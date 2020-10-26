by

Andi Pitcher Davis, is an artist and musician who lives in Orem, Utah. She is the Art Editor for Dialogue and a member of the Dialogue Foundation Board.

The truth is, this is my place, no matter how dark. I love hearing the familiar tick of the baseboard heaters and feeling crisp frost on my bare toes in a mid-August dawn.

I love all 9,000 feet of my childhood, blurred with time and soaked in hazy winds from my own fires. The mist off the lake that I am too frightened to dive headlong into as a grown woman, made sweet with wild strawberries. And sometimes, alright always, I worship the smell of butterscotch coming off the largest pine tree in the lower meadow — nose pressed to bleeding sap, pine gum pitch in mouth.

You should try it.

I even like being here alone. It feels familiar, like spending a whole day one-on-one with a distant favorite parent. The one too busy otherwise. Difficult, yes, but so is being stuck mid middle of any Mormon family.

That doesn’t make either of us wrong, just troublesome — both father and daughter. The land, though, heals all. It’s the great mitigator. Land and water.

The land now marks a safe distance between us, one never quite available in the beginning of any given family. It’s the space that gives space for like minds to finally approach one another. There could be something to that. At least it feels to me like a connection that joins longing to accidental independence.

I could be wrong.

I am often wrong.

I’d hate to lose this place–my here and always. Not that I am. Here has been my personal constant throughout my entire life. I do fear that I have lost it, though, and it is tough to grieve a thing more than once. But that’s death … and life.

Now death again.

Meanwhile, I sit by my river, grand as it is. Welcome a frigid cleansing. Dip my toes in an icy re-baptism into the gospel of a once and future happinesses. And hope, hope, hope.

All that is right in this life can not last, unless reborn into something new.

Epilogue: “Wednesday night, I received a call from my parents. My mom was calm and said, “Well, it’s here.” Puzzled, I asked “What?” “The big one,” she stated. Still not understanding, she then explained, Grand Lake and the Rocky Mountain National Park were burning out of control. The fire had already reached our meadow and several structures were already burning on the ranch.

We wouldn’t learn until late yesterday that the home was completely consumed. Last night, the Grand County Sheriff called to explain the fire is so hot that they still have been unable to get near the area, however, they told us survival wouldn’t have been possible. They estimate that the home burned quickly, sometime around 10PM on Wednesday.

The fire is named the East Troublesome Fire and that it moved 26 miles in under 3 hours. Over 100,000 acres were consumed in 24 hours and is still active and growing.

On the night of the fire, my parents asked me to call my siblings and let them know they were together and they planned to wait out the fire in an area of the basement they called “the bunker”. Given electricity was out and they wanted to preserve the battery life on their cell phone, I told them I would call back in 30 minutes. That would be the last conversation we had.

Lyle and Marylin were extraordinary examples of kindness and love and will be sorely missed.”

-Glenn Hileman, son

*In memory of Lyle and Marilyn who perished on October 21st, in the East Troublesome wildfire at the Bar DM ranch outside Rocky Mountain National Park.