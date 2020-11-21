by

Hello good people of the bloggernacle. I just got done watching President Nelson’s video on the “healing power of gratitude” and, what the heck, I’m going to take up his challenge. If you want to join me, name something that you are grateful for in the comments below. It can be anything, seriously.

The first thing that I am grateful for is family. I’ve got a loving, doting, interfering, know-it-all Mother whom I love with all my heart. She is a Southern Lady and she taught me most of what I know about how to be around people, even when you disagree on some fundamental things. I had a gregarious, open, non-member father who passed away earlier this year (not from COVID, I think, but actually maybe). He was quick-witted, a card shark, a people person, and I hope one day to be a 100th of the man he was. I have a brother and sister, both of whom are great people who’ve gone through difficult times. I admire and respect them both, even though I don’t call them nearly enough. I have two amazing children, who are smarter, prettier, and tougher than me. I count myself lucky daily for being in the family I’m in. There are plenty of people out there who have terrible family members, abusive physically, emotionally, and mentally. Some people simply don’t get along with parents, siblings, or children; but I’m lucky in that we’ve never had those rivalries (I assume because they all agree that I’m the best).

Our church is guilty of exalting the family structure in a manner that can be painful for people who don’t fit that structure. It is easy to be ignored in church if you are unmarried, divorced, a single parent, a widowed man. There are expectations of members that, for whatever reason, some people walk away from and some never achieve. But, at the same time, our habit is to call one another Brother and Sister when we meet. We can and should extend our notion of family to include those to whom we are not related by blood or marriage. Joseph Smith imagined the whole world bound together by love; should we be striving for some sort of less accepting Zion?

So today, the first day of seven, I’m grateful for family: flaws, inconveniences, ditherings over where to go for dinner, and all. If I were now the person I’d like to be, I’d invite everyone reading this to consider themselves my siblings. So I’ll do that; we’ll see how long I can fake it.

#GiveThanks