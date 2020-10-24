The Other Side: A Defense of the Pro-Choice Position

by

In a recent and much-discussed post, Terryl Givens articulates a powerful argument against abortion. His position is well-thought-out, deeply moral, and will no doubt be persuasive to members of a faith that cherishes human life and human dignity. I share many of his concerns about the casualness with which many people–saints and sinners alike–approach the profoundly serious issues that he raises.

Givens begins and ends with a plea for Latter-day Saints to deepen their engagement with these issues so that we can discuss them rationally and openly, the way that people of faith should discuss things in a democracy. I appreciate this invitation and offer the following essay as a counterargument that, I hope, will be read and accepted in the same spirit of openness and charity as the original essay displayed. Givens presents one side of the issue the way that it needs to be presented. I would like to try to do the same with the other side, as a solid understanding of both sides of the argument is vital to any kind of productive discussion.

So, let’s start with this: to be pro-choice, a person of faith need not believe that human life is unimportant or that unborn children are unworthy of our moral attention. I firmly believe that they are and that abortion is a bad thing. But I also believe that it is reductive, and simply incorrect, to view the political question of abortion as a question that involves only a single moral issue. It is not.

When we pass laws that forbid women from terminating their pregnancies, one thing that we are doing is protecting unborn lives, which is a good thing. But the other thing we are doing is employing the coercive apparatus of the state to violate the bodily integrity of some human beings because the state has declared that the life of other human beings is more important. We cannot discuss this as an issue only about the ethic of life. It is also about the ethics of compulision and the morality of how we permit the state to use its monopoly on coercive violence.

We can’t entirely separate these things because, at our current level of technology, and up until a certain point in a pregnancy, there is no practical difference between actively ending a pregnancy and simply removing the mother’s support. These are exactly the same things. The normal distinction between active violence and passive non-support–the distinction that makes it impermissable to kill a terminally ill patient but permissable to remove them from life support and allow them to die–does not apply here. There is not enough of a practical difference to hang a moral distinction on, and it would be foolish to try to turn it into a set of legal rules. Nobody seriously believes that, if it were possible to detach a fetus from a woman’s body and allow it to die of natural causes, the issue of abortion would simply go away. The moral questions surrounding abortion simply do not turn on the exact mechanism used to terminate a pregnancy.

The core question at the center of the abortion debate, then, is, Should the state have the power to compel the use of one person’s body to protect another person’s life? This is not a question unique to abortion. We can imagine, and in fact encounter every day, other scenarios in which the same question is at issue–and we already have laws in place to address them. For example, nobody can be compelled to donate an organ to another person, even if doing so is the only way to save somebody else’s life. Nobody can even be compelled to donate blood, not even to save the life of a close relative. The principle of bodily integrity even applies to dead people. The United States currently uses the “consent model” for organ use, which “prioritizes the rights of the individual (or of the surrogate decision-maker) over the needs of society by requiring authorization or explicit consent prior to deceased organ and tissue recovery.”

We can draw no convincing moral distinctions between compelling a woman to sacrifice her bodily integrity for nine months to protect the life of a fetus and compelling the same woman to spend the next nine months hooked up to a dialysis machine if that is what it would take to save the child’s life. I would have enormous respect for a woman who made such a choice, but I don’t want to live in a country where the state has the power to compel that kind of decision. Currently, no state in the union compells organ donations or even blood transfusions in any situation. Yet somewhere around half of the states are poised to compel pregnancies if Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

This is why, I think, abortion opponents are incorrect to compare abortion to “murder.” Even if we grant the fetus all of the rights of a human being, abortion is not the same as murder because no human being who is actually alive has the right to use any part of someone else’s body for any amount of time–even if they cannot survive without doing so. The protection that would be granted to an unborn child in the event that abortion were criminalized would be greater than the legal protection currently afforded to any child (or adult) who has actually been born.

This is also why I think that the question, “who gets to decide?” is much more important than Givens allows. In what I find to be the most problematic passage in his essay, he dismisses the question with another, presumably rhetorical question:

Pete Buttigieg has scored rhetorical points for his appealing mantra, “The dialogue has gotten so caught up in where you draw the line. I trust women to draw the line.” His approach is powerful because it seemingly empowers women while completely begging the question: Is this a line any human being has the right to draw when another human life is at stake?

So let’s not beg the question anymore. Does any human being have the right to draw a line when another human life is at stake? The answer is yes. We do it all the time. Self-government in a democracy requires a constant balancing of individual life against freedom from state coercion. Every time that we decide whether or not to put up a stoplight, or where to set the legal blood-alcohol level for drivers, or what the speed limit on the highway will be, we are trading a certain level of freedom for a certain number of human lives.

Once again, the core legal and social issues are not unique to abortion. We could, as a society, choose to deploy our coercive mechanisms in ways that would virtually eliminate highway deaths, school shootings, obesity, lung cancer, and sunstroke. We could militarize half the country and make sure that nobody ever ate a donut or went to the beach without sunscreen. We could bring back caning and keelhauling and eliminate due process to make sure that anyone who put themselves or others in danger felt the immediate consequences. There are all sorts of ways to deploy our military and police forces to protect life at the expense of freedom. And there are plenty of examples in the world if we want to follow them.

But of course we don’t. As a people, Americans have frequently erred on the side of protecting individuals from government coercion, even when doing so has cost lives. This is why the “who gets to decide?” question really is important. We cannot accomplish the good thing of protecting unborn life without, at the same time, indulging in the bad thing of coercing women to give up their bodily integrity in the service of the state. As long as we have the technology to end a pregnancy safely, then somebody has to decide how and when that technology will be deployed–and unless one belives that it is never, under any circumstances, permissible to end a pregnancy (a position firmly at odds with Latter-day Saint belief and practice) then somebody has to have the power to draw the lines.

As political positions, “pro-life” means believing that decisions about pregnancy should be made by the state, and “pro-choice” means believing that the decisions should be made by women. I am pro-choice because I believe that women have the right to make that decision and because I believe that women will make better decisions involving their own circumstances than the state bureaucracy will make when trying to anticipate every circumstance. And this is absolutely an issue of gender equality. It is impossible to separate the question of bodily integrity from the question of equality when the criminalization of abortion is the only area in which anybody is currently even considering coercing anyone to sacrifice that bodily integrity for the sake of another life.

The claim to be morally opposed to abortion but politically pro-choice is neither neither hypocritical nor morally incoherent. It is a completely logical, morally defensible position that can be held by people of good faith. When someone says, “I am morally opposed to abortion,” they are taking a position on a question with one moral variable, the right of an unborn child to life. When someone says, “I am politically pro-choice,” they are weighing two moral variables against each other and concluding that permitting the state to violate a woman’s bodily autonomy is a greater evil than permitting an unborn child to be deprived of life.



Those who strike the balance in the other direction–who conclude that depriving an unborn child of life is a greater evil then compelling a woman to carry a pregnancy to term–are weighing exactly the same factors and arriving at a different conclusion, but that does not mean that they cannot rationally claim to be morally opposed to state coercion in other things. Balancing competing moral claims is what moral reasoning means. We all do it every day, amd none of us does in perfectly. Making decisions when only one variable is involved is easy. Weighing multiple moral factors is hard, which is why we don’t outsource “being good people” to computers.

We can concur that abortions should be rare without requiring them to be illegal. And we can take all of the social actions that have been proven to decrease abortion rates without taking political positions that inherently trivialize women and constrain the bodily integrity of other human beings. We just have to acknowledge that women are fully human moral agents with both the ability and the right to weigh multiple, excruciatingly complex factors and make correct decisions about how their bodies will be used by other people, born or unborn as they may be.