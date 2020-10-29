Sacred Stories, Political Debate, and the Problem of Disagreement in Zion

by

In 1680, England had a problem. For a century and a half–since Henry VIII’s Act of Supremacy in 1534–the nation’s politics had been driven by religious disputes, with the three major factions–Catholics, Anglican Protestant, and Calvinist Dissenters–taking turn running the country and killing thousands of people in the process.

In 1660, after nearly 20 years of civil war, Oliver Cromwell died, and a diverse coalition of religious interests restored Charles II–whose father had been executed during the revolution–to return to the throne. Having grown up in the French court, Charles was a Catholic. But he kept quiet about it and didn’t act Catholicky in public. The weary English public pretended not to notice.

But they couldn’t ignore James, Charles’s brother and heir presumptive (since Charles and his wife were childless). James was openly and aggressively Catholic and made no secrets about his desire to favor his co-religionists. Faced with the idea of yet another religious lurch, members of Parliament looked around for a solution and settled on James Scott, Duke of Monmouth and illegitimate son of Charles II (I didn’t say he was a GOOD Catholic, just a secret one). Powerful Lords convinced the young duke to put himself forward as a successor to his father and then drafted a bill to exclude James II from succession on the grounds of his religion.

And that’s when the poets got involved. John Dryden, the alpha-poet of the age, supported Charles and didn’t want to shake the throne. He noticed (as many others did) that the story of Charles II and the Duke of Monmouth bore some similarities to the biblical story of David and Absalom (2 Samuel 13-15). Dryden wrote the poem “Absolom and Achitophel” to cast Charles as a great hero and Monmouth as a usurper seduced by powerful enemies of the King. Dryden was a great poet, and the poem became popular (and remains so long after everybody has forgotten the issues that gave birth to it. Anti-royalist poets responded with different political interpretations of the same biblical narrative, but Elknah Settle (“Absalom Senior”) and Samuel Pordage (“Azaria and Hushei”) were not good poets, and you really have to try hard to find their work.

That is a lot of extra history to support some contemporary points (and you can read more on pp. 17-38 of this book if you really want to), but I am not a good enough writer to make it shorter. What I really want to talk about is Senator Mike Lee’s recent comparison of Donald Trump to Captain Moroni. Like a lot of people, I was bothered by this comparison for reasons that were hard to identify. But the more I think about it, the more convinced I become that Latter-day Saints would do well to leave the Book of Mormon out of our purely partisan denunciations of each other.

Part of this has to do with my own study of English politics in the 17th and 18th centuries. This was a bible-saturated age, and very few people in it would have even understood a phrase like “separation of Church and State.” Being political was the same thing as being religious, and being religious meant reading oneself into the biblical narrative. People saw the Bible as a document that contained the whole of human history–so anybody should be able to find their own life, and that of their country, in its pages. And they did. All. The. Time.

This intense bibliolatry did not produce the Kingdom of God. But it did produce a lot of wars: the Thirty Years’ War, the Eighty Years’ War, the Peasants War, the Bishop’s War, the Hugeunot Rebellions. Al in all, tens of millions of people died in dozens of armed conflict throughout Europe that are known collectively as “The Wars of Religion,” of which the English Civil War was only one small example.

How did Jesus Christ’s religion of peace become the occasion for so much war? Lots of things, really. But one big reason had to do with the way that biblical narratives were used in political debates. The Bible was the one indisputable authority in European culture that could be used to legitimate any political position. This means that anybody who believed anything for any reason had to find a way to justify that belief in biblical terms. Different interpretations of biblical narratives became wholly identified with different sides of political disagreements. The sacred narratives could no longer bring people together when they had been used so frequently, and so successfully, to tear people apart.

This, I think, is why I respond so negatively to a United States Senator, who happens to be a Latter-day Saint, using the sacred narratives of the Book of Mormon in such a baldly partisan manner. The story of Captain Moroni in the Book of Alma is primarily the story of internal dissenters, the “King Men,” who conspired to destroy the liberty of the people but were frustrated by the heroic Moroni, who erected the Title of Liberty and preserved the freedom of the people.

By comparing Trump to Captain Moroni, Senator Lee narrates Democrats into the role of freedom-destroying dissidents who must be vanquished for the nation to remain free. I have no doubt that Senator Lee believes this sincerely. But that doesn’t make it a good idea to address a group called “Latter-day Saints for Trump”–in the midst of a bitterly partisan contest with Latter-day Saints on both sides–and deploy a sacred narrative in ways that delegitimize his political opponents in scriptural terms. (And yes, before you ask, I would feel the same way about Harry Reid or Jeff Flake calling Trump “King Noah” at a Latter-day Saints for Biden Rally).

The problem of disagreement in Zion is, I think, one of the most difficult issues that we have to work out. If the Kingdom of God is to be built with human beings, there will be disagreement–and not about little things, but about the most important things we can imagine. So we have to find ways to disagree vigorously, about the things that mean the most, and stil be “of one heart and mind.” The easy answer is to just get rid of people who think bad things (however we define “bad things”). But then it stops being Zion. So how we disagree is crucial. Learning to disagree, persuade, and empathize with people we really, really disagree with may be the most important skill set in the Kingdom of God.

My great fear is that, once our unique sacred text has been thoroughly drafted into the service of our political disputes, it will no longer be able to function as a sacred text. Once we start using the Book of Mormon to tear each other apart, it will no longer be able to bring us together. And that is a problem, since, when the election is over and the pandemic fades, we are going to have to figure out how to love each other again. “Latter-day Saints for Trump” and “Latter-day Saints for Biden” will have to go to the same wards, participate in the same ordinances, minister to each other, bear each other’s burdens, and, generally, do our best to build the Kingdom of God on earth. We aren’t going to suddenly agree on everything, or even on most things. But we will have to agree on some things or the whole Zion idea just won’t work. To do this, we will need our stories, and they won’t be able to do their vital work of reconcilliation if we use them to beat each other over the head with every four years.