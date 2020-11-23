by

It is hard for me to express how much I enjoy playing games. Hard because I really enjoy it, yes, but also because it means that I have to admit it. Thanks to the Protestant work ethic that dominates our society, the notion of playing a game, at any time, seems the same as being idle, indolent, or wasteful. There is almost always something more meaningful that I could be doing than playing a game, something more exemplary of Christian duty. And yet, I play games.

I primarily play video and tabletop games. Being socially awkward, I have found it to be an easy way to make friends. Much like eating together, sharing experiences brings people together and if there are puzzles to be solved and imagined feats of derring-do? So much the better. I’ve often said that telling other people about Dungeons and Dragons games that you’ve participated in is like telling people about your dreams; nobody who wasn’t there is really interested. But, like a dream, game sessions can linger with you, revealing things about yourself and the people around you. And it is always fun to remember something particularly ridiculous or advantageous that you or a friend did in a game.

I started my relation to games by playing cards with my father. He loved to surround a card table with family and get the smack-talk and competition going. He was quick to take advantage of opponents’ mistakes, but also quick to teach people how to improve their game. He lived for the challenge that his children eventually brought to the table. It was a way we could become his equals. It taught me to lose with good humor, to win with more good humor, and to enjoy the process as much as the result.

At the end of the day, I can’t argue with the notion that I could be doing something “better,” but it is a truth universally acknowledged that humans, once they are blessed with a little free time, will spend it doing something they enjoy. I doubt Joseph Smith leg wrestled because he needed the work-out; if God’s children are meant to have joy, then we’re meant to have some recreation. Certainly this, like all my thoughts on gratitude will, demonstrates my privilege; there are plenty of people without the time or ability to spend periods idly playing a game. And yet, most humans do. Perhaps some day my soul will become so refined that the enjoyment I take from engaging in Christian charity will eclipse my other pursuits, but in the meantime I’ll take joy in the games where I find it.