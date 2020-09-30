How to Forgive?

by

Today’s guest post is by Eric Hachenberger.

When the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement took off last May, the US started to tear itself apart over one of its most fundamental conflicts again. At about the same time, church filmmaker Brian Faye gave us a sublime and personal message of reconnecting and forgiveness. In his vulnerable story, he tells us how after years of estrangement he was finally able to forgive and reconnect to his mother when she broke down in tears before him.

The stark contrast between these two messages got me thinking. Why is it often so hard for us to forgive?

In conflict, our first reactions to others are often violent retaliation or simply ending the relationship. Reconciliation is most often forgotten.

While protesters take quotes from Martin Luther King out of context, we can still remember that this man used the principles of Christianity to solve a huge conflict in a peaceful manner. And so can we in our homes, families, and communities – by forgiving.

Why we hold back forgiveness

When my dad sued my mum for financial reasons after their divorce, I broke with him. I refused to talk to him for weeks, then months, then years.

Before leaving on my mission, the former stake patriarch reminded me that walking the path of Christ required us to have “a love … of all men” (2. Nephi 31:20, emphasis added).

I didn’t think much of it at that time. Actually, I thought that my father wasn’t part of ‘all men.’ That somehow his actions had disqualified him from being worthy of my forgiveness. On some days, my thoughts brought me so far as to think forgiving him would somehow condone his mistakes.

How we misunderstand forgiveness

As I nevertheless struggled to build a new bridge to my father, I realized that Jesus’ statement to us “to forgive all men” is not a suggestion (D&C 64:10). It’s an imperative. And it’s a requirement to gain his forgiveness – without which, we should remember, we are utterly and eternally lost.

We struggle to forgive others because here we are on the other side of the atonement than usual.

We are pretty well versed when it comes to the ‘steps of repentance’. We repeat it often at church because we know in how dire need we are of a Savior.

Sadly, we haven’t developed an equally rich vocabulary for forgiveness.

When we have to forgive, we stand as if with Christ, having to allow and help others to repent. And we need to have faith that Christ can also heal the damage done to us.

The sin of the other person doesn’t disqualify them from Christ’s atonement.

But by thinking that it does and holding back forgiveness, we deny what Christ can do. We want to limit his power and therefore ‘remaineth in [us] the greater sin” (D&C 64:9).

How we may forgive

Forgiveness is hard. No doubt. The tension in my family is still palpable at times. But since my father and I rebuilt our relationship, I feel less burdened by the past.

So how can we do this?

Sometimes we are struck (like in Brian’s case) by the humanity of others. Their reality and divine nature sometimes break through the walls we have erected to keep them out.

But when we don’t want to wait for years and decades for these moments to happen, we have to become more proactive.

A lot of times we need to change our hearts before we can forgive. Therein lies the challenge and the opportunity. A challenge, because changing our hearts is difficult, but an opportunity, because it is all within our power.

We can start by seeing not only the other person’s weaknesses but also their virtues. These people are not only their worst decisions. They are complex and often blind to the pain they inflict. And they might not be the easiest to love. Yet we are commanded to love them. Distance makes it easier to hate. So we have to get closer again.

And we have to acknowledge that we have made it harder for them, too. That there surely are things we have done that have added to their pain. That they too are struggling and hurting.

Then we have to take that courageous step to be there for them. First by stopping to hate them and seeing only their worst sides. Then by serving them. And then, when we care for them, our hearts can transform. And theirs might too.

Strength to Love in Christ

The pivotal story in the conflict between Nephites and Lamanites is found in the mission of the Sons of Mosiah.

Instead of seeking the Lamanites’ destruction, they desired their salvation (Mosiah 28:3, Alma 26:25).

This desire didn’t come before they were deeply converted unto the Lord. And once they put it into action, it transformed lives (e.g. Alma 18:5).

As a result, half a nation reached out to their enemies with love (Alma 24).

It is by this love that we cure hatred (Mosiah 28:2, Alma 24:24,25).

And as Mormon admonishes, we should “pray unto the Father with all the energy of heart, that [we] may be filled with this love,” for it is the love of Christ (Moroni 7:48).