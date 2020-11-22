7 Days of Gratitude – The Earth

by

I’m extremely lucky in where I live. It is my second time here and it continues to take my breath away when I walk out the door. It is hard to imagine sometimes that this is on Earth, and not from some fantastic tale (fun fact: The author of the Never-Ending Story is from this town). I’m also lucky that this isn’t the only place I’ve been where I’ve been amazed by its beauty.

The Earth is beautiful. Not just in ways that are aesthetically pleasing, but the whole clockwork ecosystem of it. Millions of years have brought about a whole host of creatures, plants, other things, and minerals, mutually involved in great cycles of creation, decay, change, and stability.

Of course, humans are messing that up. Named stewards of the earth by God, we mostly treat it with all the neglect that we can. We are fickle, greedy, negligent stewards; taking as we see fit and leaving the waste for others or no-one to clean up after us. But maybe we can change that. People seem to be coming around to the notion that the earth ought to be preserved, at least if it doesn’t inconvenience them too terribly. Maybe someday soon we’ll be willing to make the sacrifices necessary to preserve for our children’s children. There will come a day, not too far hence, when beautiful vistas will pale in importance to getting food and water, because of our neglect.

But, in the meantime, there are beautiful places in the world. And we might save many of them. So enjoy the earth’s beauty now and use it to inspire you to find ways to prolong it into the future.