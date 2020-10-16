What Gets You Through?

Note: there’s nothing particularly Mormon-y about this post, except that it deals with what one Mormon has done to stay sane during the pandemic.
Back in May, two months or so into the pandemic, I finally did it. Lying in bed at probably one in the morning, I posted on Craigslist:
Need to play in a jazz combo? Me too!
I hadn’t played with other musicians since my freshman year of college (which, I’ll note, was a long time ago). But since stay-at-home started, I’d been practicing my saxophones. More, probably, than I had since my freshman year. And once the pandemic was over (because even in May I though maybe it would end sometime soon), I wanted a chance to play.
On the last day of May I got a response. He had an idea—what if we met in a park near his home? We could play distanced, safely, but critically, we could play.
It took a little bit of time to arrange, but eventually we hit on playing roughly every other Sunday at 4:00. We ended up with a rotating case of players—sometimes it was me on soprano, him on guitar. Sometimes we had drums and bass, sometimes we had trumpets. Once we even had a violin.
We play mostly jazz standards, with occasional other songs worked in. Here’s “How High the Moon”:
Sometimes we’d do other songs. I transcribed Stanley Turrentine’s version of “Can’t Buy Me Love” (basically a 12-bar blues with a weird tag at the end of the head).
At our most recent session, we played “The Saga of Harrison Crabfeathers,” a song none of us (except the violinist) had ever heard or seen before. But with a name like that, how could you not play it?
At this point, we’re probably done for the season. Chicago’s temperature is dropping, making it harder to play outdoors. (I have high hopes that a week from Sunday will be warm, but I fully expect those hopes to be dashed.) And we’re not playing indoors until there’s a vaccine.
In the meantime, though, playing in the park has given me something to look forward to, something to get me through this pandemic.
So what has gotten you through? (Note that it’s cool if your answer is Netflix; I didn’t play in the park because it was productive: I played because it’s what I love, with the added bonus that it provided a couple hours for my family to be outside.)
If you’re interested, I could generally convince my kids to film two songs a week. I’ve put them all here.
Comments
I’ve really missed attending and playing at open mics, the Zoom open mics just aren’t cutting it. But on the bright side we have been able to race our stock car since mid June, that definitely got me through.
You should absolutely add more songs.
Lots of cycling. I’ve mostly been living in a cave, though, even before the pandemic, being a phd student with lots of side projects.
One of my children had to cancel a wedding and, like most people, vacation plans were disrupted over the summer. I also had some athletic events get canceled that I had trained for. Work was insanely and unsustainably busy and stressful. I became clinically depressed and the doctor gave me a small prescription for Zoloft and I began to see a therapist.
So I say, in all seriousness, that a therapist and anti-depressants took the edge off for me. I also began practicing the piano again for about 30 minutes a night and learned a piece I’ve wanted to for years.
I’m so sorry, Toad. Our neighbors had to cancel their wedding, too, and that sucks.
But I’m glad a therapist, anti-depressants, and the piano have taken the edge off!
Ben, I love biking and east of the mississippi, I’ve never raced stock cars, but it’s awesome that that’s going well for you!
My cats, especially helping a newcomer transform from a vicious, biting, snarling hellcat into the sweetest, softest, purring lovebug. Took about four months, but we’re almost there.
Also, the thing that helps me get through is working on my Who We Lost project, identifying LDS victims of the 1918-20 influenza pandemic, and posting online memorials to them (almost 2,500 so far). It engages my brain without being more demanding than I can cope with right now, and it lets me vent some of my need to grieve current circumstances in a controlled way, largely, I think, because time gives enough distance that it doesn’t swallow me whole.
But some days I still can’t do much, and I cry a lot. I’ll confess it publicly in case it helps anyone else realize they aren’t alone in that.
Thanks, Ardis. I’ve loved seeing the new cat transformation, and your Who We Lost project is absolutely stunning. It is an amazing, humane, and deeply empathetic work of history and I’m excited every time I see a new one come across Twitter or Facebook.
And crying is absolutely a legitimate way to get through the pandemic. Like I said, I didn’t frame this as I do this hard thing to make it seem like people need to get through by doing hard things. Mostly because (a) it’s not a hard thing and (b) it is probably my favorite thing.
So thank you Ardis!
That’s an amazing project Ardis, kudos for your work there… and crying is never bad.
I’m with John Lennon on all of this:
Whatever gets you thru the night
It’s all right, it’s all right
It’s your money or your life
It’s all right, it’s all right
Don’t need a sword to cut thru flowers
Oh no, oh no
Whatever gets you thru your life
It’s all right, it’s all right
Do it wrong or do it right
It’s all right, it’s all right
Don’t need a watch to waste your time
Oh no, oh no
Ardis, I love it that you’ll let your tears flow. I can’t cry very often, so when it happens, I welcome it. It’s a useful spigot. And the Who We Lost series is wonderful work. Like publishable. I’d buy that book.
I’m not doing anything pretty like nurturing cats or playing my music at the next level. Just trying my best to give everyone extra space, and me too— by moving out of the house where I lived the longest period of my life, and simultaneously transforming myself into…what? Stay tuned.
Sam Brunson, I recommend some Cole Porter. My current favorite is Begin the Beguine.
This makes me happy. Thanks, Sam.
Planted a few little seeds my MinSis sent me in the mail–leftover from her planting in the Spring. Enjoyed bringing the harvest in; some will spend the Fall and early Winter in pots on the enclosed porch. Hand delivered my spring stimulus cash to 8 immigrants who needed that cash and got it circulating in the community right away! Delivered flowers to a bunch of friends and neighbors in near-by cemeteries.
I loved reading along with The Giant Joshua; reading every Who We Lost; looking for some my family lost in 1917-1919; adding photos, letters, and memorabilia to family, extended family, and strangers on FamilySearch; teaching Indexing by zoom or phone.
And I just discovered the U of U Alumni Go Learn At-Home Speaker Series!