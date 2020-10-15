Far-Right Appeals to Islamophobia Fall Flat in Vienna

by

The poster shows a smiling man still on the uphill slope of middle age with his arm around a child gesturing to St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the mother church of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vienna and prominent symbol of the city. Above him in the clear blue sky is the declaration “Our home!”

Below the happy pair is a room full of women wearing burqas looking at a framed photo of a masked figure in battledress with an AK-47 within reach and the words “Home Sweet Home” scrawled on the wall behind. Next to the photo is an open window with a view of the tower of St. Stephen’s, but this time it is overlaid with a red crescent moon. At the bottom of the poster is the assertion that the party’s political opponents—social democrats, Christian democrats and Green party—support radical Islam.

Indeed, in 2020, Vienna’s far-right Freedom Party tried to win the support of the citizens of a city with some of the highest quality of life in the world by appealing to base religious prejudices. It strikes me as an astonishing approach, but it’s part of a strategy that worked before.

In 2015, for example, the city-wide elections coincided with the high-water mark of the refugee crisis in Austria. In August 2015, German immigration authorities decided that they would no longer require Syrians to process their asylum claims in the country in which they entered the EU. The news spread quickly, and soon all along the “Balkan Route” an already dire situation escalated out of control as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers set out towards Germany. Hungary built a fence to keep them at bay, but in early September—after Angela Merkel had declared “We can do it!”—Viktor Orbán opened the border to the west, and unprecedented numbers of refugees arrived in Vienna. The first wave had set out on foot, others came by train and bus. The main train station with connections to Germany was quickly overwhelmed.

No one was prepared to deal with the situation. Even the police were simply spectators of scenes that had last played out in the Second World War. Civil society rallied to provide support to the refugees, but like the government’s own efforts it was ad-hoc and in a constant state of flux. It took weeks for a semblance of order to be restored and months before life in Austria’s capital settled down into a new normal.

That experience left a mark on Austria’s political landscape. The country’s formidable bureaucracy had been caught flat-footed by the global dynamics of the refugee movements, and it quickly became apparent that not even it’s comfortable location in the heart of one of the world’s wealthiest regions would be enough to keep the refugee problem at arm’s length.

In the midst of all this, the Freedom Party campaigned on a platform of secure borders, a safe homeland and the “integration” of foreigners, which included monitoring of Muslim facilities such as mosques, schools and kindergartens and a ban on distributing free copies of the Quran in public. And it worked—in 2015 a record 30.79% of voters supported the Freedom Party, making them the second strongest party, less than 9 percentage points behind the social democrats who have run the city for the past century.

But in 2020 it didn’t—despite the party’s allegiance to the adage “never change a winning team,” support for the Freedom Party in Vienna collapsed by more than 20 percentage points to 7.75%. This is the biggest decline of any party in any election in Austria’s history.

Preliminary results of the 2020 municipal elections in Vienna. The Freedom Party is the blue column, second from left. (Source)

The context is a much different one today, of course. First, the national Freedom Party has been rocked by scandals large and small, which led to the collapse of Austria’s coalition government in 2019 and the disgrace of the former former vice-chancellor and Freedom Party chairman (he also ran in the election above; his results are the white column “HC”). His fall from grace revealed just how closely the party’s fortunes over the last decade had largely been a function of the chairman’s personality—people might have come for the sandy foundations of the party’s platform, but it wasn’t enough to tempt disappointed voters back into the fold.

Second, the refugee crisis didn’t lead to the collapse of civilization as we know it; indeed, it has gone back to being something most people experience only through the media. This doesn’t mean that Austrians aren’t currently facing an actual existential crisis—on the contrary. As a small, export-oriented country, Austria’s economic future is tied to global developments, and as we well know, the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving few stones of the global order unturned. Vienna in particular has been hard hit. Normally it is a popular destination for tourists and conferences, for example, but in the first half of 2020 overnight stays plunged by 66%, reaching a (preliminary?) nadir in June of -88%. And so it is all the more remarkable that despite the gloomy economic outlook, the far-right populists banging the drum of fear and prejudice not only failed to generate traction but took a sound drubbing instead.

I don’t think that the Freedom Party’s thrashing at the polls means that the Viennese have found religion, as it were. But it does suggest that prejudices alone are no substitute for charismatic leaders or, barring that, actual policy substance beyond opposing minorities and their religions and mounting toothless crusades against global developments. As a member of a tiny minority religion in this country, I am gratified that the appeal to Islamophobia went nowhere, even as society continues to grapple with the implications of the 2017 “Anti-Facial Covering Act” (which was passed when the national Freedom Party was part of the governing coalition) and the associated ban on burqas.

In my view the electoral rout sends a clear message about the wisdom of campaigning on the basis of prejudice—this loss is a win for religious freedom. But divining the will of the electorate is more of an art than a science, and the intended recipient of any message will undoubtedly have an own interpretation. Regardless, the outcome means that a party running on Islamophobia will be precluded from a governing role for the time being. Even if the outcome of this election will not itself guarantee religious freedom or the absence of persecution and prejudice of religious minorities, the prospect of cooler heads prevailing is a step in the right direction. And you know what they say about a journey of a thousand miles.