Political Neutrality

This US Presidential election year has seen unprecedented voter turnout. President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote by 5 million. While his wins in so-called battleground states are more narrow, they are still not that narrow.

At this point, no serious person believes that Trump’s lawsuits are going to result in a different election outcome, even Republicans who are humoring the President or who want his support in the Georgie Senate seat runoff or who want to help him fill the RNC coffers through his GoFundMe scam. There has been an utter failure to produce credible evidence of voter fraud or even incompetence and error, certainly not on the scale required to overturn the results in any state.

Foreign leaders have congratulated President-elect Biden on his decisive win. Mitt Romney has. The Pope has. Who hasn’t said a word about it? Republican politicians. Neither has the Church. That’s unusual. The Church congratulated Trump on Nov. 9 of 2016. The Church also congratulated Obama on defeating Mitt Romney on Nov. 6, 2012. Today is November 13. Still crickets.

In a Church that largely voted for Trump (according to this poll, 71% did), continuing this charade that the election is somehow still in question is incredibly damaging. While the prospect of widespread voter fraud is frightening and completely unsubstantiated, worse still is the prospect of a Church membership gullible enough to believe it, spinning wilder and wilder conspiracy theories that continue to cause political rifts to widen. As Mark Twain famously said: “A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.” The longer this goes on, the more our members are believing the lies they are hearing, particularly those who are moving to the new alternate Republican social media sites that don’t include fact-checking. Acknowledging the President-elect would go a long way with some Church members in getting them to accept the results of the election which will inevitably happen anyway, but not until Trump and his cronies have enacted maximum damage on trust in democracy. While an actual coup is incredibly unlikely, the scorched earth policy they are pursuing is still incredibly damaging to trust, to the health of our nation’s elections, and to the ability of Church members to discern truth.

But aren’t we, after all, politically neutral? Kind of, but less and less all the time.

The Church has a long history during American election cycles of reading a letter of political neutrality to the membership to encourage participation in elections using gospel principles and clarifying the Church’s own neutrality with regard to politics. Over time, the Church’s statement on its neutrality have changed, as have its political actions. My entire lifetime, I remember listening to these statements. The seemingly tiny shifts haven’t always hit my radar at the time, but later I realize that something they used to say is now missing. Here’s a quick run-down of changes that have occured:

The 1999 statement includes three things that eventually disappear:

We are told the Church does not “advise its members how to vote.” (changed in 2004 [1], then replaced with an affirmation of the Church’s constitutional right to take a stand on issues, and ultimately a link to these in 2014.)

We are also told that “Church facilities are not to be used for political purposes” and that “Church directories or mailing lists should not be used for political purposes.” (Gone in 2008 [2], then replaced by 2014 with a link to see the Church’s stance on political ‘moral issues’).

A prohibition on implying the Church endorses candidates. “Political candidates should not imply that their candidacy is endorsed by the Church or its leaders.” (expanded in 2004 [3], abbreviated greatly after that).

Members are instructed to “vote for those they believe will act with integrity” and D&C 98:10 is quoted to support this idea: “honest men and wise men should be sought for diligently, and good men and wise men ye should observe to uphold.” (Dropped in 2016).

Only in 2016 do we see that they have completely dropped the counsel to vote for candidates with integrity who are wise and good. Here we are in 2020, with a departing President making all sorts of outrageous statements that are easily disproven, and we haven’t yet congratulated President-elect Biden.

Is that political neutrality or its opposite?

Discuss.

[1] In 2014, the Church moved from saying it didn’t tell members how to vote (1999) to saying “the Church occasionally posts information about particular moral issues on which it has taken a position at www. MormonNewsroom.org.”

[2] In 2008, when Prop 8 was on the ballot in California, the statement suddenly dropped the part about not using Church facilities, directories or mailing lists for political purposes which are all things that it did in fact do in California.

[3] In 2004, the non-endorsement callout is expanded to parties and platforms and to prevent those in public office from implying they have the Church’s stamp of approval. Also in 2004, though, the Church quit saying they didn’t tell members how to vote and replaced that by saying that they affirm their “constitutional right of expression on political and social issues.” That’s a pretty big about face.