can do. And we, with her, have begun to see the power of Maurine Whipple’s theme.

Discussion questions:

1. How do you feel about Clory’s relationship with Free? Do you see it as an attempt to add a more appealing romance to her novel? Or is it an effective counterbalance to Clory’s relationship with Abijah?

2. Were Clory’s terrible losses in these chapters excessive? Why do you think Whipple was so hard on her main character?

3. What is the gentile Mr. Nelson’s role? Is Whipple’s theme of the ‘Grand Idea’ clear to you, or do you find the idea vague and/or anachronistic for the 1860s setting?

Historical notes, by Andrew Hall

Maurine check-in:

Chapters Nine and Ten were written in January-March 1940, some of it while Maurine was staying at Joseph and Tina Walker’s house in Los Angeles and at their date ranch in Cathedral City, California. Joseph Walker was a St. George native, the son of Charles Lowell Walker, a St. George pioneer. Charles Lowell Walker was a model for the character of David Wight. Charles Lowell Walker, like David Wight, wrote poems and songs (including the hymn “Dearest Children, God is Near You”), participated in theater productions, and was one of the founders of St. George’s first newspaper. His son, Joseph Walker, was 62 in 1940, and a doctor of urology. He likewise was the model for Frank Wight, David and Pal’s son, and one of the main characters in the unfinished sequel, Cleave the Wood. Joseph and Tina Walker were impressed by Maurine’s early drafts of The Giant Joshua and became active supporters. Maurine often stayed with them over the next ten years, convalescing from her various illnesses, and they engaged a lively correspondence. Walker was a strong cultural Mormon, with great interest and pride in his people’s history, but not a believer in the current Church leadership—not unlike Maurine.

Veda Hale, Maurine’s biographer, wrote, “In addition to supplying needed medical assistance and emotional support, he was a gold mine of anecdotes, his tidbits, and human insights, which he passed along in well-written letters . . . The Walkers’ unstinting affection, their unreserved admiration of her writing ability, and their open pride in her achievement was balm to the bruises of indifference that Maurine said—probably with exaggeration—characterized the reactions of the people in St. George . . . They provided sympathetic and sophisticated awareness from people who were not only her own, but who were also at home in the broader world she longed to enter. Walker’s educated, good-humored encouragement, his willingness to share his own experience and observations, his open admiration of Maurine’s writing ability, and his concern for her health, combined with [editor Ferris] Greenslet’s editorial skills and enthusiasm, created a delicately balanced environment. Together they gave Maurine the kind of support that had not existed earlier and which never existed again.”[1]

Ferris Greenslet wrote to Maurine in April 1940, “If you keep on at that pace, I don’t see why you shouldn’t be the Pulitzer winner, yourself, of 1940 . . . With each new chapter I think afresh how much better this is than Vardis Fisher [the author of Children of God (1939)].”[2]

Historical inspirations–

The doctor Stiddy Weeks is based on the frontier herbalist doctor Priddy Meeks. Maurine portrayed Brigham Young the St. George religious leadership as disregarding Stiddy Weeks’ ability, as they thought the people should trust in priesthood blessings and the herbal remedies of chosen midwives over professional doctors. Priddy Meeks, however, was a Thompsonian herbalist, whose ideas about treating sickness were largely in line with Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, both of whom he knew well. Meeks lived in Parowan, then in Harrisburg, northwest of St. George, before moving to the Long Valley region in 1864. Priddy Meek’s son Athe Meeks lived in St. George in the 1930s-1950s, and so Maurine probably knew him. Whipple used Priddy as a character in her 1943 short story, “They Did Go Forth”, about an Orderville (Long Valley) woman with a sick child who is visited by one of the Three Nephites. “They Did Go Forth” and other gems will be published in A Craving For Beauty: The Lost Works of Maurine Whipple, forthcoming from BCC Press.

The Navajo attack on the cattle ranch at Pipe Spring, which results in Freeborn’s death, is based on a raid by Native Americans on the Whitmore Ranch in Pipe Springs, on the Arizona Strip, during the Black Hawk War. James Whitmore had established the ranch in 1863, and many of the St. George residents left their cattle and sheep to graze there under his protection. On January 8, 1866, a group of Native Americans stole some of the cattle. Whitmore and Robert McIntire tried to recover the stock. When they did not return, Whitmore’s 11-year old son set out on foot to summon aid. A posse found the two men’s bodies, riddled with arrows, buried under the snow some days later. The posse found and killed eleven Paiutes some days later, although the Paiutes claimed that it was Navajos, rather than them, that killed the two men.[3] Free’s death may also have been inspired by the Native American killing of Elijah Averett, a young man from Washington, Utah, during a reconnoitering and exploring expedition in August 1866.

“Black Canker,” the plague which killed Clory’s three children, as well as many of the children of the community, was identified by Maurine as the same illness which afflicted the Saints at Winter Quarters. For a scientific explanation of these kinds of ailments, here is an excerpt from the article “Medical Terms Used by Saints in Nauvoo and Winter Quarters, 1839–48”.[4]

“Canker: Refers to an ulceration, usually in the mouth. In the presence of malnutrition, debilitation, or immune deficiency, it may spread and cause tissue destruction, gangrene, and an agonizing death. Fortunately, the amount of pain experienced by patients with fatal canker is relatively small. In pioneer times the gangrene often turned tissues black, in which instance the disease was called ‘black canker.’ Without antibiotics or adequate nutrition, progressive canker or cancrum oris was fatal in about 95 percent of cases, usually within one to three weeks of its recognition. Today this condition still occurs in countries where there is severe poverty and malnutrition. Several diseases which weaken the immune system can add to the effects of malnutrition and debilitation, increasing the risk of progressive canker. These include measles, gastroenteritis, scurvy, AIDS, and, in the case of children, an initial or primary herpes virus infection in the mouth . . . Any serious ongoing disease probably contributed to the risk of developing lethal canker in subjects with severe malnutrition. Canker deaths did, and still do, occur predominantly in young children. The years of maximal susceptibility (ages one to seven) are years when the immune system is not yet fully mature and passive protection from mother’s breast milk is waning or has gone . . . Early Saints from England probably introduced the terms ‘canker’ and ‘black canker’ to other pioneers in describing this fatal condition.”

Summers in St. George in the 1860s often saw deaths of children and pestilences of flies, as Maurine described. The Charles Lowell Walker diary includes these entries:

July 28, 1867. “There is considerable sickness this summer. 7 children have died in about 3 weeks.”

Sept. 22, 1867. “August has in this place been a very sickly month. Many children have died and there has been great lamentation and weeping . . . All my children has been very sick and my little daughter Agatha was not expected to live, but by the help of God and faith of the Saints she recovered in this trial.”

May 26, 1869. “At this time there is considerable sickness in this place among the little children and quite a number have died and many mothers have been made to mourn the loss of their darlings.”

An editors’ footnote to one of these entries stated: “‘Summer Complaint’ was the great offender, a dysentery caused by milk that was contaminated by the swarms of houseflies.”[5]

[1] Veda Tebbs Hale. “Swell Suffering”: A biography of Maurine Whipple. Greg Kofford Books, 2012, p. 162-163.

[2] Hale, p. 164.

[3] https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/78330/james-montgomery-whitmore

[4] Douglas C. Heiner, Evan L. Ivie, and Teresa Lovell Whitehead, “Medical Terms Used by Saints in Nauvoo and Winter Quarters, 1839–48”, by Religious Educator (10:3), 2009.

[5]A. Karl Larson and Katherine Miles Larson, editors. The Diary of Charles Lowell Walker. Utah State University Press, 1980, p. 284.